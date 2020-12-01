Healthy Quesadilla Recipes

Find healthy, delicious quesadilla recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Toaster-Oven Quesadillas

We love finding new ways to use our kitchen tools and appliances. These toaster-oven quesadillas with peppers and avocado are the perfect example of an unexpected toaster-oven hack we had to share.
By Katie Webster

Cheese Quesadillas with Peppers & Onions

These 15-minute quesadillas are a notch above basic with the addition of sautéed peppers and onions. Let the kiddos load them up with the toppings at the table.
By Katie Webster

Black Bean Quesadillas

In a hurry? These satisfying quesadillas take just 15 minutes to make. We like them with black beans, but pinto beans work well too. If you like a little heat, be sure to use pepper Jack cheese in the filling. Serve with: A little sour cream and a mixed green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken & Veggie Quesadilla

This easy quesadilla recipe uses canned cooked chicken to save time. You can also use leftover cooked chicken or turkey if you have it. Dice the vegetables up to 1 day ahead for even speedier prep.
By Patsy Jamieson

Chile-Lime Cauliflower Quesadillas

Poblano peppers add a touch of heat to these vegetarian quesadillas, but a sweet bell pepper is tasty, too, if you want something milder. Start these quesadillas in the oven and finish them off in a skillet for melty cheese and crispy tortillas.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Quesadillas al Greco

Surprise your taste buds with this Greek twist on the Mexican staple.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Beet & Goat Cheese Quesadillas with Chile-Lime Crema

Use every part of the vegetable in this healthy quesadilla recipe that includes the beet greens as well as the beets. Serve with a green salad topped with pepitas.
By Andrea Bemis

Smoked Salmon Quesadilla

Smoked salmon, peas, and red onion are mixed with cream cheese and spread between layers of a soft tortilla wrap--resulting in an easy-to-make quesadilla with a mouthwatering and melty filling.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Camping Chicken Quesadillas

These make-ahead quesadillas are a genius campfire dinner solution. Assemble and wrap in foil at home, then once you get to camp, just throw over hot coals for a quick campsite meal.
By Hilary Meyer

Turkey & Balsamic Onion Quesadillas

Not your traditional quesadilla, these feature deli turkey and Cheddar cheese, along with onions quickly marinated in balsamic vinegar. Serve with sauteed vegetables or a tossed salad for a quick meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ancho Chile Quesadillas

Rehydrated dry chiles often have more intense and multidimensional flavors than fresh. In this simple quesadilla recipe, mildly spicy ancho chiles (dried poblanos) and nutty Gruyère cheese melt together for an easy snack or quick dinner. Find anchos in well-stocked supermarkets, at Mexican grocers or online.
By Lesley Téllez

Barbecue Portobello Quesadillas

This smoky mushroom-filled quesadilla is reminiscent of pulled pork. A touch of chipotle chile pepper adds extra heat. Serve with coleslaw and guacamole.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Crab Quesadillas

Crab Quesadillas

These quesadillas have an irresistibly creamy filling. They also make great appetizers. Make it a meal: Serve with your favorite salsa on top and a cup of black bean soup topped with chopped avocado.
Tex-Mex Bento Box

Tex-Mex Bento Box

Quesadillas make a quick and easy sandwich alternative. Even though they are often served hot, quesadillas also taste good cold or at room temperature. That makes them an ideal addition to this flavor-packed bento box, a collection of foods that you can meal-prep on the weekend for easy lunches at work or school.
Apple, Sauerkraut & Cheddar Quesadillas

Apple, Sauerkraut & Cheddar Quesadillas

Grilled Vegetable Quesadilla

Grilled Vegetable Quesadilla

Chicken Tinga Quesadillas

Chicken Tinga Quesadillas

Barbecue Portobello Quesadillas for Two

Barbecue Portobello Quesadillas for Two

Sweet Pepper-Green Onion Quesadillas

Whole-wheat tortillas get a light topping of cheese, sweet red pepper, and adobo sauce for a zesty quesadilla that's served warm. It's a quick delicious lunch that's so easy to make.

All Healthy Quesadilla Recipes

Quesadillas con Frijoles Refritos

These easy tortilla snacks, filled with refried beans, salsa, corn and cheese, satisfy your Tex-Mex cravings with a fraction of the fat and calories of the usual fare.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bacon Chard Quesadillas for Two

Whole-wheat tortillas are filled with smoky bacon, earthy chard and zesty Monterey Jack cheese in this quick, healthy quesadilla recipe for two.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Quesadilla

In just 5 minutes, you can make this healthy mini quesadilla recipe using protein-rich beans and your favorite fresh salsa. For a party appetizer tray, make a big batch and serve these quesadilla wedges with guacamole and sour cream, too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

BBQ Pork & Smoked Gouda Quesadillas

These satisfying quesadillas get a smoky flavor from the cheese and pork, sweetness from the sauce, and a crisp crunch from the red onion. The pickled jalapeños offer a twist on a typical barbecue sandwich pickle and add a touch of heat.
By Cooking Light

Quesadillas con Curry

Indian flavors star in this twist on simple quesadillas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Asian Pork Quesadillas

Pork, napa cabbage, and a zesty homemade peanut sauce get a tortilla wrap for a light, Asian-inspired meal that makes a light dinner or perfect lunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quesadillas

Quesadillas are a terrific quick snack to feed the family. They're also great served alongside chili or southwestern stews.
By Andrew Silva

Grilled Squash & Manchego Quesadillas with Nectarine-Tomato Salsa

Here's a fun quesadilla appetizer that your family will love! Grilled fresh summer squash and buttery Manchego cheese make a unique quesadilla filling that tastes amazing with a nectarine and tomato salsa.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Walnut and Olive Quesadillas

These Mexican-style fold-overs with an Italian spin are brimming with provolone and mozzarella cheeses as well as ripe olives and walnuts.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
