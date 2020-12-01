Healthy Beef Soup Recipes

17 Cozy Slow-Cooker Soups & Stews with Beef

Make a hearty dinner with these slow-cooker soup and stew recipes featuring beef. We pair beef with tons of vegetables like carrots, potatoes and mushrooms to create a filling meal. And the best part about these recipes is that your slow-cooker does most of the work for you! So sit back, relax and enjoy flavorful recipes like Slow-Cooker Korean Beef & Cabbage Stew and Beef-Vegetable Soup.