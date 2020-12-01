Healthy Broth & Stock Recipes

Find healthy, delicious broth and stock recipes including chicken, vegetable and beef broth and stock. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Super-Simple Vegetable Broth

Rating: Unrated
1
This very easy broth is just right as a base for many vegetarian soups. Recipe by Anna Thomas for EatingWell.
By Anna Thomas

Turkey Tortellini Soup

This diabetes-friendly, slow-cooker soup is easy to make, contains minimal ingredients and is packed with flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rich Homemade Chicken Stock

Rating: Unrated
1
We love using convenient, store-bought chicken broth, but making your own is easier than you think and the full flavor is worth the effort. In this recipe, we use economical chicken leg quarters and simmer the stock long enough to develop an ultra-rich taste. Plus, there's no added sodium in the recipe--just salt to your personal preference. If you have two stockpots or large Dutch ovens, consider making two batches and freezing one--you'll be happy you did.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Southwest Salmon Chowder

Perfect for a cold day, this salmon chowder is an excellent source of high quality lean protein and omega-3 fatty acids. As an added bonus, this low-effort chowder can be prepared in less than an hour.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Homemade Chicken Broth

Rating: Unrated
2
Nothing soothes, nourishes and comforts like homemade chicken broth. Canned broth is a handy standby for quick soups, but homemade delivers maximum flavor while contributing minimal calories.
By Natalie Danford

Lamb Broth

Homemade broths are easy to whip up with leftover bones and freeze well.
By Susie Jacobs

Vegetable Stock with Kitchen Scraps

Nothing beats homemade vegetable broth, and this recipe is as easy as it gets! Just start with a gallon-size sealable plastic bag containing the onions, celery and carrots and pop it in the freezer. Over time, add your vegetable scraps to the bag and once it's full, place the contents in a pot, add water and some spices and simmer away. It's a great way to reduce food waste and have delicious homemade broth ready whenever you need it. For the clearest and most flavorful stock, simmer gently--and don't stir.
By Hilary Meyer

Potato-Vegetable Stock

This stock owes its depth to last summer's crop of potatoes and leeks, simmered into a thick broth. If you don't have leeks, a fat head of garlic, unpeeled and coarsely chopped, makes a fine substitute.
By Ann Lovejoy

Turkey Giblet Stock

Rating: Unrated
1
This easy turkey stock adds great flavor to the gravy, but you can use chicken broth instead with good results.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Essential Turkey Broth

Rating: Unrated
1
Once you have stripped off any leftover turkey meat for sandwiches and casseroles, turn the carcass into a broth for soup, such as Turkey-Barley Soup.
By Patsy Jamieson

Homemade Chicken Stock

Making your own chicken stock isn't as difficult as you may think. This recipe can be used right away, chilled for up to 3 days, or frozen for up to 6 months. Make a double batch to ensure you'll always have some homemade stock on hand.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Chicken Stock

Homemade chicken broth is easy to make with this slow-cooker chicken stock recipe. With just 5 minutes of prep time, you'll have 10 cups of no-sodium-added flavorful broth to use in soups, stews, pastas and more.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Dashi Stock

Dashi is a versatile Japanese fish stock that only requires three ingredients. See some tips below for ideas for recipes to use it in.
Dashi is a versatile Japanese fish stock that only requires three ingredients. See some tips below for ideas for recipes to use it in.
Beef Bone Broth

Homemade Roasted Chicken Stock

Roasted Vegetable Stock

Vegetable Broth

Fish Stock

It is difficult to find a commercial fish stock, although some fish markets may offer a frozen stock. Seek out heads and bones at the fish counter of your grocery store.

