Deviled Eggs Recipes

Soy Sauce Eggs
Try this salty-sweet hard-boiled egg recipe as a swap for deviled eggs at your next party or as a midday snack. Or serve on top of your next ramen noodle bowl.
Classic Deviled Eggs
We love the taste of dill relish in the filling of this deviled egg recipe, but if you like a sweeter deviled egg‚ opt for sweet relish instead. Our secret to healthy, creamy deviled eggs with fewer calories is to swap out half the full-fat mayo for nonfat Greek yogurt.
Deviled Eggs with Relish
Deviled eggs are a perennial potluck favorite. Our recipe replaces some of the egg yolks with nonfat cottage cheese--keeping the filling velvety and rich while reducing some of the fat. No one will know the difference.
Lady & Larder's Deviled Eggs
In this deviled egg recipe from the L.A.-based party board company Lady & Larder, the flavor of the creamy yolk filling is classic. Serve them alongside your favorite hot sauces so everyone can add their own custom kick to the little devils.
Rosemary Deviled Eggs
Why do the yolks of deviled eggs get all the love? This healthy deviled eggs recipe reserves some of the seasoning to sprinkle on the usually bland whites as well.
Deviled Eggs
Try experimenting with this basic recipe by adding your favorite mix-ins--like pickle relish, finely chopped red bell pepper or salsa--to the yolk mixture.
Easter Deviled Eggs
This easy deviled egg recipe is perfect for your Easter brunch spread--and a great use for all those extra hard-boiled eggs you decorated. Our classic take on deviled eggs calls for just five ingredients (and you probably already have most of them in your pantry). Make the recipe your own by dialing the hot sauce up or down and choosing dill or sweet pickle relish. Fresh chives add a pop of springtime color and a bright flavor.
Pimiento Cheese Deviled Eggs
Looking for a seriously crowd-pleasing appetizer? Your search ends here with our easy deviled eggs recipe that celebrates the classic Southern spread.
Spicy Southwestern Deviled Eggs
For a Southwestern twist, this healthy deviled egg recipe is flavored with smoky chipotle pepper and tangy green chiles. To keep calories in check, we swapped out half the full-fat mayo for nonfat Greek yogurt.
Parmesan-Caper Deviled Eggs
For an Italian twist, this healthy deviled egg recipe is flavored with capers and Parmesan cheese. To keep calories in check, we swapped out half the full-fat mayo for nonfat Greek yogurt.
Bedeviled Eggs
We lowered the saturated fat in these deviled eggs by using only half the yolks and extending the filling with breadcrumbs.