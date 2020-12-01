Healthy Carrot Soup Recipes

Find healthy, delicious carrot soup recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Carrot Soup

This easy carrot soup recipe is a great way to use up a bag of carrots that were forgotten in your produce drawer. The carrots cook together with aromatics like onions, garlic and fresh herbs before being puréed into a silky smooth soup that's delicious for dinner or packed up for lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Mediterranean Lentil Soup

This vegan Mediterranean lentil soup is packed with fresh ingredients and plenty of lentils that deliver a healthy dose of fiber in each bite. This vegan soup is the perfect cold-weather lunch or healthy dinner the whole family will love.
By Julia Levy

Instant-Pot Cabbage Soup

This Instant-Pot cabbage soup is a light vegetarian soup with a surprisingly rich flavor. Fire-roasted tomatoes add depth, but regular canned tomatoes will work well too. There is cabbage in every bite, and vinegar added at the end brightens the flavor. Serve this soup on a cold day with a side of toasted bread or a slice of crusty sourdough.
By Julia Levy

Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup

Got leftover cooked chicken or turkey? Cook up a pot of soup! This recipe is a healthier twist on a classic creamy turkey and wild rice soup that hails from Minnesota. Serve with a crisp romaine salad and whole-grain bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Lentil, Carrot & Potato Soup

Puréeing some of the lentil-vegetable mixture, and then combining it with the remaining vegetables and lentils gives the soup a texture that satisfies those who love a creamy soup and those who prefer it chunky. Serve this slow-cooker lentil soup with crackers.
By Cooking Light

Mulligatawny Soup

This is a soup with a long history (references to it in English go back to 1784) that can now be conveniently made in a modern appliance. Although it's technically an English soup, its origins are decidedly Indian. (The name loosely means "pepper water" in the Tamil language of Southern India.) The sweetness of apple and coconut milk counterbalances the garlic, ginger, curry and cayenne.
By Lisa Holderness Brown

Slow-Cooker Moroccan Lentil Soup

Like most soups, this Moroccan lentil soup recipe gets better with time as the complex seasonings have time to develop. Make it a day ahead if you can--this easy slow cooker/crock pot recipe variation makes it a cinch to get the soup cooking while you do other things.
By Joyce Hendley

Vegetable Barley Soup

This warming vegetable barley soup uses easy-to-find produce and frozen veggies, making prep simple and easy. It makes plenty to feed a hungry family, plus it freezes beautifully so leftovers can be enjoyed again and again.
By Julia Levy

Classic Chicken Soup

Classic chicken noodle soup gets a healthy upgrade with low-sodium chicken broth, whole-wheat egg noodles and tons of vegetables. To get a homemade stock flavor using store-bought broth, we simmer bone-in chicken breasts in the broth before adding the rest of the soup ingredients. But you're short on time, feel free to use pre-cooked chicken and start the recipe at step 2.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Egyptian Lentil Soup

Use red, yellow or even brown lentils to make this iconic and super-simple Middle Eastern soup. Skip green or black lentils, which won't soften enough to puree smoothly. (Recipe adapted from Zooba Restaurant.)
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Vegetable & Chicken Meatball Soup

Don't skip cooking the onions for the meatballs. This step softens the onions so they more easily add their sweet flavor to the meatball mixture. Best part? This slow-cooker meatball soup only requires 25 minutes of hands-on time.
By Cooking Light

Roasted Root Vegetable Soup

Garlic and thyme complement the quartet of vegetables in this creamy soup.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Creamy Chicken & Mushroom Soup

Creamy Chicken & Mushroom Soup

This creamy chicken and mushroom soup is easy to make. The mix of vegetables and thyme adds richness, while the bone-in chicken flavors the broth. If you're in a hurry, you can skip the chicken breasts and add rotisserie chicken at the end instead.
Instant Pot Chicken Soup with Root Vegetables & Barley

Instant Pot Chicken Soup with Root Vegetables & Barley

Be sure to use bone-in chicken here--it enhances the flavor of the broth, and the bones are easy to remove after cooking. This healthy chicken soup can be made in an Instant Pot or pressure cooker.
Curried Carrot & Apple Soup

Curried Carrot & Apple Soup

Creamy Ham and Potato Chowder

Creamy Ham and Potato Chowder

Coconut Shrimp Curry with Instant Ramen Noodles

Coconut Shrimp Curry with Instant Ramen Noodles

Vegan Carrot-Ginger Soup

Vegan Carrot-Ginger Soup

Butternut Squash and Carrot Soup

This elegant and smooth squash soup recipe gives you more than your daily quota for vitamin A in just one bowl.

All Healthy Carrot Soup Recipes

Thai Noodle Bowl

Ready in under 30 minutes, this noodle bowl is full of vegetables and with the addition of turkey, is a good source of protein!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Greek Lemon Chicken & Orzo Soup

This lemon orzo soup is bright and lively. Poaching chicken in store-bought broth is an easy way to enrich the soup and provide an extra depth of flavor.
By Lauren Grant

Alphabet Soup

Recite your ABC's while you enjoy this kid-friendly soup that you can feel good about serving--it's packed with healthy vegetables. If you can't find alphabet noodles, any small pasta (like orzo) will work.
By Hilary Meyer

Instant Pot Cream of Carrot Soup

This luscious and healthy cream of carrot soup comes together with just 15 minutes of active time, thanks to the Instant Pot (or any other pressure cooker). For an even easier dish, use an immersion blender to puree the soup--you'll only have the Instant Pot insert to clean after cooking. Serve this soup as a starter for a holiday meal or with crusty bread and a salad for dinner any night.
By Julia Levy

Borscht with Beef

Even people who think they don't like beets love this vibrantly colored, vegetable-packed borscht soup recipe, inspired by the legendary borscht soup served at New York's Russian Tea Room. Plenty of mushrooms, cabbage and carrots along with a judicious amount of beef make this healthy borscht recipe special.
By Joyce Hendley

Pasta e Fagioli with Instant Ramen Noodles

Quick sautéed vegetables, canned tomatoes, dried oregano and canned beans transform ramen noodle soup mix into this classic Italian favorite in minutes. To cut back on sodium, look for ramen varieties with less than 600 mg sodium per serving or use less of the seasoning packet.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Quick Pasta e Fagioli Soup

This simplified take on minestrone uses canned beans and tomatoes and packaged broth, meaning you can always keep the ingredients for this easy soup on hand.
By Lauren Grant

Roasted Carrot Soup

This satisfying and healthy roasted carrot soup gets a flavor boost from roasted vegetables, including the carrots, as well as garlic, onions and ginger.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chipotle Albondigas Soup

Just a bit of spicy chorizo sausage adds lots of flavor to the meatballs in this hearty Mexican soup. Dandelion greens, carrots and corn are colorful additions.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Creamy Potato-Carrot Soup

In this sweet and savory potato and carrot soup, carrots and apple lend the sweet notes, while potato and half-and-half add a savory counterpoint and a layer of creaminess. The bay leaf gives it a depth of flavor. Top this simple soup with celery leaves and a drizzle of half-and-half.
By Liv Dansky

Butternut Squash, Carrot & Parsnip Ragout

Butternut squash, carrots and parsnips take on a sweet intensity when gently braised in broth. Serve with roast chicken, grilled salmon fillets or pan-seared pork tenderloin.
By Perla Meyers

Quick Hamburger Soup

Combine extra-lean ground beef and turkey breast with vegetables and herbs in this low-calorie, low-fat, diabetic main dish soup.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Homemade Chicken Stock

Making your own chicken stock isn't as difficult as you may think. This recipe can be used right away, chilled for up to 3 days, or frozen for up to 6 months. Make a double batch to ensure you'll always have some homemade stock on hand.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon-Thyme Carrot Soup

This pureed carrot soup uses wild lemon thyme which has a more pronounced lemon flavor than plain thyme. Look for it at your local farmers' market. This recipe serves eight as a side dish, but can be halved for a smaller gathering.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sichuan Carrot Soup

Distinctive flavors from the cuisine of Sichuan province in China--peanut, sesame, hot red pepper, ginger and garlic--play against a backdrop of sweet carrots in this beautiful burnished-orange soup.
By Marie Piraino

Roasted Vegetable Stock

Roasting the vegetables yields rich and flavorful results.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Braised Fennel, Carrots & Pearl Onions

Earthy fennel and sweet carrots are the perfect combination in this stew. Fresh pearl onions are great, but to save on time you can substitute frozen pearl onions. If you serve it as a side dish with roast chicken or lamb, stir in a few spoonfuls of pan juices just before serving to further enhance the flavor.
By Perla Meyers

Pumpkin Curry Soup

This easy soup recipe mixes in allspice, curry powder, spicy chiles and ginger to give this pumpkin curry soup a Jamaican feel. While habanero is traditional, jalapeños provide a mellower kick.
By Julia Levy

Beef Stock

Veal bones make a particularly rich, gelatinous beef stock. If you don't have them, substitute an equal amount of beef bones. The step of roasting the bones, which imparts fuller flavor, may be omitted if time is short.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orange & Saffron-Scented Mussel Soup

Orange juice, saffron and white wine combine in a heady broth for this mussel soup. It can be made in advance and gently reheated just before serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
