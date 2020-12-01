Deviled Eggs Recipes

Find healthy, delicious deviled eggs recipes including low-fat and avocado deviled eggs. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Soy Sauce Eggs

Rating: Unrated
Try this salty-sweet hard-boiled egg recipe as a swap for deviled eggs at your next party or as a midday snack. Or serve on top of your next ramen noodle bowl.
By Kathy Gunst

Classic Deviled Eggs

We love the taste of dill relish in the filling of this deviled egg recipe, but if you like a sweeter deviled egg‚ opt for sweet relish instead. Our secret to healthy, creamy deviled eggs with fewer calories is to swap out half the full-fat mayo for nonfat Greek yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Deviled Eggs with Relish

Deviled eggs are a perennial potluck favorite. Our recipe replaces some of the egg yolks with nonfat cottage cheese--keeping the filling velvety and rich while reducing some of the fat. No one will know the difference.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lady & Larder's Deviled Eggs

In this deviled egg recipe from the L.A.-based party board company Lady & Larder, the flavor of the creamy yolk filling is classic. Serve them alongside your favorite hot sauces so everyone can add their own custom kick to the little devils.
By Sarah Simms Hendrix

Rosemary Deviled Eggs

Why do the yolks of deviled eggs get all the love? This healthy deviled eggs recipe reserves some of the seasoning to sprinkle on the usually bland whites as well.
By Lior Lev Sercarz

Deviled Eggs

Try experimenting with this basic recipe by adding your favorite mix-ins--like pickle relish, finely chopped red bell pepper or salsa--to the yolk mixture.
By Patsy Jamieson

Easter Deviled Eggs

This easy deviled egg recipe is perfect for your Easter brunch spread--and a great use for all those extra hard-boiled eggs you decorated. Our classic take on deviled eggs calls for just five ingredients (and you probably already have most of them in your pantry). Make the recipe your own by dialing the hot sauce up or down and choosing dill or sweet pickle relish. Fresh chives add a pop of springtime color and a bright flavor.
By Hilary Meyer

Pimiento Cheese Deviled Eggs

Looking for a seriously crowd-pleasing appetizer? Your search ends here with our easy deviled eggs recipe that celebrates the classic Southern spread.
By Breana Killeen

Spicy Southwestern Deviled Eggs

For a Southwestern twist, this healthy deviled egg recipe is flavored with smoky chipotle pepper and tangy green chiles. To keep calories in check, we swapped out half the full-fat mayo for nonfat Greek yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Russian Eggs

Topped with caviar, these deviled eggs become a sophisticated appetizer for any fete.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Parmesan-Caper Deviled Eggs

For an Italian twist, this healthy deviled egg recipe is flavored with capers and Parmesan cheese. To keep calories in check, we swapped out half the full-fat mayo for nonfat Greek yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bedeviled Eggs

We lowered the saturated fat in these deviled eggs by using only half the yolks and extending the filling with breadcrumbs.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Deviled Eggs 5 Ways

Pumped-up flavors and healthy swaps give these deviled egg recipes a modern edge.
How to Make Healthier Deviled Eggs

Our recipe replaces some of the egg yolks with nonfat cottage cheese—keeping the filling velvety and rich while reducing some of the fat.
Guacamole-Stuffed Eggs

Buffalo Deviled Eggs

Mediterranean Eggs

Picnic Deviled Eggs with Fresh Herbs

Curried Chutney Eggs

Curry and lemon season the filling of these updated deviled eggs.

Easy Deviled Eggs

This basic deviled egg recipe will please purists--no relish here! Our secret to healthy, creamy deviled eggs with fewer calories: swap half the full-fat mayo for nonfat Greek yogurt. Garnish with paprika, plain or smoked, for a pretty presentation.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Kimchi Deviled Eggs

For fun twist, this healthy deviled egg recipe is flavored with Korean chile paste and kimchi. To keep calories in check, we swapped out half the full-fat mayo for nonfat Greek yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Deviled Eggs Three Ways

For your next batch of Deviled eggs, choose between a BLT topping, Southwest topping and cucumber dill topping. Better yet, try all three!
By Diabetic Living Magazine
