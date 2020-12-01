Healthy Shrimp Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious shrimp salad recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Shrimp Ceviche

Traditional ceviche recipes consists of raw seafood tossed with an acidic marinade (think: citrus juice or vinegar) that “cooks” the fish. In this shrimp ceviche recipe, we cook the shrimp before marinating it in lemon, lime and orange juices, plus chiles for some heat. Avocado adds creaminess to help the dish come together. Serve this shrimp ceviche with tostones (fried plantain chips) or tortilla chips. Recipe courtesy of Emeril Lagasse, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Inc.
By Emeril Lagasse

Beet & Shrimp Winter Salad

This healthy dinner salad recipe gets its staying power from protein-packed shrimp and fiber-rich barley. With a simple red-wine vinaigrette, this quick salad makes just one serving but is easy to double or triple. Look for precooked beets with other prepared vegetables in the produce department.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp Cobb Salad with Dijon Dressing

We've replaced chicken with shrimp in this delicious and easy spin on the classic Cobb salad. This satisfying salad takes just 20 minutes to make, so it's perfect for weeknight dinners, but it's elegant enough to serve to guests.
By Carolyn Casner

Avocado & Shrimp Chopped Salad

The smoky flavors of grilled shrimp and corn in this healthy chopped salad recipe are a tasty match for the creamy cilantro dressing.
By Romney Steele

Summer Shrimp Salad

Use an array of colorful tomatoes to make this healthy shrimp salad pop. Cooking the shrimp with fresh herbs and garlic infuses them with flavor without coming off too strong for a light dinner salad that's perfect for summer entertaining.
By Nina Compton

Chicken, Shrimp & Mango Salad

Shrimp, chicken and spinach are tossed with a lively mango dressing in this refreshing tropical dinner salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes

Hollowed-out tomatoes were the secret to elegant lunches in the '50s--and they deserve a comeback today. Look for bright red, aromatic tomatoes without any mushy spots or discolorations. You can also stuff these tomatoes with Bacony Barley Salad with Marinated Shrimp or Curried Tofu Salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Zesty Shrimp & Black Bean Salad

Loaded with fresh tomatoes, peppers and cilantro and seasoned with cumin and chile, this shrimp and black bean salad recipe has all the flavors of a great fresh salsa and is a quick and easy no-cook recipe. Serve with tortilla chips or fresh corn tortillas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp Pad Thai Salad

Transform pad thai into a healthy salad by swapping sliced cabbage noodles for the rice noodles--and save more than 100 calories. Look for sustainable shrimp certified by an independent agency, such as the Marine Stewardship Council. If you can't find it, wild shrimp from North America is likely to be sustainably caught.
By Hilary Meyer

Shaved Artichoke Salad with Shrimp

Venice was built on saltwater marshes in the 6th century, and many local crops like the city's Sant'Erasmo artichokes, have a delicate taste of the sea. For this healthy salad artichokes are sliced thin--a great use for a mandolin if you have one--and served raw. When paired with the sweet-salty shrimp the combo evokes the flavors of the lagoon. For tender and tasty results, buy the smallest, freshest artichokes you can find.
By Mauro Stoppa

Lemon Shrimp & Orzo Salad

Consider making a double batch of this easy pasta salad--it's delicious the next day. The orzo will absorb the dressing as it sits, so add a little more olive oil and lemon juice if you'd like.
By Adam Dolge

Shrimp Salad with Peanut Dressing

Using applesauce in the peanut dressing lends a sweet, tart flavor that pairs wonderfully with shrimp.
By Jackie Newgent, RDN

Inspiration and Ideas

Peppered Shrimp & Green Bean Salad

This lunch or dinner salad will tempt your tastebuds! You'll love the simple roasted green beans and fingerling potatoes combined with peppery shrimp that have been cooked in a sweet garlicky sauce.

All Healthy Shrimp Salad Recipes

Shrimp, Pomelo & Green Mango Salad

You may have spied giant pomelos at your grocery store; this healthy salad recipe is your chance to try the grapefruit-flavored beauty. This salad is packed with plenty of fresh herbs, peppery watercress, briny shrimp and green mango. Look for palm sugar, often sold in pod-like cakes, at Asian markets.
By Yotam Ottolenghi

Seafood Salad with Creamy Ginger Dressing

A velvety dressing accented with ginger and orange brings out the best in tender scallops, succulent shrimp, and juicy mango in this sophisticated spinach salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Orange-Sesame Shrimp Salad

In this healthy Asian-inspired shrimp salad recipe, two types of greens--romaine lettuce and red cabbage--pair beautifully with the avocado and shrimp. Use extra dressing for another salad or as a sauce for baked fish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Prosciutto-Wrapped Shrimp with Arugula Salad

This recipe for jumbo shrimp wrapped in thin strips of prosciutto and served on a lemony bed of arugula is a practically effortless dish that's sure to impress your guests. Wrap your shrimp and make the dressing ahead of time, and you'll have dinner on the table even faster. Serve with toasted whole-wheat baguette sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chilled Maine Shrimp with Cabbage & Peanuts, Vietnamese-Style

This Vietnamese-inspired shrimp salad is perfect if you're looking for something different to bring to a summer potluck or a light dish for warm-weather entertaining at home. This recipe calls for Asian hot chile sauce. The different styles and brands of sauce have varying heat levels, so taste as you go. Recipe adapted from The Summer Shack Cookbook by Jasper White (W.W. Norton, 2007).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Jamaican Jerk Shrimp & Pineapple Salad

Sweet, sour and spicy notes produce a captivating blend of flavors here.
By Melanie Barnard

Grapefruit, Hearts of Palm & Shrimp Salad

Serve this grapefruit, hearts of palm and shrimp salad for lunch or as an appetizer. This shrimp salad recipe is low in calories, light and satisfying. Hearts of palm are the tender inner stem of certain species of palm trees, with a flavor similar to artichokes. Find them near other canned vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Iceberg Wedges with Shrimp and Blue Cheese Dressing

Wedges of crisp lettuce dressed up with grilled shrimp, crisp bacon, colorful tomatoes, sliced red onion and chunky blue cheese dressing-now that's a salad that satisfies!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Asian Sesame Noodles with Shrimp

This easy shrimp and noodle bowl can be prepared in just 30 minutes. It's served cold, and can be chilled up to two hours before eating.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Shrimp, Zucchini & Tomato Sorghum Salad

In this gluten-free grain-salad recipe we use sorghum, a hearty small yellow grain that has a chewy texture. Here it's tossed with a cider vinaigrette, shrimp and vegetables. Serve as a main dish or as a side for grilled chicken or steak.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Zesty Shrimp & Black Bean Salad for Two

Loaded with fresh tomatoes, peppers and cilantro and seasoned with cumin and chile, this shrimp and black bean salad recipe has all the flavors of a great fresh salsa and is a quick and easy no-cook recipe. Serve with tortilla chips or fresh corn tortillas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp, Asparagus & Potatoes with Spanish Romesco Sauce

This healthy appetizer platter of roasted vegetables and shrimp is served with romesco sauce, the classic red pepper and nut sauce from Spain. Thick like hummus, romesco is typically used as a dip but it's also delicious slathered on grilled bread, stirred into soups or spooned over chicken, fish or beef.
By Joyce Goldstein

Prosciutto-Wrapped Shrimp with Arugula Salad for Two

This recipe for jumbo shrimp wrapped in thin strips of prosciutto and served on a lemony bed of arugula is a practically effortless recipe for two. Wrap your shrimp and make the dressing ahead of time, and you'll have dinner on the table even faster. Serve with toasted whole-wheat baguette sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Margarita Shrimp Salad

The flavors of a margarita--tequila, orange and lime--are blended in this healthy salad recipe of fresh shrimp, diced avocado and sliced red onion, spiked with a creamy, spicy sour cream dressing. Don't shy away from avocados because they're high in calories--avocados are rich in good, heart-healthy fat, as well as vitamin E, folate, potassium and other important nutrients.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orange & Black Pepper Shrimp Salad

A blend of bitter Treviso (a long, thin type of radicchio), spicy arugula and sweet romaine lettuce forms the base of this healthy main-course shrimp salad recipe. Pairing the mix of greens with savory shrimp, tart oranges and briny capers brings everything into bright and flavorful balance.
By Katie Webster

Grilled Shrimp Skewers over White Bean Salad

Fresh herbs make all the difference in this light, summery bean salad that in turn makes an aromatic bed for the easy grilled shrimp. The shrimp and salad are wonderful together but you could also make them separately. Consider skewering and grilling scallops as another delicious option.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Captiva Shrimp & Chicken Salad

Mango--diced and pureed--gives chicken and shrimp a tropical flavor jolt. But don't be upset that the recipe only uses half a mango; that leaves some for tonight's dessert or tomorrow's breakfast (eat it plain or stir it into yogurt). Better yet, blend it into a margarita (virgin or not) to enjoy with your meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp and Edamame Salad with Ginger Dressing

Ready in just 45 minutes, this salad is bursting with flavor and perfect for lunch or dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Shrimp Niçoise Meal-Prep Bowls

This low-carb meal-prep version of the classic composed salad comes together in about 10 minutes thanks to a handful of shortcut ingredients, like pretrimmed green beans and prepared olive tapenade. With a whopping 41 grams of protein per serving, these bowls will keep hunger at bay all afternoon. To switch things up, feel free to swap in canned tuna or leftover roasted salmon for the shrimp. We love going to Trader Joe's for fast shortcut ingredients--see Tip (below) for our product recommendations.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Shrimp Louis Salad Sandwich

This sandwich is a spin on the West Coast classic Louis salad--normally a big helping of fresh crab or shrimp served atop a cool pile of iceberg lettuce and doused with a heavy Russian-like dressing, known as Louis sauce. We've turned it into a healthy sandwich with lean seafood and a tangy, lighter Louis dressing. Crab would also be excellent on this sandwich--for convenience you can buy it in a 3 1/2-ounce pouch near the canned fish at the supermarket.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
