Healthy Potato Salad Recipes

Slow-Cooker German Potato Salad

This vinegary German-style potato salad recipe is a lighter alternative to typical mayonnaise-based potato salad. And, instead of boiling, the potatoes are simmered in the slow cooker. This healthy slow-cooker potato salad recipe tastes great when served warm or at room temperature. Fingerling potatoes make it especially pretty, but any type of yellow-flesh potato cut into 1-inch pieces will work.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Classic Potato Salad

In this healthy and creamy potato salad recipe, yogurt replaces half of the mayo and we keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium. To hard-boil the eggs while your potatoes are steaming, place them directly on top of the potatoes in the steamer basket. They'll be perfectly hard-boiled when the potatoes are tender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Red, White & Blue Potato Salad

Dressed with a tangy lemon vinaigrette and fresh mint, this healthy red-white-and-blue potato salad makes the perfect potluck contribution. Make it the day before and stir in the peppers and herbs right before you serve it.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Warm Chicken Sausage & Potato Salad

This super simple bistro-style salad is substantial with potatoes, arugula and chicken sausage.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Potato Salad

In this healthy potato salad recipe, a white-wine vinaigrette dresses the potatoes, tomatoes, feta and olives. Waxy potatoes, such as red and yellow, make the best potato salad because they hold their shape when cooked. Keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Curried Potato Salad

In this healthy and creamy potato salad recipe, yogurt replaces half of the mayo and we keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium. Red bell pepper and green peas add even more color to the yellow-tinted potato salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lebanese Potato Salad

?Dressed with a tangy lemon vinaigrette and fresh mint, this invigorating--and dairy-free--potato salad makes the perfect summer potluck contribution.
By Carolyn Malcoun

New Potato Salad

This low-carb potato salad recipe, ideal for potlucks, is perfect for diabetic meal plans. With just 3 grams of fat, this summer classic makes a great addition to burgers, chicken, and other grilled favorites.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mama's Potato Salad

Tossed with mayo, celery, hard-boiled eggs, onion and relish, this is one of the most simple and traditional potato salad recipes around. Sprinkling the still-warm potatoes with vinegar infuses them with more flavor than if you had added the vinegar to the dressing.
By Virginia Willis

New Potato-Cabbage Salad

Traditional potato salad is kicked up a notch with the addition of turkey bacon, crunchy cabbage and carrots, and a tangy dressing flavored with cider vinegar and mustard.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon-Dill Green Bean & Baby Potato Salad

Pressed for time? This one-dish side combines potato salad and green beans, so all you need to add is a main dish. Use multicolored baby potatoes, if available, to add even more color to this salad. Serve this salad along with grilled chicken or fish for a healthy dinner that's full of summer flavors.
By Beth Lipton

Creamy Red Potato Salad

A dressing of nonfat yogurt enriched with a little reduced-fat mayonnaise and Dijon mustard replaces the heavier dressings in more traditional potato salad recipes.
By Patsy Jamieson

King Crab & Potato Salad

1

Bright lemony dressing graces this summery combination of green beans, snappy radishes, earthy red potatoes and crab. All you need is crunchy bread and a bottle of A to Z Pinot Gris.

Loaded Baked Potato Salad

This loaded baked potato salad recipe marries traditional potato salad with all the fixing of a classic stuffed potato. It's creamy and decadent thanks to sour cream, mayo, bacon and Cheddar cheese. Take it along to your next picnic or potluck--friends and family will love it!
By Pam Lolley

Warm Potato Salad with Bacon-Mustard Dressing

This updated take on German potato salad is a sophisticated addition to any holiday spread. Granny Smith apples are a good choice, as they hold their shape when roasted.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Creamy Classic Potato Salad

Potato salad is a perfect year-round side dish for any meal. This classic recipe uses a hard-cooked egg and fresh dill weed to add color and taste, and mild green onions to go along with the crunchy celery.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cauliflower "Potato" Salad

This cauliflower "potato" salad recipe has all the flavor of your traditional potato salad--without the potato. We slashed carbs from this classic salad by using cauliflower instead, but kept all the familiar flavors the same.
By Robin Bashinsky

Dilled Tuna & Potato Salad

This potato salad gets extra protein from hard-cooked eggs and canned tuna. Prep time is just 30 minutes but you'll want to chill the salad for at least four hours to let the lemon and dill flavors develop fully.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Beef & Potato Salad with Smoky Chipotle

In central Mexico, this salad is a standard--served as an appetizer, main dish or taco filling. Serve it with lime wedges, warm tortillas or tortilla chips. (Recipe from Fiesta at Rick's by Rick Bayless; W.W. Norton and Company, July 2010.)
By Rick Bayless

Spicy Chili Crisp Potato Salad (Liang Ban Tu Dou)

The thinly sliced potatoes (a mandoline makes slicing quicker if you have one) cook until just tender so they keep their shape, but if they do fall apart, they'll taste every bit as delicious.
By Louisa Shafia

Creamy Potato Salad

Tossing potatoes with a little good vinegar while they are still warm infuses them with flavor. Capers, gherkins and a touch of anchovy give this old-fashioned salad a piquant finish, while red bell pepper and celery give it an appealing crunch.
By Patsy Jamieson

Sweet Potato Salad

Give traditional potato salad a fresh spin with sweet potatoes, peppery arugula and a tangy-sweet dressing. This crowd-pleasing side dish is also versatile; you can add ingredients you prefer in potato salad, like bacon or green onions. Enjoy at room temperature or chilled.
By Hilary Meyer

Cauliflower, Green Pea and New Potato Salad

Your classic potato salad gets a bit of an update with the addition of crisp-tender cauliflower and fresh peas. Topped with a vinegar-mustard dressing, crumbled bacon and toasted pine nuts, this dish is the perfect choice for a summer barbeque.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blue Cheese & Bacon Potato Salad

In this healthy potato salad recipe, a white-wine vinaigrette dresses the potatoes, green beans, blue cheese and bacon. Waxy potatoes, such as red and yellow, make the best potato salad because they hold their shape when cooked. Keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hot German-Style Potato Salad

Most people think of potato salad as a cold side dish reserved for picnics or barbecues. Not this one! This hearty recipe pairs potatoes and onions in a slow cooker, where they cook until tender. Served warm and topped with chunks of cooked turkey bacon, this easy side dish is lovely served on a bed of baby spinach.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Warm Salad of Greens, Italian Sausage & Potatoes

For a milder flavor, substitute escarole or Swiss chard for the mustard greens or kale (add them with the potatoes).
By Marie Simmons

Vegan Potato Salad

This egg-free version of the summertime staple is so creamy no one will ever guess it's vegan. Tossing the potatoes with dressing while they are still warm helps them absorb the flavors. Serve at room temperature or chilled.
By Carolyn Casner

Warm Sausage & Potato Salad

This hearty warm turkey sausage and potato salad is a great choice for lunch on a cold day. Feel free to substitute pork kielbasa for the turkey sausage, if you'd like.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Steak & Purple-Potato Salad

This hearty steak and potato salad is inspired by salpicón, a favorite dish in Chile. The purple potatoes add vibrant color but you can substitute any young “new” potatoes that are harvested early in the season--even small fingerlings would work. Serve on a bed of spicy mesclun greens to round out the meal. This recipe can easily be doubled.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Herbed Potato Salad

Fresh parsley and dill add depth to this creamy potato salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steak & Potato Salad with Horseradish Dressing

The classic combination of steak and potatoes gets a summer makeover with the addition of fresh grilled corn and green beans. Reserve some of the tangy horseradish dressing if you like and toss it with lettuce as a bed for the steak salad. Serve with a glass of cold pilsner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frisee & Fingerling Potato Salad

Add roast potatoes to your greens in this healthy salad recipe. Frisée holds up well to the warm olive-and-caper dressing, but any sturdy green, such as curly endive or escarole, works too.
By Hilary Meyer

Potato Salad in Radicchio Cups

With a store-bought or leftover roasted chicken, this hearty curried chicken salad is ready in a snap.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Zesty Dill Potato Salad

Red potatoes are a perfect choice in this salad because they keep their shape when sliced and they add color. Leftover meat or chicken may be added to this salad for a main dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Italian Potato Salad

In Italy, this potato salad is known as Russian Salad. It has a thousand versions, most of them bound with plain or garlic mayonnaise. In this one, lightly steamed vegetables are splashed with vinegar while still hot, so they absorb the pungent aroma and flavor. A lemony vinaigrette binds the vegetables together. This salad looks especially pretty when made with red-skinned new potatoes and served in a cupped leaf of red radicchio. Butter lettuce or ruffled kale makes a nice presentation too.
By Ann Lovejoy

New Potato Salad with Cucumber & Jalapeño

This sure isn't Grandma's classic potato salad! We've reduced the fat by substituting low-fat Greek yogurt for traditional mayonnaise and we added jalapeño slices to kick things up a notch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Two-Toned Potato Salad

Yukon Gold and sweet potatoes create a beautiful color contrast in this chilled potato salad recipe. Try it for your next picnic or barbecue--the mustard-mayo dressing and sprinkling of chopped turkey bacon will guarantee you get plenty of requests for seconds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
