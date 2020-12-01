Healthy Quinoa Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious quinoa salad recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Crispy Chickpea Grain Bowl with Lemon Vinaigrette

Our favorite part of these vegetarian grain bowls is the tangy lemon vinaigrette, which ties together a satisfying combo of quinoa, toasted pumpkin seeds, and roasted chickpeas and kale. Whip them up for easy meal-prep lunches or a healthy and satisfying dinner.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Quinoa Chickpea Salad with Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Dressing

This hearty vegan salad is loaded with plant-based power ingredients: chickpeas, quinoa and hummus. We love the crunch of the sunflower seeds and the unexpected flavor of roasted peppers.
By Katie Webster

Roasted Veggie & Quinoa Salad

Quick, simple and packed with satisfying protein and fiber, this salad makes a perfect lunch or easy one-dish dinner.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Quinoa Avocado Salad

Protein-packed quinoa pairs with creamy avocado in this refreshing grain salad. It's the perfect make-ahead side dish to bring on a picnic or take to a potluck. Or pack it for lunch or enjoy it as a light dinner.
By Hilary Meyer

Quinoa Salad with Oranges, Beets & Pomegranate

Roasted beets and sweet dates, tangy oranges and juicy pomegranate seeds make this quinoa salad recipe festive. It pairs beautifully with turkey or roast pork.
By Maria Speck

Quinoa, Chicken & Broccoli Salad with Roasted Lemon Dressing

Roasting lemons mellows their tartness and creates a layer of caramelized flavor that pairs well with the raw broccoli and savory quinoa in this healthy chicken dinner salad. Even better, the chicken and lemons roast on one sheet pan, making cleanup a breeze.
By Julia Clancy

Winter Kale & Quinoa Salad with Avocado

Precooked quinoa helps keep this healthy salad recipe quick and simple. Loaded with black beans, kale, and avocado, this recipe is as filling as it is nutritious. You can also make the sweet potatoes and dressing ahead.
By Lori Zanini RD, CDE

Quinoa Cilantro Taco Salad

This super-satisfying salad gets a whole-grain boost from cooked quinoa and crumbled whole-grain crackers.
By Crunchmaster®

Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Quinoa & Strawberries

Fruit, whole grains and greens for breakfast? Yes! Start your day off right with this breakfast salad recipe and you'll knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Beet Larb with Quinoa

Larb is a classic salad with roots in Laos and Thailand. It typically features seasoned ground meat and lots of herbs and vegetables, but our healthy vegetarian version swaps red beets for meat, reduces the sodium by adding more lime juice and makes it more substantial by serving it as part of a grain bowl. Spoon it over lettuce for a lighter take.
By Breana Killeen

Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

This Mediterranean quinoa salad is chock-full of fresh veggies that marinate in a bright, fresh dressing. It's an easy vegetarian dinner recipe that can also be made ahead as a healthy lunch option.
By Robin Bashinsky

Toasted Quinoa Salad with Scallops & Snow Peas

This scallop-studded quinoa salad gets an exciting texture from crunchy snow peas, red bell pepper and scallions. Feel free to substitute shrimp or thin slices of chicken for the scallops.
By Marie Simmons

Inspiration and Ideas

Cherry, Wild Rice & Quinoa Salad

Cherry, Wild Rice & Quinoa Salad

This whole-grain wild rice and quinoa salad recipe is perfect for toting to summer potlucks. It features sweet cherries, crunchy celery, nutty aged goat cheese and toasted pecans. If you can find red quinoa, it's particularly pretty.
Quinoa Avocado Salad with Buttermilk Dressing

Quinoa Avocado Salad with Buttermilk Dressing

Persimmons add sweetness to this tossed green salad that sports a healthy salad dressing. A sprinkling of crispy fried quinoa adds unexpected crunch, putting the salad over the top in the best way.
Quinoa & Smoked Tofu Salad

Quinoa & Smoked Tofu Salad

Pear-Quinoa Salad

Pear-Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Deli Salad

Quinoa Deli Salad

Quinoa Salad with Dried Apricots & Baby Spinach

Quinoa Salad with Dried Apricots & Baby Spinach

Warm Quinoa Salad with Edamame & Tarragon

Quinoa, a super food from South America, is packed with protein and fiber. Toasting it gives it a slightly nutty taste, a complement to the walnuts and a foil to the lemony tarragon dressing. Try this salad over greens of any sort: fresh arugula, Boston lettuce leaves or wilted spinach.

All Healthy Quinoa Salad Recipes

Strawberry Basil Quinoa Salad

The folks who promote California strawberries sponsored a national cook-off for kids and challenged them to come up with a quick creative recipe. A 12-year-old from Maryland took the prize for this grain salad, which the cook-off judge, a former MasterChef Junior winner himself, proclaimed easy, healthy and, of course most important, delicious.
By Adapted by EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Vegetable & Quinoa Salad

This quinoa and roasted vegetable salad is an excellent side for chicken or steak, or skip the meat entirely and you've got a delicious vegetarian main dish. Leftovers are a perfect choice for lunch--just make an extra batch of dressing and add a touch to the cold salad before eating the next day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mexican Quinoa Salad

Enjoy this Mexican quinoa salad as a delicious and quick vegetarian main dish or as a side for grilled chicken or steak. And don't forget the leftovers! They make an easy lunch on the go.
By Robin Bashinsky
