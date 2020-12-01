Ceviche Recipes

Find healthy, delicious ceviche recipes, including shrimp ceviche (ceviche de cameron) and classic fish ceviche (ceviche de pescado), from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Shrimp Ceviche

Traditional ceviche recipes consists of raw seafood tossed with an acidic marinade (think: citrus juice or vinegar) that “cooks” the fish. In this shrimp ceviche recipe, we cook the shrimp before marinating it in lemon, lime and orange juices, plus chiles for some heat. Avocado adds creaminess to help the dish come together. Serve this shrimp ceviche with tostones (fried plantain chips) or tortilla chips. Recipe courtesy of Emeril Lagasse, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Inc.
By Emeril Lagasse

Mock Ceviche

Traditionally, ceviche is raw fish that's “cooked” by marinating it in acidic citrus juice. Here we quickly poach the tilapia then marinate it with fresh herbs, lime juice and crunchy vegetables for an easy summer dinner. Make it a meal: Serve with warm corn tortillas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ceviche-Stuffed Avocados

Rather than serving this easy mock shrimp ceviche with chips or tortillas, cut some carbs and pile the citrusy seafood in fresh avocado bowls for a fun and healthy presentation.
By Hilary Meyer

Scallop Mango Ceviche

Ceviche is traditionally made by “cooking” a seafood in a citrus-based marinade. In this version, we use scallops and cook them lightly before marinating them in a tangy mango, lime, chile pepper and onion marinade. Try serving this ceviche Peruvian-style, with hard-boiled egg, sweet potato, lettuce and corn. Or keep it simple and serve it on salad greens with tortilla chips on the side.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Avocado Shrimp Ceviche

A lime-juice marinade "cooks" the raw shrimp in this classic ceviche. For a refreshing update, this one is served with a salsa made from creamy avocado, juicy tomato and tangy cilantro.
By Carolyn Casner

Ceviche-Style Shrimp and Chips

Ceviche is a popular seafood dish in regions of Latin America. This quick-and-easy version uses cooked shrimp and ready-made salsa, mixed with cucumber and crumbled queso fresco cheese and is served with whole-grain tortilla chips--it's a great light lunch or appetizer for your next dinner party!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grapefruit & Red Snapper Ceviche

Ceviche is made by cooking raw fish in an acidic marinade like this grapefruit one. Freezing fish for at least 24 hours kills any parasites, so either buy it frozen or freeze it before making this healthy fish ceviche recipe. For the most sustainable options, buy red snapper from the Gulf of Mexico or Hawaii or use Pacific halibut instead.
By Robb Walsh

Scallop Aguachile with Coconut

Aguachile, a seafood ceviche popular all over Mexico, is usually made with an acidic, searingly spicy sauce. This healthy recipe has a twist: young coconut and lemon juice create a mellower dish. Young Thai coconuts contain lots of sweet water and tender, custard-like meat that blend right into the sauce. Look for them in some large supermarkets and Asian grocery stores.
By Lesley Téllez

