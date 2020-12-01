Healthy Pickle Recipes

Find healthy, delicious pickle recipes including pickled vegetables, mushrooms and eggs, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Slow-Cooker Brisket Sandwiches with Quick Pickles

Make your BBQ or cookout easy with this slow-cooker beef brisket recipe. Rauchbier, a smoky German beer, gives this fork-tender brisket real pit-barbecue flavor, but you can use any beer that suits your taste, or even substitute beef broth, to achieve mouthwatering results. While the brisket is cooking, whip up the quick pickle recipe and stir together a garlic mayo to top off the sandwiches.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Quick Pickled Beets

For these easy pickled beets, you only need to let them marinate in the pickling mixture for about 30 minutes to get great flavor. Marinating them longer just enhances the taste. Try them in place of cucumber pickles as a condiment or as a vegetable side dish for roasted chicken or beef.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pickled Garlic Cloves

Pickled garlic? You bet! This simple pickled garlic clove recipe is made by adding whole peeled garlic cloves to a flavorful brine. Use almost any type of clear vinegar--white, red or cider vinegar. Serve as part of an antipasti spread or chop and add to pasta salad, vinaigrettes or stir-fries. Use the freshest garlic you can find to make the best pickles.
By Kathy Gunst

Pickled Eggs

These tangy hard-boiled eggs are a snap to make. Sliced in half, the fuchsia “white” surrounding the bright yellow yolk is dazzling. Wrap some egg slices and onions in a flatbread for an impromptu snack.
By Susan Herr

Quick Pickled Turnips

Perk up your cheese plate or crudités platter with these crunchy, zesty pickled turnips or try them on a sandwich instead of cucumber pickles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mexican Pickled Carrots

This Mexican-style pickled carrot recipe is great for topping tacos, tostadas and/or quesadillas or as a side to any South-of-the-border entrée. These spicy carrots are also delicious added to a bowl of soup or tossed with spring greens, feta cheese and just a drizzle of olive oil.
By April McGreger

Satsuma Mandarin Salad with Spiced Pecans, Pickled Red Onion & Cane Vinaigrette

Satsuma mandarins are grown throughout Louisiana. These easy-to-peel fruit add a bright juicy burst to this salad that’s featured on the holiday menu at Brigtsen’s restaurant in New Orleans.
By Frank Brigtsen

Pickled Turnips

Pickled turnips are a popular Middle Eastern mezes. Adding a beet slice to each jar turns the turnips pink; you can omit this step if you like.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet Pickled Peppers

Using sweet brine instead of sour tempers the heat of hot peppers in these sweet pickled peppers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Pickles

Here's a way to make better-than-store-bought pickles in under an hour. The secret is pouring the hot vinegar mixture over slices of cold, crisp cucumber. These pickles have the perfect balance of sour and sweet--though closer to a “bread and butter” taste, they still satisfy the vinegar-loving pickle crowd. In our humble opinion, there's no reason to ever buy another jar of pickles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pickled Beets

Tangy pickled beets are a summertime favorite. Try them as a garnish for a Greek salad or as part of a relish tray at your next summer barbecue.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Refrigerator Pickles

You can make this easy refrigerator pickle recipe with all sorts of vegetables, not just cucumbers--try carrots, fennel, beets and green beans too. Since these pickles are meant to be eaten within a few weeks, the brine doesn't need to be canning strength. In this case, that means way less salt and a mild blend of vinegar and water, all of which allows the flavors of your vegetables to shine through.
By Sarah Simms Hendrix

Inspiration and Ideas

Calling all pickle people! Whether you love pickles plain, oven-fried and crispy or piled high on a sandwich these salty, tangy, dill-licious recipes are sure to fulfill all your pickle cravings.
Making your own pickled ginger is easy and delicious. Pickled ginger is served as a palate cleanser between sushi courses. This pickled ginger recipe has no added dyes, unlike store-bought pickled ginger, which often contains food dye.
Roasted Chicken Banh Mi

This easy banh mi (Vietnamese sandwich) recipe features crunchy sweet-and-sour pickles, rich and tender chicken finished with a tangy lime mayo and fresh cilantro for a healthy, mouthwatering meal.

All Healthy Pickle Recipes

Dilly Pickled Snap Peas

A pickling brine gives these fresh peas a bracing pucker. Serve in place of pickles on a sandwich or as an addition to a cheese board.
By Breana Killeen

Easy Fennel & Peppercorn Pickled Beets

This pickled beets recipe is super simple, yet full of big flavor. This is partly because we roast beets first (which concentrates their sweetness) and also add a healthy dose of fennel seeds for dynamite flavor. Once the beets sufficiently pickled, add them to salads or alongside your favorite grilled meats for a pleasant hit of acidity.
By Robin Bashinsky

Corn & Fennel Chow Chow

Meet your new favorite topper for summertime barbecue foods and winter braises alike. Generously spoon this sunshine-hued relish over anything that needs a hit of brightness, including but not limited to: burgers, hot dogs, pizza, pulled pork sandwiches, grilled vegetables, salads or even a cheese plate. No green tomatoes? Firm red tomatoes are a fine substitute.
By Vivian Howard

Radish Pickles

The rosy blush of these radish pickles deepens as they sit, but if tossed with the dressing too far in advance, they will lose their crispness.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bread & Butter Pickles

Try these tangy-sweet bread-and-butter pickles on a tuna sandwich or chopped in a tartar sauce for sautéed fish fillets.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Pickled Rhubarb

This wonderful quick fridge pickle recipe is a delicious addition to salads (try it with beets and spicy arugula) or served on a cheese or charcuterie plate. It's also especially delicious with smoked fish and pâtés.
By April McGreger

Pickled Beet Salad

Tangy horseradish and dill dress pickled beets in this simple, colorful side dish. Make it a meal: Serve alongside Smorgastarta.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dill Pickles

Supermarket dill pickles can't beat the fresh flavor and snap of homemade.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Green Tomato Pickles

This green tomato pickle recipe combines the best of Jewish deli pickles and Southern-style pickles. Fermented for 4 to 10 days rather than brined in a vinegar solution, these delightfully sour pickles are worth the wait; they make a great snack, side or topping for burgers and sandwiches. Be sure to use firm green tomatoes without any blush of pink, as ripening tomatoes will turn mushy during fermentation.
By April McGreger

Pickled Asparagus

In this unique asparagus recipe, we swap out the cucumbers typically used for pickling and opt for asparagus spears instead, which remain tender-crisp even after soaking up the sweet-tangy pickling liquid. Serve these pickled asparagus spears as part of an appetizer spread, chop them up to use as a salad topper or munch on them as a zingy, refreshing snack.
By Sarah Epperson

Pickled Peppers

To add a pop of tart heat to any dish, throw on these DIY pickled peppers. Reprinted from Real Food Heals by arrangement with Avery Books, a member of Penguin Group (USA) LLC, A Penguin Random House Company. Copyright © 2017, Seamus Mullen
By Seamus Mullen

Hot-&-Sour Okra Pickles

These awesome habanero-spiced pickled okra are the perfect crunchy treat to turn anyone on to the beauty of this underappreciated vegetable.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lazy-Day Pickles

The combination of green zucchini and yellow summer squash make attractive pickles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Corn & Carrot Giardiniera

In this spicy-sweet marinated vegetable recipe, harissa and jalapeño lend quite a bit of heat, so adjust to your taste. Serve the giardiniera with grilled chicken or steak, or on top of your favorite salad for a vinegary bite.
By Stephanie Izard
