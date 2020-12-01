Antipasto Recipes

Cured or Smoked Salmon Appetizer Platter
This smoked salmon platter requires little effort but the spread makes a big impression. Served with all the fixings--capers, hard-boiled eggs, cucumber and more--a smoked salmon platter is the ultimate make-ahead appetizer. Lay out everything listed in the ingredients below or just a few of the elements along with an assortment of crackers, cocktail bread and/or sliced baguette.
Quick Pickled Turnips
Perk up your cheese plate or crudités platter with these crunchy, zesty pickled turnips or try them on a sandwich instead of cucumber pickles.
Roasted Vegetable Antipasto
A zesty vinaigrette makes these roasted Brussels sprouts, fennel, carrots and beets pop. If you can't find small carrots, halve larger ones crosswise then quarter lengthwise. Serve this vegetable antipasto as a side dish or appetizer.
Ultimate Summer Fruit & Cheese Board
This easy cheese board features a bounty of seasonal vegetables and fresh fruits, which add color and complement the variety of cheeses. We've made cheese suggestions, but feel free to mix and match with your favorites. For the fresh produce, improvise based on what's available at your market and what's in season.
Charcuterie Bistro Lunch Box
Inpired by Starbucks' bistro boxes, this packable lunch is just like a personal-size cheese plate to take on-the-go. The healthy and easy snack-style meal is perfect to take for lunch at work or for a light picnic date night.
Peach Caprese Skewers
Fresh peaches liven up a classic caprese salad in this super-fast snack. Make this recipe for one or make a bunch for a party appetizer.
Mediterranean Picnic Snack
Sweet tomatoes, salty olives and tangy cheese are a perfect afternoon pick-me-up.
Mediterranean Tuna Antipasto Salad for Two
Capers, red onion and fresh herbs give canned tuna and beans a light, fresh taste. Here we serve the tuna salad on a bed of greens. It also works well stuffed into a pita for a sandwich. Give it some extra kick with a pinch of crushed red pepper or cayenne. Serve with olive bread.
Tortellini, Pepper & Salami Antipasto Skewers
Fresh and light and fun, these antipasto skewers deliver all of your favorite Italian antipasto ingredients all in one bite. The tortellini are rich and cheesy, the salami adds meaty taste, the peppers bring smokiness and basil finishes with freshness. These antipasto skewers would make for an easy party appetizer, since they can be served cold or at room temperature.
Grilled Vegetable Platter
This recipe for grilled vegetables with romesco sauce is perfect for summer entertaining. You can make the spicy sauce ahead of time and grill the eggplant, leeks and bell pepper as your guests are arriving. Too chilly to grill? The vegetables can also be cooked in the oven.
Mini Meat & Cheese Board
For a satisfying and quick snack or dessert, assemble your own cheese board for one, adorned with apricots, almonds and carrots.