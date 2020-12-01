Shrimp Ceviche
Traditional ceviche recipes consists of raw seafood tossed with an acidic marinade (think: citrus juice or vinegar) that “cooks” the fish. In this shrimp ceviche recipe, we cook the shrimp before marinating it in lemon, lime and orange juices, plus chiles for some heat. Avocado adds creaminess to help the dish come together. Serve this shrimp ceviche with tostones (fried plantain chips) or tortilla chips. Recipe courtesy of Emeril Lagasse, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Inc.
Mock Ceviche
Traditionally, ceviche is raw fish that's “cooked” by marinating it in acidic citrus juice. Here we quickly poach the tilapia then marinate it with fresh herbs, lime juice and crunchy vegetables for an easy summer dinner. Make it a meal: Serve with warm corn tortillas.
Ceviche-Stuffed Avocados
Rather than serving this easy mock shrimp ceviche with chips or tortillas, cut some carbs and pile the citrusy seafood in fresh avocado bowls for a fun and healthy presentation.
Scallop Mango Ceviche
Ceviche is traditionally made by “cooking” a seafood in a citrus-based marinade. In this version, we use scallops and cook them lightly before marinating them in a tangy mango, lime, chile pepper and onion marinade. Try serving this ceviche Peruvian-style, with hard-boiled egg, sweet potato, lettuce and corn. Or keep it simple and serve it on salad greens with tortilla chips on the side.
Avocado Shrimp Ceviche
A lime-juice marinade "cooks" the raw shrimp in this classic ceviche. For a refreshing update, this one is served with a salsa made from creamy avocado, juicy tomato and tangy cilantro.
Ceviche-Style Shrimp and Chips
Ceviche is a popular seafood dish in regions of Latin America. This quick-and-easy version uses cooked shrimp and ready-made salsa, mixed with cucumber and crumbled queso fresco cheese and is served with whole-grain tortilla chips--it's a great light lunch or appetizer for your next dinner party!
Grapefruit & Red Snapper Ceviche
Ceviche is made by cooking raw fish in an acidic marinade like this grapefruit one. Freezing fish for at least 24 hours kills any parasites, so either buy it frozen or freeze it before making this healthy fish ceviche recipe. For the most sustainable options, buy red snapper from the Gulf of Mexico or Hawaii or use Pacific halibut instead.
Scallop Aguachile with Coconut
Aguachile, a seafood ceviche popular all over Mexico, is usually made with an acidic, searingly spicy sauce. This healthy recipe has a twist: young coconut and lemon juice create a mellower dish. Young Thai coconuts contain lots of sweet water and tender, custard-like meat that blend right into the sauce. Look for them in some large supermarkets and Asian grocery stores.