Healthy Rice Salad Recipes

Vegetarian Taco Salad
Nobody will miss the meat in this colorful, zesty vegetarian taco salad. The rice and bean mixture can be made ahead and the salad quickly assembled at mealtime. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
Kale Salad with Beets & Wild Rice
Beets and kale, speckled with chewy wild rice and crunchy sunflower seeds, make a satisfying, colorful dinner salad. The beets are nicest when they are sliced paper thin. Use a mandoline or vegetable slicer, if you have one.
Spring Roll Salad
All the tastes, color and fun of a spring roll without all the work! This healthy salad recipe is bursting with the colors of rainbow from generous amounts of fresh vegetables, shrimp and whole grains all topped with a peanut dressing for the ultimate satisfying salad.
Cherry, Wild Rice & Quinoa Salad
This whole-grain wild rice and quinoa salad recipe is perfect for toting to summer potlucks. It features sweet cherries, crunchy celery, nutty aged goat cheese and toasted pecans. If you can find red quinoa, it's particularly pretty.
Rice & Lentil Salad
A simple dressing of sherry vinegar, Dijon mustard and paprika flavors this rice and lentil salad. It's a great way to use up leftovers.
Wild Rice & Baby Kale Salad with Persimmons
This colorful, healthy salad recipe features persimmons--lightly sweet fruit, commonly grown in California, that ripen just in time to grace holiday tables. If you can't find persimmons, diced apples are a good alternative.
Forbidden Rice & White Kimchi Steak Salad
This steak salad doesn't feature a typical dressing, but tangy kimchi, savory pan-fried shallots and lemon juice pack it with flavor. Forbidden rice helps add more color and nutrition to this tangy dish.
Wild Rice & Roasted Beet Salad
This delicious grain salad is great to have on hand for weekday lunches. Wild rice, beets, toasted pecans and Gorgonzola combine in a sweet maple vinaigrette for a truly satisfying meal.
Moroccan Chicken Salad
Leftover chicken and rice come together in this flavorful main dish salad. Serve over fresh greens.
Chicken, Pineapple, Avocado and Rice Salad
Looking for a yummy lunch or dinner salad? This 30-minute, one-bowl meal combines citrusy chicken, sweet pineapple, creamy avocado and full-of-fiber brown rice with nutritious spinach.
Lentil Taco Salad
Lentils are ideal for cooking in the slow cooker. Start this recipe early in the morning and you and your family will be rewarded with a deliciously warm Mexican-inspired taco salad for dinner.
Chicken-Brown Rice Salad
Artichoke hearts and shredded cabbage in this recipe make this whole grain chicken salad hearty enough for summer dinners.