Mushroom Appetizer Recipes

Find healthy, delicious mushroom appetizer recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Easy Stuffed Mushrooms

This healthy stuffed mushroom appetizer is a nice balance of soft mushrooms, creamy filling and crunchy topping. This combination tastes downright decadent, but it's actually good for you. Be sure to get all of the moisture out of the chopped mushrooms before moving on to the next step; if not, the filling will be soggy and make the mushroom caps watery.
By Karen Rankin

Mushroom Pate

4
Serve this vegetarian pâté recipe as an appetizer with crackers and pickled onions or try it as a sandwich spread. Nutritional yeast, rich in vitamin B12, adds a cheesy flavor without any dairy. Look for the yellow yeast powder or flakes in natural-foods stores.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pesto Stuffed Mushrooms

This finger food is the perfect healthy appetizer to get your party going. Three ingredients are all it takes to make this elegant hors d'oeuvre--no one will ever guess how easy they were to make! Want to keep things plant-based? Use vegan pesto in the breadcrumb stuffing. You can also swap the whole-wheat breadcrumbs for gluten-free.
By Melissa Fallon

Cheese-&-Spinach-Stuffed Portobellos

69
Here we take the elements of a vegetarian lasagna filling--ricotta, spinach and Parmesan cheese--and nestle them into roasted portobello mushroom caps. The recipe works best with very large portobello caps; if you can only find smaller ones, buy one or two extra and divide the filling among all the caps. Serve with a tossed salad and a whole-wheat dinner roll or spaghetti tossed with marinara sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms

1
This crab-stuffed mushroom recipe is perfect for Christmas, New Year's Eve and other holiday parties or any other time you need a quick and easy appetizer. The filling is light and fresh thanks to hearts of palm, a tender vegetable with a mild flavor (similar to artichokes) that doesn't mask the rich, sweet flavor of fresh crabmeat.
By Liz Mervosh

Artichoke & Parmesan Stuffed Mushrooms

1
For this healthy stuffed mushroom recipe, marinated artichokes and Parmesan cheese are mixed with thyme and panko breadcrumbs for a delicious filling. If serving at a party, you might consider doubling the recipe. These stuffed mushrooms will be devoured quickly!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mini Sausage Stuffing Tarts

These bite-size tarts turn traditional holiday stuffing into a clever appetizer, with an easy homemade crust and a quick sausage-mushroom filling. Prep the crust and filling in advance, then bake just before serving.
By Laura Marzen, R.D., L.D.

Mushroom Jerky

1
This vegan version of beef jerky has the same level of smoky spice you'd expect from the real thing. It can be enjoyed as a snack or on top of a salad for a jolt of meaty, umami goodness. It's also a great snack to take camping! The mushrooms stay pretty chewy (no crunch except for some of the crispy ends); this method is a great option if you don't have a dehydrator.
By Carolyn Casner

Turkey-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

7
We use portobello caps to make these dinner-sized stuffed mushrooms that are big on flavor without being overly rich. Rather than the traditional sausage filling, this recipe calls for lean ground turkey blended with fresh herbs and spices, topped with golden, melted fontina cheese. Add a tossed salad and a slice of crusty whole-grain bread to complete the meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Italian Turkey Meatballs

7
In this healthy turkey meatball recipe, a base of sautéed mushrooms, celery and garlic adds flavor and helps keep calories in check and portions hearty. Serve these meatballs with marinara as an appetizer, on top of spaghetti or on a roll for a healthy meatball sub.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Vegetable Tempura

The wide variety of veggies in this tempura recipe provides vitamins, minerals, and health-promoting plant compounds. The mustard in the dipping sauce contains curcumin, a compound that makes mustard yellow and exhibits anticancer and anti-inflammatory properties.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Greek-Style Stuffed Mushrooms

1
Perk up any appetizer buffet or antipasto tray with these tempting mushrooms brimming with broccoli, feta cheese, garlic, and oregano.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Asian Beef Meatballs

Sautéed mushrooms, celery and garlic add flavor and help keep calories in check and portions hearty in this easy Asian beef meatball recipe. Serve as the base for lettuce wraps or on top of steamed brown rice with baby bok choy for a quick dinner.

All Mushroom Appetizer Recipes

Sherried Mushrooms

2
Tapas are not always fancy--usually they're just a few simple ingredients prepared well, like these tender, juicy mushrooms. Just place a dish of toothpicks next to the serving dish and let guests help themselves.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Goat Cheese Crostini with Mushrooms & Brown Butter

Serve these savory herbed crostini with a big green salad. Looking for a heartier meal? Top each toast with a poached or fried egg.
By Breana Killeen

Tomato-&-Olive-Stuffed Portobello Caps

7
Portobello caps make excellent mini casseroles. Here, they hold a tomato, cheese and olive stuffing that grills up to a smoky perfection. Serve them with whole-wheat couscous and a mixed green salad for an easy meal.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Crispy Parmesan Mushroom Fries with Ranch Sauce

If you're looking for a new way to enjoy portobello mushrooms, look no further. These meaty mushrooms are sliced, then coated in crispy breadcrumb topping. Hot out of the oven, they're served with a creamy ranch sauce. They're a perfect lower-carb alternative to regular french fries!
By Carolyn Casner

French Onion Dip

9
In our homemade version of French onion dip, we simmer chopped onions in broth and use reduced-fat sour cream and yogurt for the familiar rich and creamy flavor. All told, our version has 12 grams less fat and nearly 50 percent less sodium per serving than the original.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stuffed Mushrooms

Savory stuffed mushrooms make a great addition to your appetizer tray. These feature a sour cream and vegetable stuffing and are topped with tiny broccoli florets for color and extra flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Scallop Crudo with Truffle Vinaigrette

This scallop crudo recipe gets a flavorful addition with shaved truffles. To make thinly slicing the scallops easier, freeze them until they are firm but not frozen, about 20 minutes, and then slice.
By Vitaly Paley, adapted by EatingWell Test Kitchen

Barbecue Portobello Quesadillas for Two

8
This smoky mushroom-filled quesadilla is reminiscent of pulled pork. A touch of chipotle chile pepper adds extra heat. Serve with coleslaw and guacamole.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Stuffed Onions

These baked onions are stuffed with a savory combination of mushrooms, breadcrumbs and capers.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Creamy Wild Mushroom Toast Points

1
Serve these rich and savory mushroom toasts as a healthy appetizer with a fork and knife. Wild mushrooms give the topping the best flavor, but any type of mushroom will work in this healthy recipe for creamy wild mushroom toast points. This recipe makes more Cream Sauce without the Cream than you'll need for the mushroom toasts. Refrigerate or freeze the extra sauce and use it in place of heavy cream in any sauce or soup that calls for cream.
By John Ash

Shrimp Kebabs with Curry-Coconut Glaze

1
Try this Thai shrimp skewer recipe alongside quinoa and stir-fried broccoli or double or triple the recipe and serve the kebabs as a party appetizer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fennel-Mushroom Bruschetta

Sweet, fresh-tasting fennel is a wonderful addition to the sautéed onions, mushrooms and garlic in the topping for this 20-minute bruschetta recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rosemary-Garlic Marinated Vegetables

Amp up your appetizer game when you make this easy marinated vegetable recipe. Soak asparagus, mushrooms and cauliflower in rosemary- and garlic-flavored marinade and in just a couple hours you'll have tasty vegetables ready to serve.
By Breana Killeen

Lettuce Wraps with Spiced Pork

2
Serve this quick stir-fry family-style: set out a bowl of stir-fried pork and the lettuce leaves and let people make their own wraps.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seared Salmon, Morels & Fava Beans with Green Goddess Sauce

The creamy, herbed sauce that accompanies this healthy salmon recipe is so delicious, you'll want to dip everything in it. It can be hard to find fresh morel mushrooms; to rehydrate dried morels, soak in 1 cup boiling water for 20 to 30 minutes. Remove the mushrooms and strain the liquid through a fine sieve to remove any grit.
By Becky Selengut

Pork Spedini with Mushrooms & Bruschetta

Throughout Italy you will find kebabs called spedini: skewers of various meats often combined with bread cubes. In this recipe, you cook the meat separately and pile it on thick slices of toast brushed with a garlic-mushroom and olive oil mixture (that's the bruschetta). Brine the lean cubes of pork loin first for juicy pork with great flavor.
By Bruce Aidells

Pizza Primavera

1
Fresh tomatoes, zucchini, mushrooms, onions and basil top quick homemade pizza dough. If you're pressed for time, stop at the grocery store and pick up some whole-wheat dough instead.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Oysters with Roasted Shiitake Mignonette

Oysters and mushrooms are both sources of umami. When paired as seafood and sauce in this recipe from Erin Shea and Lee Chizmar, who own three restaurants in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley, each ingredient lifts the signature flavor of the other.
By Erin Shea and Lee Chizmar

Mushroom & Cheddar Stuffed Onions

1
In this recipe for stuffed onions, mild onion layers are filled with a tasty mushroom and Cheddar cheese blend spiked with sage and a splash of dry sherry. Serve as a vegetarian main dish for 4 or as a vegetable side dish for 8.
By Bruce Aidells

Risotto with Edamame, Arugula & Porcini

Not up for 20 minutes of leaning over the stove? You can still enjoy this main-course risotto, studded with tasty green soybeans, because the microwave eliminates much of the constant stirring required for preparing a stovetop risotto.
By Susan Herr

Crispy Tofu with Black Rice & Edamame-Mushroom Stir-Fry

In this healthy vegetarian dinner recipe, pressing the tofu may seem fussy but it's crucial to getting crispy results. Black rice, also labeled forbidden rice, gets its color from anthocyanins--healthy antioxidants that also give eggplant and blueberries their dark hue.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Turkey-Stuffed Mushrooms with Roasted Tomato Aioli

Freshly made Roasted Tomato Aioli takes these Turkey-Stuffed Mushrooms to the next level.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Panko-&-Parmesan-Crusted Mushrooms

Serve these rich and tender mushrooms filled with panko breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese alone as an appetizer or alongside anything from pork to fish. To ensure even cooking, look for mushrooms that are similar in size.
By Carolyn Casner

Insalata Mista with Buttermilk-Chive Dressing

A simple “mixed salad” is irresistible with our healthful version of everybody's favorite buttermilk dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
