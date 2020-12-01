Crab Appetizer Recipes

Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms
This crab-stuffed mushroom recipe is perfect for Christmas, New Year's Eve and other holiday parties or any other time you need a quick and easy appetizer. The filling is light and fresh thanks to hearts of palm, a tender vegetable with a mild flavor (similar to artichokes) that doesn't mask the rich, sweet flavor of fresh crabmeat.
Crab Wontons with Brie
In this riff on crab Rangoon, we bake this wonton recipe instead of frying to lighten things up. Preheating the pan and coating the bites with cooking spray ensures they still get crispy.
Crab Quesadillas
These quesadillas have an irresistibly creamy filling. They also make great appetizers. Make it a meal: Serve with your favorite salsa on top and a cup of black bean soup topped with chopped avocado.
Crab Cakes
Flecked with scallions and bell pepper, these healthy crab cakes are as flavorful as their higher-fat counterparts. We brown them first on the stovetop and then finish them in a hot oven--no need for frying.
Crab & Pea Cakes with Sesame-Ginger Aioli
In this healthy crab cake recipe, the subtle sweetness of crab and peas is complemented with a pop of ginger and sesame oil in the aioli. Crab is available in a range of grades. For a sweeter flavor and more toothsome bite in this appetizer, choose lump or jumbo. Most crabs from the U.S. and Canada are considered good choices for the environment.
Rich Crab Dip
In our healthier version of this ultra-rich dip, the crabmeat plays a starring role while a blend of pureed nonfat cottage cheese and reduced-fat cream cheese provides all the creaminess you would expect. Serve with slices of whole-grain baguette.
Deconstructed Spicy Crab Roll
Top rice crackers with pickled ginger and crabmeat for a sushi-bar-inspired appetizer. For the best flavor, use refrigerated pasteurized crabmeat labeled “jumbo.” Try a dollop of wasabi on top for extra zing.
Toasted Crab & Scallion Ravioli with Sweet-&-Sour Dipping Sauce
This Asian-inspired toasted ravioli appetizer is served with a yummy sweet-&-sour dipping sauce. It may seem time consuming to make this recipe from scratch but it takes just under an hour. You'll be so proud to serve these homemade filled wontons to your guests that you won't even fret about the prep time.
Outer Banks Crab Gratin
Our crab gratin is rich with a whole pound of crabmeat and topped with golden-brown breadcrumbs. Serve with brown rice or whole-grain toast points.