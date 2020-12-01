Cheese Appetizer Recipes

Find healthy, delicious cheese appetizer recipes including goat cheese, tomato and mozzarella, and cream cheese appetizers. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Everything Bagel Cheese Ball

This is not your grandma's cheese ball. It has all the flavor of an everything bagel without all the carbs and with just 3 ingredients! Want to emphasize the bagel taste? Serve it with bagel chips and some raw veggies for dipping to keep things healthy.
By Melissa Fallon

Meat Fondue

Everyone can have fun cooking their own steak, chicken and shrimp in only minutes. Enjoy with Ginger-Wasabi Sauce and Lemon-Pepper Aioli.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Baked Brie with Blackberry Jam

Baked Brie is a classic, crowd-pleasing party appetizer, whether it's wrapped up in a pastry, in bite-size form or covered in a fruity jam, like in this recipe. In this easy 3-ingredient appetizer, we top a wheel of Brie with blackberry jam, bake for 10 minutes and serve with crisp apple slices (or crackers). It's so simple yet so delicious, you'll wonder why you don't make it more often!
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Smoked Salmon Cheese Ball

Blanketed in chopped nuts and zesty chives, this cheese ball is festive enough for even the most discerning party guests. Serve with sturdy crackers or toasted baguette slices for easy spreading.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Jalapeño Cheese Ball

Serve this Mexican-spiced jalapeño cheese ball with tortilla chips or use it as a spread for your next burrito.
By Breana Killeen

Air-Fryer Mozzarella Sticks

These crispy air-fryer mozzarella sticks taste like your favorite mozzarella sticks without the fuss of frying and with much less oil thanks to the magic of your air fryer. The crust is crispy and the cheese inside is ooey-gooey—perfect for dipping in marinara.
By Julia Levy

Pumpkin Spice Cheese Ball

All the fall spice flavor you crave but folded into creamy cheese and coated with cranberries. Serve with an array of crudités and crisp party crackers.
By Breana Killeen

Saffron-Raisin Cheese Ball

Saffron gives this cheese ball a bright yellow hue. Serve with a drizzle of honey and lots of crisp crudités.
By Breana Killeen

Creamy Cheese Fondue

Green apples, broccoli florets and veggie sticks are the perfect dippers for this decadent cheese fondue.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cheese Fondue with Fennel & Tomatoes

The alpine cheeses in this healthy cheese fondue recipe by Laura Werlin are known for melting smoothly, which is key in a fondue. Adding vegetables brings texture and bonus nutrition, while complementing the buttery nuttiness of each cheese. To serve 12, plan to offer 6 cups of cut-up vegetables for dipping, such as steamed broccoli and cauliflower florets or strips of raw fennel and red bell pepper.
By Laura Werlin

Inspiration and Ideas

Pear-Pecan Cheese Ball

This is not your grandma's cheese ball! Sweet pear, salty Cheddar cheese and crunchy nuts make this healthy recipe a crowd-pleasing appetizer for the holidays or any party.
Endive with Goat Cheese, Strawberries &

Vary this quick-to-assemble vegetarian appetizer recipe with the season. Try sliced nectarines in place of the strawberries in the summer and halved grapes in the fall.
Strawberry & Blue Cheese Bruschetta

18 Easy Charcuterie Board Ideas

Healthy Nacho Recipes

Mouthwatering Brie Appetizer Recipes

All Cheese Appetizer Recipes

Not Your Grandma’s Cheese Ball Recipes

You read that right: These are not your grandma’s recipes—while the idea of the cheese ball might be old-fashioned, the recipes we’ve gathered here are fresh and unique. Our twists—including our savory Everything Bagel Cheese Ball and our sweet Carrot Cake Cheese ball—prove that there is truly a cheese ball for any occasion.
