Healthy Rice Salad Recipes

Staff Picks

Vegetarian Taco Salad

Nobody will miss the meat in this colorful, zesty vegetarian taco salad. The rice and bean mixture can be made ahead and the salad quickly assembled at mealtime. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Kale Salad with Beets & Wild Rice

Beets and kale, speckled with chewy wild rice and crunchy sunflower seeds, make a satisfying, colorful dinner salad. The beets are nicest when they are sliced paper thin. Use a mandoline or vegetable slicer, if you have one.
By Carolyn Casner

Spring Roll Salad

All the tastes, color and fun of a spring roll without all the work! This healthy salad recipe is bursting with the colors of rainbow from generous amounts of fresh vegetables, shrimp and whole grains all topped with a peanut dressing for the ultimate satisfying salad.
By Devon O'Brien

Cherry, Wild Rice & Quinoa Salad

This whole-grain wild rice and quinoa salad recipe is perfect for toting to summer potlucks. It features sweet cherries, crunchy celery, nutty aged goat cheese and toasted pecans. If you can find red quinoa, it's particularly pretty.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Rice & Lentil Salad

A simple dressing of sherry vinegar, Dijon mustard and paprika flavors this rice and lentil salad. It's a great way to use up leftovers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Wild Rice & Baby Kale Salad with Persimmons

This colorful, healthy salad recipe features persimmons--lightly sweet fruit, commonly grown in California, that ripen just in time to grace holiday tables. If you can't find persimmons, diced apples are a good alternative.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Forbidden Rice & White Kimchi Steak Salad

This steak salad doesn't feature a typical dressing, but tangy kimchi, savory pan-fried shallots and lemon juice pack it with flavor. Forbidden rice helps add more color and nutrition to this tangy dish.
By Anthony Myint

Wild Rice & Roasted Beet Salad

This delicious grain salad is great to have on hand for weekday lunches. Wild rice, beets, toasted pecans and Gorgonzola combine in a sweet maple vinaigrette for a truly satisfying meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Moroccan Chicken Salad

Leftover chicken and rice come together in this flavorful main dish salad. Serve over fresh greens.
By Ruth Cousineau

Chicken, Pineapple, Avocado and Rice Salad

Looking for a yummy lunch or dinner salad? This 30-minute, one-bowl meal combines citrusy chicken, sweet pineapple, creamy avocado and full-of-fiber brown rice with nutritious spinach.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lentil Taco Salad

Lentils are ideal for cooking in the slow cooker. Start this recipe early in the morning and you and your family will be rewarded with a deliciously warm Mexican-inspired taco salad for dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken-Brown Rice Salad

Artichoke hearts and shredded cabbage in this recipe make this whole grain chicken salad hearty enough for summer dinners.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Greek Yogurt Chicken Salad with Wild Rice

This fresh take on chicken salad features a creamy yogurt-balsamic dressing and plenty of fresh herbs. It's a great option for leftover cooked chicken.
Apple, Pork & Wild Rice Salad

This easy apple and pork salad uses up the leftovers from two separate recipes--Maple-Mustard Pork and Wild Rice Pilaf--for a fast and easy lunch or dinner. Since it's served cold, it's especially good for packing up for work lunches. The simple cider vinegar and honey dressing would be nice on any grain salad.
Southwestern Rice & Pinto Bean Salad

Turkey Wild Rice Salad

Grilled Corn Salad with Black Beans & Rice

Jamaican Jerk Shrimp & Pineapple Salad

Tofu, Snow Pea & Carrot Wild Rice Salad

Sesame oil and nori (dried seaweed) give this healthy grain-salad recipe Asian flair. Serve as a vegetarian main dish or as a side for grilled shrimp or baked chicken.

All Healthy Rice Salad Recipes

Apple-Wild Rice Salad

When you're looking for a no-fuss side dish to take to a potluck, picnic or barbecue, consider this refreshing make-ahead salad with wild rice and apples.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Minted Wild Rice & Barley Salad

The addition of pea pods and raisins to rice and barley makes this crowd-pleasing salad extra nutritious. Chill for at least four hours to give the salad time to soak up the flavors of the low-fat orange dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
