Healthy Tuna Salad Recipes

Staff Picks

Mediterranean Tuna-Spinach Salad

This tuna salad recipe gets an upgrade with olives, feta and a tahini dressing. Served over baby spinach, this is the perfect easy and light lunch or dinner salad.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Tuna & White Bean Salad

The time-honored Italian pairing of canned tuna and cannellini beans makes a super-simple, satisfying lunch. Serve over salad greens, on grilled whole-wheat country bread or tucked in a whole-wheat pita pocket.
By Ruth Cousineau

Pasta, Tuna & Roasted Pepper Salad

The secret to this delicious pasta salad is a creamy low-fat dressing made with bottled roasted red peppers. If you have cooked chicken on hand, you can substitute it for the tuna.
By Ruth Cousineau

Vegetable & Tuna Pasta Salad

This delicious pasta salad recipe is made with zucchini, sun-dried tomatoes, arugula and chunk light tuna, which is lower in mercury than white albacore tuna. For the best flavor, combine the pasta salad with the dressing about 1 hour before serving. If you're looking for an environmentally sustainable canned tuna option, check the label--tuna that was caught by troll or pole-and-line is considered the best choice, according to Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch Program. Or look for the blue Certified Sustainable Seafood label from the Marine Stewardship Council.
By Stacy Fraser

Tuscan-Style Tuna Salad

This streamlined version of a northern Italian idea is perfect for a summer evening: no-fuss, no-cook and big taste. You can even make it ahead and store it, covered, in the refrigerator for several days. If you do, use it as a wrap filling for the next day's lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sesame Tuna Salad

Toasted sesame oil transforms a humble staple like canned tuna into an elegant supper. We love the crunch of napa cabbage in this salad, but romaine lettuce would also work if you happen to have that on hand.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crunchy Confetti Tuna Salad

The herb-infused dressing in this healthy tuna salad recipe calls for equal parts Greek yogurt and low-fat mayo to keep it light. Lots of fresh veggies, including bell pepper, carrot, radishes and celery, also give boosts of flavor, color and nutrients. Serve on lettuce leaves, over a green salad or as an open-face sandwich on whole-grain toast.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tuna & Bean Salad in Pita Pockets

Dressing tuna salad with lemon and olive oil lends a bright, fresh note that's a great alternative to mayo. Beans add appealing texture and fabulous nutrition.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tuna Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes with Arugula

The tuna in this great-looking stuffed tomato recipe isn't your typical mayo-based affair. The sherry vinaigrette does double duty: it adds fresh flavor to the tuna filling and also dresses the baby arugula and white bean salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Artichoke & Ripe Olive Tuna Salad

An unusual and rich flavor combination; serve this salad with sliced tomato on a bed of lettuce or on French bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tuscan Tuna & White Bean Salad

Juicy fresh tomatoes replace some of the usual olive oil in this traditional tuna and white bean salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hanoi-Style Tuna Patty Salad

This tuna-patty-topped salad, featuring rice noodles, fresh herbs and lots of fresh vegetables, deliciously exemplifies the Vietnamese approach to healthy eating.
By Bruce Aidells

Inspiration and Ideas

Tomato, Tuna & Tarragon Salad

Tomatoes and tuna were meant for each other, and fresh tarragon seals the deal. Soaking the onion in cold water tames the heat and sweetens its taste.
Middle Eastern Tuna Salad

Try this in a whole-wheat pita pocket with fresh spinach and sliced red onion.
Walnut, Dill & Tuna Salad

Mexican Tuna Salad

Fresh Tuna Salad with Tropical Fruits

Tuna & Artichoke Salad

Warm Salad of Thyme-Crusted Tuna & Arugula

This quick dinner salad would also be great with seared salmon, scallops or shrimp.

