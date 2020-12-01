Healthy Finger Food Recipes for Kids

Find healthy, delicious finger food recipes for kids, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas

Rating: Unrated
13
One sheet pan is all you'll need to whip up these zesty chicken fajitas. They're quick and easy to make and cleanup is even faster!
By Carolyn Casner

Crispy Peanut Butter Balls

Rating: Unrated
2
All you need are four simple ingredients to make healthier crispy peanut butter balls that kids and grownups will love. Make this easy recipe for a bite-size treat, on-the-go snack or easy homemade gift. You can swap the peanut butter for almond butter or even sunflower seed butter if you need a nut-free snack for school.
By Devon O'Brien

EatingWell Crudité Vegetable Wreath with Ranch Dip

Rating: Unrated
3
Take your veggies and dip to the next level with this colorful crudité wreath. This vegetable appetizer is a stunner with white cauliflower, red tomatoes and green broccoli, green beans, snap peas, kale and Brussels sprouts. It's also a delicious way to start your celebration with veggies (which there are rarely enough of at parties and holidays). The homemade ranch dip, which uses nonfat Greek yogurt in place of sour cream, takes just a few minutes to make, or you can use a healthy store-bought dip.
By Katie Webster

Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls

Rating: Unrated
6
Sweet, sticky dates act as the glue for these no-bake energy balls. Perfect for hikes or during sports, this healthy snack travels well. For the best flavor and texture, use Medjool dates--the largest and most luscious date variety. Look for them in the produce department or near other dried fruits.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Tacos

Rating: Unrated
8
In this vegetarian taco recipe, cauliflower is tossed with a smoky-tangy sauce made with honey, lime juice and chipotles in adobo sauce before being roasted. Serve with more hot sauce, if desired.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Coconut Peanut Butter Balls

Rating: Unrated
3
All you need are four simple ingredients to make healthier coconutty peanut butter balls that kids and grownups will love. Make this easy recipe for a bite-size treat, on-the-go snack or easy homemade gift. You can swap the peanut butter for almond butter or even sunflower seed butter if you need a nut-free snack for school.
By Devon O'Brien

Snowman Meringue Cookies

You've never made a snowman like this! These cute lightened-up cookies are awesome on their own, or float one in a cup of hot chocolate and watch it melt away. When making meringues, make sure that your bowl and beaters are clean and that there is not a trace of yolk in the egg white; the smallest amount of fat will prevent the egg whites from forming meringue. Depending on the humidity in your kitchen, the baking time might vary considerably. Check to make sure your cookies are crisp throughout before removing them from the oven.
By Carolyn Casner

Gluten-Free Cinnamon Rolls

Rating: Unrated
7
These rolls are wonderfully fluffy and packed with cinnamon flavor--you'd never know they're gluten-free. Plus, with only one rise time, this recipe is quicker to make than other yeasted doughs.
By Devon O'Brien

Sweet Potato Skins with Guacamole

Rating: Unrated
3
Top crispy sweet potato skins with guacamole for a healthy take on classic potato skins in this easy crowd-pleasing recipe.
By Devon O'Brien

Peanut Butter-Banana Roll-Ups

These healthy roll-ups with peanut butter and bananas make eating lunch fun! Kids will love the bite-sized version of this sandwich. Try sunflower seed butter as an allergy-friendly alternative.
By Carolyn Casner

Parsnip "Fries"

Swap parsnips for potatoes in this oven-baked fries recipe and get 5 grams more fiber per serving. Dress these healthy fries up with a side of spicy or garlicky aioli: just mix mayo with Sriracha or roasted garlic (or both!).
By Carolyn Malcoun

Blueberry-Oat Muffins

Rating: Unrated
2
These diabetic-friendly, Blueberry-Oat Muffins, sweetened with brown sugar and honey, are best when served still warm from the oven.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate Crunch

Rating: Unrated
5
Crunchy wheat cereal, pretzels and almonds coated in bittersweet chocolate makes an addictive sweet-salty snack.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple “Donuts”

Rating: Unrated
1
This so-simple 3-ingredient recipe turns apple slices into “donuts.” Topped with nut butter and coconut, they make a satisfying no-added-sugar dessert or healthy snack.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut-Apple Crunch Balls

Lightly wetting your hands helps make the cereal, apple, and peanut mixture easier to shape into balls. A drizle of white chocolate tops them off.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sweet Potato Chips

Rating: Unrated
1
Make perfectly crunchy veggie chips at home with this healthy recipe. Use a mandoline to slice the sweet potatoes extra-thin for the optimum crunch!
By Devon O'Brien

Grapes & Cheese

Sweet and savory is the definition of this satisfying snack.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Healthy Dark Chocolate "Puppy Chow"

Rating: Unrated
1
Crunchy, sweet, salty ... healthy?! Yes, indeed. We gave this classic sweet treat, also called muddy buddies, a grown-up makeover using whole-grain cereal and dark chocolate. Dig in!
By Hilary Meyer

Strawberry-Ricotta Waffle Sandwich

Rating: Unrated
1
Here's a sweet spin on a healthy breakfast-sandwich recipe. Other seasonal fruit, such as blueberries or sliced peaches, would be tasty toppers too.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Rhubarb Oat Muffins

These whole-grain rhubarb-oat muffins are full of flavor. Sprinkled with a sweet and nutty topping, they're a great choice for a grab-and-go breakfast or an afternoon snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Classic Deviled Eggs

We love the taste of dill relish in the filling of this deviled egg recipe, but if you like a sweeter deviled egg‚ opt for sweet relish instead. Our secret to healthy, creamy deviled eggs with fewer calories is to swap out half the full-fat mayo for nonfat Greek yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crunchy Popcorn Cauliflower

Rating: Unrated
1
A cunchy, savory pretzel-pecan coating turns roasted, caramelized cauliflower into an irresistible appetizer or kids' snack that mimics flavored popcorn. Serve this popcorn cauliflower straight from the oven with a dipping sauce and watch these tasty little bites disappear.
By Hilary Meyer

Apple Spice Muffins

Rating: Unrated
1
Think of crème fraîche as sour cream's richer, thicker, less-sour sibling. In this healthy muffin recipe, it's the secret ingredient that gives these muffins a light texture and rich flavor. The batter is made with extra spices and tons of sweet fruit, which means you won't notice the minimal amount of white sugar.
By Joanne Chang

Hard-Boiled Egg & Almonds

This small snack packs a nutrient punch--it's loaded with protein, heart-healthy fats, vitamins and minerals to make eating healthy easy and yummy.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Frozen Chocolate-Covered Bananas

Rating: Unrated
11
Kids will love dipping bananas in melted chocolate and rolling them in coconut to make this tasty frozen treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Almond-Crusted Chicken Strips

Rating: Unrated
1
Give these oven "fried" chicken strips a try, and you may just find the perfect healthy swap for restaurant chicken fingers.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple Mini Fruit Pizzas

Rating: Unrated
1
Round apple slices make a sweet, crisp, no-bake crust for these easy fruit pizzas topped with almond butter, chocolate chips and crunchy pistachios. This fun snack or healthy dessert cuts carbs from a classic cookie-crust fruit pizza.
By Hilary Meyer

Veggie Spring Rolls

Rating: Unrated
2
Don't be intimidated by these vibrant spring rolls--they're easier to make than you might think. Stuffed with fresh raw vegetables, these stunners are an impressive healthy vegan appetizer for your next gathering.
By Devon O'Brien

Cucumber Cups with Deviled Ham Salad

Swap crostini for cucumber cups to hold ham salad in this easy appetizer recipe. Bring these healthy, crunchy bites to your next potluck or serve them at brunch and watch them disappear.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mexican Cornbread

This recipe takes cornbread to the next level with added spice from green chiles and cheesy Cheddar on top.
By Stephanie Olson

Chewy Granola Bars

You can make these bars ahead of time and freeze them, tightly wrapped in foil, for up to 3 months.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pizza Bites

No pizza dough in the house? No worries. Sandwich thins to the rescue! Simply crisp them up in the oven, top with some seasoned tomato sauce, smoked turkey, chopped bell pepper, and mozzarella and serve them up. This recipe is perfect for a light lunch or for a healthy after-school snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Good Old Raisins & Peanuts

Rating: Unrated
1
Good Old Raisins and Peanuts, or GORP, is simple as can be, but this blend of sweet and nutty flavors can't be beat. Pack in small snack bags for on-the-go munching.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pan-Fried Zucchini Chips

Fresh zucchini slices are battered in crispy panko and pan-fried until golden brown and crunchy. You can eat them with a fork, but popping these zucchini chips by the slice is perfectly acceptable. Serve with a dollop of creamy dressing for a simple summer vegetable side.
By Carolyn Casner

Vegan Chocolate-Dipped Frozen Banana Bites

These bite-size frosty morsels of frozen banana, peanut butter and vegan chocolate make a perfect low-calorie snack or easy dessert. These banana bites store well in the freezer, so make some ahead and keep them on hand for those moments you crave a taste of something sweet.
By Carolyn Casner

Brussels Sprouts & Pepperoni Pizza

Rating: Unrated
4
If you want to spark some joy in your house, give this pizza combo a try. Brussels sprouts, pepperoni, lemon zest and fontina cheese make this healthy pizza recipe anything but boring. Preshredded Brussels will speed up your prep time, but try to get pepperoni sliced fresh from the deli--it has better flavor and texture than the shelf-stable kind.
By Carolyn Casner
