Healthy Salmon Salad Recipes

Salmon with Roasted Red Pepper Quinoa Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
This zesty quinoa salad is delicious all on its own, with some serious Mediterranean flair. Make a double batch for lunches later in the week.
By Adam Dolge

Smoked Salmon Salad Nicoise

Rating: Unrated
4
This twist on a classic salade Niçoise uses smoked salmon in place of tuna and adds extra vegetables in place of hard-boiled eggs and olives. Lovely served as an untraditional brunch, special weekend lunch or light supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon with Curried Yogurt & Cucumber Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Three ingredients you probably already have on hand--curry powder, yogurt and lemon juice--meld into a mouthwatering sauce that transforms simple grilled salmon. This healthy and easy dinner recipe comes together in just 20 minutes.
By Devon O'Brien

Salmon Salad-Stuffed Avocado

Good-quality canned salmon is high in protein and brain-loving omega-3 fatty acids. Mix it with pesto-spiked yogurt and pile it old-school style into a halved avocado for a quick healthy lunch.
By Breana Killeen

Lemony Lentil Salad with Salmon

Rating: Unrated
13
Salmon and lentils are a familiar combo in French bistro cooking; here they combine in a quick and easy salad. For the best presentation, flake the salmon with a fork, then stir gently into the salad to keep it in chunks, not tiny bits.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Salmon Salad

If mixed salads fail to fill you up, try this hearty Greek salmon salad recipe, which calls for bulking up a traditional bed of mixed greens with roasted vegetables and protein-rich salmon. Leftovers make it a breeze to put together this delicious Mediterranean salad. Here we suggest two recipes you could meal-prep ahead of time--Lemon-Roasted Mixed Vegetables and Sweet & Spicy Roasted Salmon--but you can use whatever roasted veggies you have on hand and pick up a precooked salmon fillet from the deli counter at your grocery store. This healthy salad would also be good with chicken. Serve it for an easy dinner or pack it up for lunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Salmon Couscous Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
This healthy and easy salad is designed to be made with precooked or leftover salmon. To quickly cook salmon, lightly brush with olive oil, then roast in a 450 degrees F oven until the fish is opaque and firm, 8 to 12 minutes.
By Lauren Lastowka

Salmon Salad

Rating: Unrated
3
Get out of your tuna salad rut and try salmon salad for a change. This version is spiked with olives, lemon, onion and capers.
By Stacy Fraser

Southwestern Salmon Cobb Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Here's a healthy twist on a classic Cobb salad recipe: we skip the bacon, getting smoky flavor from chipotle peppers instead, and add salmon for a power-protein kick. Look for small cans of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce with Mexican foods at large supermarkets.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon Panzanella

Rating: Unrated
9
This traditional Italian bread salad is full of tomatoes and cucumber and gets a protein boost with the addition of grilled salmon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon & Roasted Vegetable Salad

Rating: Unrated
6
Toss roasted vegetables and salmon with a flavor-packed vinaigrette to serve on top of greens for a hearty dinner salad. For a twist, add a poached or fried egg on top. Serve with: Toasted whole-grain baguette and a glass of Riesling.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mirin-Poached Salmon with Spring Salad

Rating: Unrated
3
Poaching fish with a little flavorful liquid may be the easiest way to cook fish! This quick poached-fish recipe stars salmon, but tuna, mahi-mahi or cod work just as well. Look for pea sprouts, also called “pea shoots,” at farmers' markets and in well-stocked supermarkets. Or use 1 more cup thinly sliced snap peas instead.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Incorporating salmon into salads adds a good source of protein and heart healthy omega-3 fatty acids. This quick-and-easy salad is perfect for a lunch or dinner and is sure to leave you feeling full and satisfied.
Gingery Grilled Salmon Salad

A ginger-lime marinade makes salmon sing.

Salmon over Warm Lentil, Apple & Walnut Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Pair broiled salmon with a warm lentil, apple and toasted walnut salad for a healthy dinner that's perfect for entertaining. Serve with sautéed spinach or chard for a well balanced and satisfying meal.
By Eric Ripert

Quick Lentil Salmon Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
In this budget-friendly salmon recipe, canned salmon tops lentils, carrots and celery--ingredients you probably have on hand already. Fiber-rich lentils come in a variety of colors and they typically cook faster than dried beans, so they're a great choice for a fast weeknight dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Scandinavian Rice Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
Serve this Scandinavian-inspired salad for lunch on the patio, accompanied by some good rye bread or rye crisps.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
