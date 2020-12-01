Canapé Recipes

Find healthy, delicious canapé recipes including shrimp and vegetarian canapé. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Smoked Tuna Spread Canapés

Need an appetizer for your next cocktail party? Look no further than these easy canapés. A blend of smoked tuna and seasoned cream cheese is stacked with crisp cucumber slices atop crunchy almond crackers in an appetizer that your guests will be reaching for first.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tomato-Cheddar Cheese Toast

A perfect soup pairing or an easy snack, this healthy cheese toast recipe features fresh tomatoes, salty Cheddar cheese and cracked pepper atop slices of crusty bread
By Breana Killeen

Smoked Salmon & Avocado Toasts

They would have been canapés back in 1979--today they're trendy avocado toasts. Let your guests creatively customize their nibbles by setting out an array of garnishes for this healthy appetizer.
By Katie Webster

Goat Cheese Crostini with Fig Compote

Here, dried figs are simmered in just enough liquid so they soften into a thick jam. Try stirring the leftover compote into your yogurt or oatmeal the next day.
By Lynda Balslev

Avocado Tea Sandwiches

Avocado Tea Sandwiches
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoked Salmon Cheese Toast

Perfect with soup or as an easy snack, this healthy cheese toast recipe pairs reduced-fat cream cheese (Neufchâtel), smoked salmon and dill on top of crusty bread.
By Breana Killeen

Apricot Canapes

These sweet and savory bites are like a cheese course in a bite.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Goat Cheese Crostini with Mushrooms & Brown Butter

Serve these savory herbed crostini with a big green salad. Looking for a heartier meal? Top each toast with a poached or fried egg.
By Breana Killeen

Radish Tea Sandwiches with Creamy Dill Spread

In this radish tea sandwich recipe with a creamy dill spread, the delicate tea sandwiches are served open-face to show off the pretty sliced radishes on top.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mini Sandwiches with Fig & Brie

Turn the basics of a cheese board into adorable mini grilled cheese sandwiches for a satisfying appetizer.
By Breana Killeen

Rosemary-Goat Cheese Toast

Crusty bread is topped with a touch of creamy goat cheese, fragrant rosemary and a drizzle of sweet honey in this healthy toast recipe that makes a perfect soup pairing or an easy snack.
By Breana Killeen

Avocado & Salsa Cracker

Avocado and salsa team up for a zesty Southwest-inspired topping on a whole grain crispbread. This snack is packed with fiber, veggies, and healthy fats, and it takes just minutes to put together.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Cucumber Hummus Sandwiches

Cucumber tea sandwiches get a low-carb makeover when you skip the bread and add high-protein hummus.
Lemon Ricotta Cheese Toast

Creamy ricotta and lemon zest lend bright flavor to this healthy cheese toast recipe, for a perfect soup pairing or easy snack.
Canapés with Peach, Sage & Prosciutto

Hummus, Feta & Bell Pepper Cracker

Shrimp & Avocado Canapes

Lemon Tuna & Yogurt Cracker

Fig & Blue Cheese Toast

In this healthy cheese toast recipe, crusty bread is topped with a touch of sweet jam, salty blue cheese and crunchy nuts for a perfect soup pairing or an easy snack.

All Canapé Recipes

Cherry Tomato & Egg Cracker

Top a crunchy sourdough crispbread with diced egg and cherry tomatoes for a wholesome snack that's pretty enough to serve at a party. It's the healthy, quick way to snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pear Crostini with Blue Cheese Spread

Fresh thyme and minced garlic add a wonderful flavor to this cheese spread.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peach & Bacon Crostini

For an easy party appetizer, pick the best seasonal fruit you can find and let the grill lend a smoky backbone to these delicious crostini.
By Julia Clancy

Cucumber-Topped Rye Crisps

Rye crisps make an all-star snack because they are fat-free, low in sodium and oh, so crunchy. Jazz them up with this light, fresh topping idea.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Smoked Salmon Canapes

Thin cucumber ribbons add a decorative finish to these classic hors d'oeuvres.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mini Cheese and Turkey Melts

This satisfyingly melty low-carb snack is packed with protein--and flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bourbon-Glazed Cocktail Sausages

Serve these mini sausages at your next cocktail party or tailgate.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sweet Pear and Cheese Crostini

Sliced fresh pears, blue cheese, and a drizzle of honey make a sophisticated treatment for a crostini that's a perfect little bite.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blueberry Crostini

Lemon peel and honey add the perfect flavor combination to this easy appetizer.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Totable Tea Sandwich

Try turkey, low-fat cheddar and grape jam for a kid-friendly version.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Egg-Topped Baguette with Apricots

Create an open-face sandwich with a satisfying balance of protein and carbohydrates. Add a dash of hot sauce for a spicy zip.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Goat Cheese Crispbread with Raspberries

Start with a fiber-rich crispbread base and add some creamy goat cheese and a sprinkle of fresh lemon zest and herbs for an easy snack we can't get enough of. And, of course, some juicy raspberries for good measure.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Tapenade with Crostini

Along the French Riviera, this black-olive spread invariably contains an anchovy or two, but you may do without.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Ratatouille & Goat Cheese Toasts

Ratatouille is a classic French dish made with a sundry of fresh vegetables including onion, bell pepper, garlic, eggplant, zucchini and tomatoes. Our take on it includes these classic flavors and makes use of the slow cooker for a hands-free version.
By Cooking Light
