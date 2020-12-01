Meat Appetizer Recipes

Find healthy, delicious meat appetizer recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Meat Fondue

Everyone can have fun cooking their own steak, chicken and shrimp in only minutes. Enjoy with Ginger-Wasabi Sauce and Lemon-Pepper Aioli.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sausage Balls

These homemade sausage balls are a healthy riff on the original--we add riced cauliflower for moisture and a veggie boost, whole-wheat flour stands in for prepared biscuit mix, and sharp Cheddar adds flavor. Serve these sausage balls for brunch, as an appetizer, or mix them with your favorite marinara for dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Taco Lettuce Wraps

Don't limit yourself to lettuce for this low-carb, gluten-free taco lettuce wrap recipe--any fresh green sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Classic Southern Appetizer Board

Treat your party guests to a classic Southern spread with deviled eggs, spiced pecans, ham, cheese and fresh fruit with this festive party board. We've included a combination of homemade and store-bought ingredients for an abundant board that doesn't take too long to assemble. A note on nutrition: This board is hearty enough to stand in for dinner or lunch, but if you're planning on serving it as an appetizer before the main meal, go light on things like nuts, crackers and cheese dip to keep sodium and calories in check.
By Sarah Simms Hendrix

Lamb with Mint, Orange & Pistachios

Serve this garlic- and cumin-flavored ground lamb recipe as a topping for hummus, or double the serving size, add some pita and a side salad and you've got an easy and healthy weeknight dinner.
By Michael Solomonov

Date Wraps

Sweet dates and salty prosciutto combine in a tasty bite.
By Mariana Velasquez

Bacon and Egg Breakfast Wraps

This Mexican-inspired bacon and egg breakfast is rolled in a tortilla and eaten with your hands.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Empanadas with Chorizo & Potato

A staple in South American cuisine, homemade empanadas can be served as a main dish or a side. We keep this simple by focusing on the empanada filling and instead of making the dough from scratch, we achieve flaky empanadas with the help of refrigerated pie crust.
By Devon O'Brien

Quesadillas al Greco

Surprise your taste buds with this Greek twist on the Mexican staple.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chili-Cheese Nachos

Make nachos a healthy dinner when you top them with an easy 30-minute chili. Serve this healthy recipe with sliced scallions, avocado, fresh tomatoes and sour cream, if desired.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Egg & Bacon Pancake Breakfast Wraps

Maple syrup sweetens up this easy grab-and-go breakfast wrap that adults and kids alike will love. The batter for the pancake is spread thin in the pan like a crepe for easy rolling.
By Carolyn Casner

Cranberry-Citrus Meatballs

Mix chopped dried cranberries together with your meatball mixture to add a hit of sweetness in every bite. These meatballs start in the skillet but finish in the slow-cooker, making them an easy make-ahead meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roast Beef & Blue Cheese Spears

Deli roast beef and a simple blue cheese cream top Treviso in a simple, pretty appetizer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rice Pilaf with Shrimp

Don't be surprised if you start humming the jingle about the San Francisco treat while you're eating this herb-infused pilaf. Quick-cooking shrimp and tender baby lima beans turn this side dish into a quick main course. Not a lima lover? Try frozen shelled edamame instead. Serve with steamed or roasted asparagus.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Korean BBQ Short Ribs (Galbi)

The longer you marinate these Korean sweet-and-savory ribs, the better. Look for flanken-cut short ribs in the meat department or ask your butcher to cut them for you. If you can't find perilla or shiso leaves, try using mint instead.
By Judy Joo

Asian Beef Meatballs

Sautéed mushrooms, celery and garlic add flavor and help keep calories in check and portions hearty in this easy Asian beef meatball recipe. Serve as the base for lettuce wraps or on top of steamed brown rice with baby bok choy for a quick dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pita Chip Nachos

Swap tortilla chips for pita chips in this healthy Mediterranean nacho recipe. For a party, create one large platter--just be sure to serve with plates!
By Carolyn Malcoun

Latin American Empanadas (Pipian Empanadas)

These savory pastries were created by Mariana Velasquez, a Test Kitchen intern who grew up in Bogotá, Colombia. “Whenever we took a trip into the country we would stop at a roadside stand for empanadas. We would wrap the empanada with a napkin, take a bite and pour a spoonful of aji sauce inside the stuffing. This empanada is called pipian because it uses toasted pumpkin seeds (pepitas). In Colombia, empanadas are deep-fried, but you bake these without sacrificing a crispy crust. They are fun to make with children.”
By Mariana Velasquez

Tomato Dolma with Roasted Eggplant (Köz Patlicanli Domates Dolmasi)

Dolma are stuffed vegetables common from the Mediterranean all the way to Central Asia. This easy recipe pairs ripe tomatoes with a ground beef filling that's lightened with eggplant and onions. Serve the stuffed tomatoes as a starter or double up for a main dish.
By Cemre Narin

Hoisin Beef & Edamame Noodles

Sweet hoisin sauce and tangy lime juice balance perfectly in this quick, colorful, Asian-inspired noodle dish. Make it a meal: Dress a cucumber salad with toasted sesame oil and lime juice and enjoy a cup of jasmine green tea.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Serrano Ham with Crusty Tomato Bread

For this classic tapas morsel, sweet and garlicky tomato spread is the perfect companion for thin slices of salty, dry-cured Spanish ham. Plum tomatoes are called for because they contain less water and therefore have a more intense flavor when they are slow-roasted.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Lion's Head Meatballs

This is a famous dish along the Yangtze, with regional variations. In Shanghai, the sauce will be sweet and sour. In Chongqing, it will be hot and spicy. And in Wuhan…well, it will depend on the season and the mood of the chef.
By Ying Chang Compestine

Sweet-&-Sour Meatballs

These bite-size sweet-and-sour meatballs, drizzled with a pineapple- and soy-based sauce, make a great appetizer. Shredded carrot and finely diced pineapple keep the meatballs moist, while fresh ginger and Chinese five-spice powder amp up the flavor.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Spicy Lamb Meatballs in Tomato Sauce

These succulent meatballs can be served on little plates with plenty of bread for sopping up the rich tomato sauce or simply with toothpicks (and a napkin!). They are best served warm.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Rosti Potatoes with Ham & Cheese

Traditional versions of this crisp Swiss potato cake virtually swim in butter. By baking the cake, we were able to dramatically reduce the fat yet retain crispness.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Zucchini Pizza Bites

Think of these zucchini pizza bites as a fun gluten-free alternative to bagel bites. Be sure not to overcook the zucchini or the bites may become soggy. We like the classic pepperoni topping, but feel free to experiment with your own favorites.
By Adam Hickman

Korean-Style Steak & Lettuce Wraps

These wraps should be served with lots of condiments: kimchee, for sure, but also nonfat yogurt and shredded carrots dressed with rice vinegar. Serve the various components of the dish separately and let your family or guests build their own wraps to taste.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Turkey-Pork Mini Meatballs

These mini meatballs are made with a tasty mixture of ground turkey breast and pork. Each serving of six meatballs has under 200 calories.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cheesy Ham & Pickle Wraps

For this no-cook game-day appetizer, tangy dill pickles are stuffed with a creamy filling that's peppered with sharp Cheddar and sweet pimientos, and then wrapped with ham. We cut back on the sodium by scraping out the pickle seeds and opting for reduced-sodium ham, which has 260 milligrams (or less) of sodium per 2-ounce serving.
By Hilary Meyer

Pistachio Breakfast Sausage Patties

This breakfast sausage patty recipe transforms plain breakfast sausage into something special with a few simple additions. The surprise ingredient: pistachios! Plenty of black pepper and a big pinch of cayenne make this breakfast sausage pleasantly spicy--use less if you prefer. The recipe, which can be made ahead and refrigerated or frozen, yields 8 small sausage patties, but can easily be doubled and cooked in two batches.
By Julee Rosso

Beef & Watercress Maki Rolls

For this healthy appetizer, make sure you don't get paper-thin roast beef--it's harder to work with. Instead, ask at the deli counter for medium-thick slices (number 3 on most meat slicers).
By Katie Webster

Asian Pork Nachos with Wasabi Cream

Make your own healthier nachos-with-a-twist from toasted corn tortilla wedges. Asian-inspired flavors infuse the pork and the light crema that's made with Greek yogurt.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Serrano-Wrapped Plums

In this simple appetizer recipe, cloaking juicy stone fruit with rich ribbons of cured meat is a quick and simple route to salty-sweet perfection. Serve on your next cheese board with Spanish Manchego cheese and Marcona almonds.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Raspberry BBQ Sausage Bites

Sweet, smoky and savory, these sausage appetizer bites are a cinch to throw together at the last minute. Just throw some smoked sausage on the grill, slice and toss with the fresh homemade raspberry barbecue sauce for the ultimate crowd-pleaser.
By Katie Webster

Light 'n Crisp Egg Rolls

Chopped water chestnuts add extra crunch to the savory filling in these delightful morsels.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mini Corned Beef & Cabbage Shamrock Tostadas

Deli-counter corned beef and sauerkraut top a shamrock-shaped spinach wrap in this festive corned beef and cabbage-inspired appetizer for the perfect St. Patrick's Day food.
By Breana Killeen
