Antipasto Recipes

Tortellini, Pepper & Salami Antipasto Skewers

Fresh and light and fun, these antipasto skewers deliver all of your favorite Italian antipasto ingredients all in one bite. The tortellini are rich and cheesy, the salami adds meaty taste, the peppers bring smokiness and basil finishes with freshness. These antipasto skewers would make for an easy party appetizer, since they can be served cold or at room temperature.