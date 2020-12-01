Bruschetta Recipes

Pomegranate, Cranberry & Brie Bruschetta
Make this simple festive appetizer for your holiday guests. Toasted baguette slices with creamy, melted brie are topped with an orange-cranberry-pomegranate mixture--each bite delivers an explosion of flavor and texture!
Tuscan Kale & White Bean Bruschetta
In this classic Tuscan combination, kale and white beans are whirled into a spread for this easy bruschetta recipe. Serve on crostini, toss it with pasta for an appetizer, use it as a panini spread or stir the bruschetta topping into a bowl of chicken soup.
Cheesy Tomato Bruschetta
For a healthier option, we use whole-grain bread and light cream cheese for this tomato bruschetta recipe.
Strawberry Bruschetta
Astoundingly good for minimal effort, this makes an indulgent weekend breakfast or anyday dessert. A judicious smear of mascarpone (half the fat of butter) is part of the luxury, but even lighter low-fat cream cheese will work as well. The real secret is warming the berries just enough to make the flavor bloom and transform their juices into a rosy syrup.
Strawberry & Blue Cheese Bruschetta
In this healthy bruschetta recipe, the big, bold, salty, tangy flavor of blue cheese makes an unexpected but utterly delicious match with sweet juicy strawberries. This bruschetta recipe makes a quick, easy appetizer and is so pretty topped with chopped green chives.
Caramelized Onion & Shrimp Bruschetta
Caramelized onion and golden raisins add sweet balance to shrimp in this easy bruschetta. It can be assembled in just a few minutes if you make the onion spread ahead of time. For a vegetarian option, serve topped with crumbled feta.
Tomato Bruschetta
Letting the tomatoes and basil rest in the dressing for an hour gives this classic tomato bruschetta recipe a deeper flavor. The marinated tomatoes can also be tossed with pasta for an easy, no-cook tomato sauce.
Pepper & Sopressata Bruschetta
We love the taste of these zesty Italian-style one-bite appetizers--topped with sopressata, red pepper spread and fresh mozzarella--on thin-sliced toasted focaccia bread. If you can't find focaccia, toasted slices of baguette are a good substitute.
Bruschetta with Roasted Peppers & Mozzarella
Roasting peppers intensifies their natural sweetness and gives them a depth of flavor that marries beautifully with the mild cheese in this pretty antipasto.
White Bean and Tomato Bruschetta
Almost everything for this appetizer can be made ahead--just prepare the white bean and tomato mixture and toast the bread slices. When you're ready, simply assemble the bruschetta, broil and serve!