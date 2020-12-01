Olive Appetizer Recipes

Sicilian Marinated Olives
In this easy appetizer recipe, olives are marinated (cunzate) to present as an antipasto. Try this with the plain green olives you buy from a supermarket olive bar. It will bring them to life in a whole new way
Marinated Olives with Lemon, Thyme & Rosemary
Marinating olives in aromatic herbs and a touch of lemon zest is an ideal way to enhance their flavor. Throughout the Mediterranean, bowls of them are routinely set out as appetizers or as a simple lunch with bread and perhaps some cheese or fruit. While a selection of olives of varying sizes, colors and cures is the most interesting, you can also simply use the one or two kinds most readily available.
Marinated Olives & Feta
Olives and feta marinated with rosemary, lemon and garlic are great served on crisp flatbread-style crackers or warm slices of crusty baguette.
Tomato-&-Olive-Stuffed Portobello Caps
Portobello caps make excellent mini casseroles. Here, they hold a tomato, cheese and olive stuffing that grills up to a smoky perfection. Serve them with whole-wheat couscous and a mixed green salad for an easy meal.
Garlic-Chile Marinated Olives
Simply pour warm aromatic oil over a selection of olives to infuse them with loads of flavor fast. These olives are a wonderful easy party appetizer--add any leftovers to salads or simply snack on them.
Frogs on a Log
Give this childhood treat a savory twist by swapping the peanut butter and raisins for cream cheese and olives. For a spicy snack, try chopped pickled jalapenos instead of olives.
Tomato & Green Olive Salsa
This zesty spin on standard tomato salsa includes sliced green olives and hot pepper relish. Serve as a dip with toasted pita chips or spoon over grilled fish or chicken.
Spicy Olives
Toss olives with orange zest, herbs and spices and just like that you have something that screams it's not just another boring Tuesday evening.
Olive Ketchup
This makes a great finish for baked or broiled fish, or serve with Mediterranean Burgers.
Rosemary-Lemon Marinated Olives
Fragrant rosemary and lemon infuse cracked green olives in this quick appetizer.