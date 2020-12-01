Cheese Appetizer Recipes

Everything Bagel Cheese Ball
This is not your grandma's cheese ball. It has all the flavor of an everything bagel without all the carbs and with just 3 ingredients! Want to emphasize the bagel taste? Serve it with bagel chips and some raw veggies for dipping to keep things healthy.
Meat Fondue
Everyone can have fun cooking their own steak, chicken and shrimp in only minutes. Enjoy with Ginger-Wasabi Sauce and Lemon-Pepper Aioli.
Baked Brie with Blackberry Jam
Baked Brie is a classic, crowd-pleasing party appetizer, whether it's wrapped up in a pastry, in bite-size form or covered in a fruity jam, like in this recipe. In this easy 3-ingredient appetizer, we top a wheel of Brie with blackberry jam, bake for 10 minutes and serve with crisp apple slices (or crackers). It's so simple yet so delicious, you'll wonder why you don't make it more often!
Smoked Salmon Cheese Ball
Blanketed in chopped nuts and zesty chives, this cheese ball is festive enough for even the most discerning party guests. Serve with sturdy crackers or toasted baguette slices for easy spreading.
Jalapeño Cheese Ball
Serve this Mexican-spiced jalapeño cheese ball with tortilla chips or use it as a spread for your next burrito.
Air-Fryer Mozzarella Sticks
These crispy air-fryer mozzarella sticks taste like your favorite mozzarella sticks without the fuss of frying and with much less oil thanks to the magic of your air fryer. The crust is crispy and the cheese inside is ooey-gooey—perfect for dipping in marinara.
Pumpkin Spice Cheese Ball
All the fall spice flavor you crave but folded into creamy cheese and coated with cranberries. Serve with an array of crudités and crisp party crackers.
Saffron-Raisin Cheese Ball
Saffron gives this cheese ball a bright yellow hue. Serve with a drizzle of honey and lots of crisp crudités.
Creamy Cheese Fondue
Green apples, broccoli florets and veggie sticks are the perfect dippers for this decadent cheese fondue.
Cheese Fondue with Fennel & Tomatoes
The alpine cheeses in this healthy cheese fondue recipe by Laura Werlin are known for melting smoothly, which is key in a fondue. Adding vegetables brings texture and bonus nutrition, while complementing the buttery nuttiness of each cheese. To serve 12, plan to offer 6 cups of cut-up vegetables for dipping, such as steamed broccoli and cauliflower florets or strips of raw fennel and red bell pepper.