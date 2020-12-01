Salmon Appetizer Recipes

Find healthy, delicious salmon appetizer recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Cured or Smoked Salmon Appetizer Platter

Rating: Unrated
2
This smoked salmon platter requires little effort but the spread makes a big impression. Served with all the fixings--capers, hard-boiled eggs, cucumber and more--a smoked salmon platter is the ultimate make-ahead appetizer. Lay out everything listed in the ingredients below or just a few of the elements along with an assortment of crackers, cocktail bread and/or sliced baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoked Salmon Cheese Ball

Blanketed in chopped nuts and zesty chives, this cheese ball is festive enough for even the most discerning party guests. Serve with sturdy crackers or toasted baguette slices for easy spreading.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese

Tangy horseradish flavors this smoked salmon cream cheese. Serve it spread on rice crackers for an impromptu cocktail party snack.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoked Salmon & Avocado Toasts

Rating: Unrated
1
They would have been canapés back in 1979--today they're trendy avocado toasts. Let your guests creatively customize their nibbles by setting out an array of garnishes for this healthy appetizer.
By Katie Webster

Easy Scallion-Salmon Dip

Inspired by the classic combination of smoked salmon and cream cheese, this spread is perfect for slathering on a bagel or serving as a dip with bagel chips. This salmon dip recipe is a great way to use up leftovers from Miso-Maple Salmon (see Associated Recipes).
By Devon O'Brien

Smoked Trout Crackers with Lemon-Dill Mayonnaise

Rating: Unrated
1
A simple lemon-dill mayonnaise adds a touch of sophistication to smoked trout on crackers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoked Salmon & Spinach Roulade

This colorful roulade starts with a quick spinach cake that's rolled around a creamy filling and smoked salmon. It can be made ahead, so it's perfect for entertaining.
By Kate Hays

Avocado Tea Sandwiches

Rating: Unrated
3
Avocado Tea Sandwiches
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoked Salmon Cheese Toast

Perfect with soup or as an easy snack, this healthy cheese toast recipe pairs reduced-fat cream cheese (Neufchâtel), smoked salmon and dill on top of crusty bread.
By Breana Killeen

Nordic Appetizer Board

Put this robust appetizer board with salmon, eggs, pickles and vegetables out for a backyard party or serve it for brunch. Look for tomatoes in a variety of colors for the prettiest presentation. Feel free to add additional vegetables, such as radishes and carrots, to the board.
By Sarah Simms Hendrix

Edamame & Salmon Stir-Fry with Miso Butter

Rating: Unrated
3
One bite of this healthy stir-fry recipe and you'll start thinking about what else you can stir miso butter into. Spread the miso butter on roast chicken or toss it with steamed vegetables. Serve with rice noodles or brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon Classic

Rating: Unrated
3
Smoked salmon is always a cocktail party favorite.
By Mariana Velasquez

Inspiration and Ideas

Quinoa Cakes with Smoked Salmon

Quinoa Cakes with Smoked Salmon

Rating: Unrated
5
These crisp quinoa cakes spiked with smoked salmon and topped with lemony sour cream make a lovely appetizer.
Niçoise Party Board

Niçoise Party Board

A fun spin on the classic Niçoise salad, this impressive appetizer board features a smoked salmon spread. Snappy green beans, fresh tomatoes, a medley of olives, and soft-boiled eggs sprinkled with chives and paprika serve as the ode to the classic, while seeded crackers and mixed nuts add a crunchy upgrade.
Asparagus & Salmon Spring Rolls

Asparagus & Salmon Spring Rolls

Rating: Unrated
2
Smoked Salmon Tartare

Smoked Salmon Tartare

Rating: Unrated
1
Salmon & Cucumber Mini Smorrebrod (Smorrebrod med Roget Laks og Agurker)

Salmon & Cucumber Mini Smorrebrod (Smorrebrod med Roget Laks og Agurker)

Smoked Salmon Bites

Smoked Salmon Bites

Rating: Unrated
1

Smoked Trout Spread

Creamy smoked trout spread on thin whole-grain crackers is a delicious appetizer, but serve it with an array of artfully arranged nibbles--ripe tomatoes, crunchy cucumber slices and red onion--and you have an easy summer dinner. Pack it up and take it outdoors for a weeknight picnic. Serve with a baby arugula salad tossed with olive oil, lemon juice, Parmesan cheese and a generous grinding of pepper.

All Salmon Appetizer Recipes

Salmon Tartare

Rich-tasting salmon is brightened with the addition of Meyer lemon in this healthy appetizer recipe. If Meyer lemons aren't available, use a regular lemon for the zest and sub 2 teaspoons lemon juice plus 1 teaspoon orange juice for the Meyer lemon juice. Serve with cucumber slices, endive leaves and toasted baguette, if desired.
By Becky Selengut

Smoked Salmon Canapes

Thin cucumber ribbons add a decorative finish to these classic hors d'oeuvres.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoked Salmon Appetizers

No smoked salmon on hand? Use drained canned tuna instead.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Triple-Smoked Salmon-Pepper Dip

Smoked salmon, smoked paprika, and broiled sweet peppers give this appetizer dip an intense, deep flavor. Serve warm on cucumber slices, carrot sticks, or thin slices of French bread.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Smoked Trout Tartlets

This creamy trout and cucumber filling contrasts with the pleasant crunch of the tartlet shell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turban of Sole with Salmon-Yogurt Mousse

Be sure to use fresh salmon and sole in this mousse. Fresh fish must be used; frozen fish will produce too watery a result. Serve warm or cold as an appetizer, a main course or as part of a buffet. Alternatively, the mousse can be baked without the sole in a lightly oiled 7-inch baking dish for 30 to 35 minutes in a pan of hot water.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com