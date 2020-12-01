Chips & Crisps Recipes

Kale Chips
Not a fan of kale? These crispy baked kale chips will convert you! For the best result, don't overcrowd the pans.
Microwave Potato Chips
You don't need a deep fryer to make crispy potato chips. We toss thinly sliced potatoes with just a touch of olive oil, pop them in the microwave and voilà! Crispy, crunchy homemade potato chips with 8 grams less fat per serving than regular chips.
Sweet Potato Chips
Make perfectly crunchy veggie chips at home with this healthy recipe. Use a mandoline to slice the sweet potatoes extra-thin for the optimum crunch!
Chile-Lime Tortilla Chips
These tortilla chips are baked, not fried, and a squeeze of lime and a sprinkle of chili powder add flavor without tons of calories. Plus with 5 grams less fat per serving than a packaged version, they deliver all the crunch without the guilt.
Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips
These crispy air-fryer zucchini chips are delicious paired with the creamy dill dipping sauce--or any sauce you have on hand. And the best part? The air fryer delivers a crispy crunch without having to pile on the oil like traditional fryers do.
Crispy Air-Fryer Pickle Chips
Use your air fryer to make these crispy, salty pickle chips for game day! The air fryer gives you a crispy crust, using much less oil than a traditional fryer. Enjoy these addictive little snacks on their own or with our Southern smoky, creamy dipping sauce.
Oven-Baked Garlic-Herb Potato Chips
Thin slices of russet and sweet potatoes are brushed with herb-infused olive oil and baked until golden brown and crispy.
Zesty Bean Dip & Chips
Stirring salsa into versatile canned refried beans makes a quick and healthy bean dip. It also works well as a sandwich spread with your favorite vegetables and a sprinkle of cheese.
Beet Chips
Make perfectly crunchy veggie chips at home with this healthy recipe. Use a mandoline to slice the beets extra-thin for the optimum crunch!
Cheesy Vegan Brussels Sprout Chips
If you like kale chips you're going to love these Brussels sprout chips. Nutritional yeast adds cheesy flavor to this vegan recipe that crisps up the outer leaves of Brussels sprouts in the oven in just 10 minutes for a healthy snack. But don't throw out the sprout innards--they're great for roasting as a side for dinner.
Garlic & Herb Pita Chips
You can make your own tasty pita chips in a matter of minutes. Just cut pita bread into wedges (stale pitas work very well), brush them with a little olive oil and bake. Not only do homemade pita chips save you money, you'll also cut calories by 16 percent.
Parmesan Crisps
These flavorful wafers, simply baked grated cheese, make a delightful accompaniment to soups or a sophisticated nibble to serve with drinks. As the only ingredient, the cheese matters here. Be sure to use imported Parmigiano-Reggiano (look for the name stenciled on the rind) and grate it yourself.