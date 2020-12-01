Olive Appetizer Recipes

Find healthy, delicious olive appetizer recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Sicilian Marinated Olives

In this easy appetizer recipe, olives are marinated (cunzate) to present as an antipasto. Try this with the plain green olives you buy from a supermarket olive bar. It will bring them to life in a whole new way
By Nancy Harmon Jenkins

Marinated Olives with Lemon, Thyme & Rosemary

Marinating olives in aromatic herbs and a touch of lemon zest is an ideal way to enhance their flavor. Throughout the Mediterranean, bowls of them are routinely set out as appetizers or as a simple lunch with bread and perhaps some cheese or fruit. While a selection of olives of varying sizes, colors and cures is the most interesting, you can also simply use the one or two kinds most readily available.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Marinated Olives & Feta

Olives and feta marinated with rosemary, lemon and garlic are great served on crisp flatbread-style crackers or warm slices of crusty baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato-&-Olive-Stuffed Portobello Caps

Portobello caps make excellent mini casseroles. Here, they hold a tomato, cheese and olive stuffing that grills up to a smoky perfection. Serve them with whole-wheat couscous and a mixed green salad for an easy meal.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Herbed Olives

Dried herbs and crushed garlic dress up your favorite olives.
By Mariana Velasquez

Garlic-Chile Marinated Olives

Simply pour warm aromatic oil over a selection of olives to infuse them with loads of flavor fast. These olives are a wonderful easy party appetizer--add any leftovers to salads or simply snack on them.
By Devon O'Brien

Frogs on a Log

Give this childhood treat a savory twist by swapping the peanut butter and raisins for cream cheese and olives. For a spicy snack, try chopped pickled jalapenos instead of olives.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato & Green Olive Salsa

This zesty spin on standard tomato salsa includes sliced green olives and hot pepper relish. Serve as a dip with toasted pita chips or spoon over grilled fish or chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Olives

Toss olives with orange zest, herbs and spices and just like that you have something that screams it's not just another boring Tuesday evening.
By Stacey Ballis

Olive Ketchup

This makes a great finish for baked or broiled fish, or serve with Mediterranean Burgers.
By Ken Haedrich

Rosemary-Lemon Marinated Olives

Fragrant rosemary and lemon infuse cracked green olives in this quick appetizer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

New Orleans Olive Salad

This salad makes an excellent sandwich filling or spread for crackers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Black Bean & Olive Filling

Use this spiced black bean-and-olive filling to stuff tamales or combine with sauteed chard in tacos.
Green Olive & Almond Spread

Serve this simple but unique spread with zucchini or cucumber rounds or fire-toasted thin baguette slices.
Fast Olive-Rosemary Bread

Olive & Goat Cheese Stuffed Cherry Tomatoes

Festive Olives

Walnut and Olive Quesadillas

Parsley-Olive Relish

The relish is great on chicken, veal, salmon or pasta as well as the tuna. Serve with grilled vegetables and steamed new potatoes.

