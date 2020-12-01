Chips & Crisps Recipes

Find healthy, delicious chips and crisps recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Kale Chips

Rating: Unrated
22
Not a fan of kale? These crispy baked kale chips will convert you! For the best result, don't overcrowd the pans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Microwave Potato Chips

Rating: Unrated
18
You don't need a deep fryer to make crispy potato chips. We toss thinly sliced potatoes with just a touch of olive oil, pop them in the microwave and voilà! Crispy, crunchy homemade potato chips with 8 grams less fat per serving than regular chips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet Potato Chips

Rating: Unrated
1
Make perfectly crunchy veggie chips at home with this healthy recipe. Use a mandoline to slice the sweet potatoes extra-thin for the optimum crunch!
By Devon O'Brien

Chile-Lime Tortilla Chips

Rating: Unrated
2
These tortilla chips are baked, not fried, and a squeeze of lime and a sprinkle of chili powder add flavor without tons of calories. Plus with 5 grams less fat per serving than a packaged version, they deliver all the crunch without the guilt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips

Rating: Unrated
1
These crispy air-fryer zucchini chips are delicious paired with the creamy dill dipping sauce--or any sauce you have on hand. And the best part? The air fryer delivers a crispy crunch without having to pile on the oil like traditional fryers do.
By Karen Rankin

Crispy Air-Fryer Pickle Chips

Use your air fryer to make these crispy, salty pickle chips for game day! The air fryer gives you a crispy crust, using much less oil than a traditional fryer. Enjoy these addictive little snacks on their own or with our Southern smoky, creamy dipping sauce.
By Robby Melvin

Oven-Baked Garlic-Herb Potato Chips

Rating: Unrated
1
Thin slices of russet and sweet potatoes are brushed with herb-infused olive oil and baked until golden brown and crispy.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Zesty Bean Dip & Chips

Stirring salsa into versatile canned refried beans makes a quick and healthy bean dip. It also works well as a sandwich spread with your favorite vegetables and a sprinkle of cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Beet Chips

Rating: Unrated
1
Make perfectly crunchy veggie chips at home with this healthy recipe. Use a mandoline to slice the beets extra-thin for the optimum crunch!
By Devon O'Brien

Cheesy Vegan Brussels Sprout Chips

If you like kale chips you're going to love these Brussels sprout chips. Nutritional yeast adds cheesy flavor to this vegan recipe that crisps up the outer leaves of Brussels sprouts in the oven in just 10 minutes for a healthy snack. But don't throw out the sprout innards--they're great for roasting as a side for dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garlic & Herb Pita Chips

Rating: Unrated
6
You can make your own tasty pita chips in a matter of minutes. Just cut pita bread into wedges (stale pitas work very well), brush them with a little olive oil and bake. Not only do homemade pita chips save you money, you'll also cut calories by 16 percent.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Parmesan Crisps

Rating: Unrated
3
These flavorful wafers, simply baked grated cheese, make a delightful accompaniment to soups or a sophisticated nibble to serve with drinks. As the only ingredient, the cheese matters here. Be sure to use imported Parmigiano-Reggiano (look for the name stenciled on the rind) and grate it yourself.
By Marie Simmons

Inspiration and Ideas

Kale Chips with Lemon-Pepper Seasoning

Kale Chips with Lemon-Pepper Seasoning

Green leafy veggies get addictively crispy in this simple snack recipe.
Tortilla Chips

Tortilla Chips

Rating: Unrated
2
It's definitely worth making your own corn tortilla chips--these low-fat baked tortilla chips have a more pronounced corn flavor than store-bought tortilla chips.
Parmesan Potato Skin Chips

Parmesan Potato Skin Chips

Rating: Unrated
5
Orange Crisps with Citrus Fruit Salad

Orange Crisps with Citrus Fruit Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Crisp Apple Chips

Crisp Apple Chips

Pita Crisps with Strawberry Spread

Pita Crisps with Strawberry Spread

Crispy Parmesan Chips

These homemade chips have lots of Parmesan cheese baked on top so there's no need for high-calorie dip.

All Chips & Crisps Recipes

Sesame Crisps

These sesame-topped wonton crisps are perfect for Asian-inspired dips and spreads.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Eating Well's Wonton Chips

Rating: Unrated
1
Wonton skins can usually be found in the supermarket produce section. Instead of deep-frying, these are baked until crispy.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Toasted Pita Crisps

A super scooper for your favorite dips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick & Easy Quesadilla

Prepare this Quick & Easy Quesadilla without the skillet, for a simple and tasty snack . Serve with salsa, which is a free food because it is only 20 calories and less than 5 grams of carbohydrates.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com