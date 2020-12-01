Healthy Beef Soup Recipes

Find healthy, delicious beef soup recipes including beef barley and vegetable beef soup. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Hungarian Beef Goulash

This streamlined goulash skips the step of browning the beef, and instead coats it in a spice crust to give it a rich mahogany hue. This saucy dish is a natural served over whole-wheat egg noodles. Or, for something different, try prepared potato gnocchi or spaetzle.
By Patsy Jamieson

Spaghetti Lover's Soup

This easy slow-cooker soup has all the great flavors of your favorite dish of spaghetti with beef sauce, without a lot of fussy preparation.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Stuffed Cabbage Soup

Like stuffed cabbage? You'll love this easy stuffed cabbage soup. It's got all of the classic flavors of stuffed cabbage without all the fuss of stuffing. Plus, you can make this warming soup ahead of time or freeze it for later for a quick dinner or lunch.
By Karen Rankin

Quick Beef & Barley Soup

Quick-cooking barley and sirloin help get this beef-and-barley soup on the table in a snap--and it doubles easily. If leftovers get too thick in the fridge, add a little broth when you reheat it. Serve with crusty bread and a glass of malbec.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sopa de Albóndigas (Honduran-Style Meatball Soup)

While meatball soup can be traced back to ancient Persia, Spanish colonizers brought it to the Americas. In Honduras, this soup is made with chayote, tomatoes, potatoes and zucchini. Serve it with a salad for a full meal. 
By Sandra Gutierrez

Beefy Italian Vegetable Soup

This one-pot, easy-to-make soup is so full of beef and vegetables that it could almost be called a stew. Beans, mushrooms, kale, chunks of tomatoes and beef sirloin will fight for space on each spoonful.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bean & Beef Taco Soup

This taco soup is filled with quintessential taco ingredients and flavors--from two types of hearty beans, to corn and ground beef--but it's the toppings that really make this soup stand out. Better yet, this healthy soup is easy to make and leftovers freeze beautifully for later.
By Julia Levy

Sweet & Sour Beef-Cabbage Soup

This wholesome sweet-and-sour soup combines beef, caraway seeds, sweet paprika and cabbage--ingredients that star in a number of German dishes. It is particularly nice served with crusty rye bread. For an even heartier soup, add diced cooked potatoes along with the cabbage. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pot Roast Soup

Plenty of veggies--and of course, meat and potatoes--guarantee that this ode to the classic Sunday supper will satisfy even the hungriest diners.
By Lisa Holderness Brown

Seaweed & Tofu Soup

Korean meals always include soups--like this mild one based on vitamin-rich wakame seaweed, the same kind often used in miso soup.
By Jamie Purviance

Mushroom-Beef Noodle Soup

You don't need much beef in this homey mushroom-beef noodle soup recipe, since mushrooms and a little Worcestershire sauce give it plenty of savory flavor.
By Joyce Hendley

Beef & Bean Chile Verde

Chile Verde, usually a slow-cooked stew of pork, jalapeños and tomatillos, becomes an easy weeknight meal with quick-cooking ground beef and store-bought green salsa. Make it a Meal: Serve with fresh cilantro, red onion and Monterey Jack. Add cornbread on the side and your favorite hot sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Pepperpot Soup

Jamaican pepperpot soup is usually a long-simmered preparation made with tough cuts of meat and vegetables. This version uses quick-cooking sirloin instead to get it on the table fast. If you're not a fan of beef, try the soup with shrimp instead.

Moroccan Vegetable Soup (Chorba)

Hearty with chunks of beef or lamb, plenty of vegetables and a bit of pasta, this Moroccan soup gets its rich, golden-orange color from turmeric.
By Kitty Morse

Beef-Vegetable Soup

Less than 30 minutes of prep is all that's needed before this beef and vegetable soup goes into the slow cooker. It's a warm, hearty, one-bowl meal for fall and winter nights.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mexican Shredded Beef Soup with Stuffed Mini Peppers

This easy to make, flavorful Mexican-inspired beef soup is packed with protein to keep you feeling full and satisfied. Serve with a side of Suffed Mini Peppers to round out the meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Classic Italian Wedding Soup

Italian wedding soup gets its name from the marriage of meat and greens. Use lean ground beef, pork, or lamb.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chunky Cheeseburger Soup

A spoonful of this tomatoey cheeseburger soup delivers the experience of a perfect burger bite--savory beef and onions, sweet and tangy condiments and, of course, Cheddar and American cheese! This kid-friendly and easy soup is sure to appeal to everyone in your household.
By Lisa Holderness Brown

Sopa de Tartaritas (Tiny Crêpe Soup)

In Guatemala, leftover stock from pots of boiled beef (cocido) is often transformed into this soup. Here, a simple stock from roasted beef bones approximates that flavor. If you’re short on time, use the best premade beef broth you can find.
By Sandra Gutierrez

Goulash Soup

Get all the flavors of classic goulash in a warming, hearty soup. This easy one-pot meal can be on the table in less than an hour.
By Carolyn Casner

Meatball-Barley Soup

Homemade meatballs flavored with garlic and rosemary take center stage in this simple 1-hour soup recipe. Great Northern beans and barley add a healthy dose of protein and fiber to this hearty and filling dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chipotle Albondigas Soup

Just a bit of spicy chorizo sausage adds lots of flavor to the meatballs in this hearty Mexican soup. Dandelion greens, carrots and corn are colorful additions.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Winter Vegetable Soup with Turkish Meatballs

Our favorite mix for the meatballs is half beef and half lamb. Plus, the warming spices in these meatballs make this soup recipe perfect for sub-zero nights. Serve with crusty bread to sop up all the delicious broth.
By Kathy Gunst

Italian Meatball Soup

Vegetables and lean meatballs streamline a traditional Italian meatball soup to make it lighter while keeping all the great flavor. Save some of the meatball soup to make a delicious casserole for later.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vietnamese-Style Beef & Noodle Broth

Inspired by pho--a traditional Vietnamese soup--this one-pot meal is garnished with crunchy mung bean sprouts and chopped fresh basil. You could also serve it with lime wedges and a bottle of Asian chile sauce, such as sriracha, on the side.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Teriyaki Beef Soup

Teriyaki sauce and ginger add Asian flavor to this beef, rice and vegetable soup. It's a filling meal, yet has under 200 calories per serving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Beef Soup with Root Vegetables

Potatoes, turnips, and sweet potatoes add a touch of sweetness to traditional beef soup in this low-calorie recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Hamburger Soup

Combine extra-lean ground beef and turkey breast with vegetables and herbs in this low-calorie, low-fat, diabetic main dish soup.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Stuffed Pepper Soup

Using a slow cooker makes this flavorful soup an easy meal for any night of the week.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Barbecue Meatball Soup

Ready in one hour, this soup will warm you up on a cool fall day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mexican Soup

Try this thick main-dish soup--full of chickpeas, tomatoes, lean ground beef and spices--with cornbread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Beef Bone Broth

Look for soup bones--including necks, shanks, knuckles, backs and marrow bones--at the meat department at your supermarket. (You may need to ask the butcher.) Be sure to roast the bones until they become very dark brown in color (almost burnt in some places) to give your broth the richest flavor and deepest color. To remove the most fat, refrigerate the broth overnight.
By Annie Peterson

Quick Beef & Napa Cabbage Pho

Classic Vietnamese noodle soup typically takes hours to make, but this healthy pho recipe gets tons of flavor from cooking the aromatics and spices before adding the broth. Serve with hoisin, Sriracha and lime wedges.
By Breana Killeen

Vietnamese-Style Beef and Noodle Bowls

Here's a quick version of pho, a fresh and satisfying Vietnamese noodle soup.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Beef Stock

Veal bones make a particularly rich, gelatinous beef stock. If you don't have them, substitute an equal amount of beef bones. The step of roasting the bones, which imparts fuller flavor, may be omitted if time is short.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
