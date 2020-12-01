Healthy Pea Salad Recipes

Curried Potato Salad
In this healthy and creamy potato salad recipe, yogurt replaces half of the mayo and we keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium. Red bell pepper and green peas add even more color to the yellow-tinted potato salad.
Better Three-Bean Salad
Traditional three-bean salad gets a healthy, fresh spin with the addition of black soybeans, snap peas and a tarragon-infused dressing. Find black soybeans near other canned beans; they're a sweeter, creamier relative of the green ones you're probably familiar with.
Sugar Snap Pea Salad
Sweet, crisp and snappy, this healthy pea salad recipe is all about the sugar snaps, plus a little Aleppo pepper for some heat. The creamy sheep- or goat's-milk cheese adds a touch of richness and the edible flowers give it a gorgeous pop of color. Serve this beautiful salad alongside lemon-grilled chicken or fish.
Spring Pea Salad with Strawberries
As delicious as it is beautiful, this spring pea salad recipe is a potluck or dinner party stunner. Assemble the salad and dress just before serving--or serve the dressing next to the salad for people to drizzle. The tangy champagne vinaigrette balances the grassy sweetness of the peas and fruity pop of the berries.
Green Salad with Asparagus & Peas (Salat med Asparges og rter)
Here's a salad where we've combined two stars of the spring garden, asparagus and peas. Since the asparagus goes into the mix raw, you'll want to look for the freshest, most tender spears you can find and slice them into very thin rounds.
Pea Shoot & Snap Pea Salad with Sunflower Seeds
Grassy, sweet pea shoots add another layer of pea flavor to this light spring salad recipe. Look for them near other sprouts or at Asian markets and farmers' markets.
Warm Black-Eyed Pea Salad
This southern-inspired black-eyed pea salad with zesty chili peppers is meant to be served warm but can also be made a day in advance and served cold. Try serving this versatile recipe as a dip with chips or crackers.
Cauliflower, Green Pea and New Potato Salad
Your classic potato salad gets a bit of an update with the addition of crisp-tender cauliflower and fresh peas. Topped with a vinegar-mustard dressing, crumbled bacon and toasted pine nuts, this dish is the perfect choice for a summer barbeque.
Radish, Celery & Snap Pea Salad
This stunning spring salad, full of peppery radishes, sliced celery, celery leaves and crunchy snap peas, is perfect for entertaining. If you grow your own celery, you'll have plenty of leaves to work with. But we found that most store-bought celery yielded enough leaves for this recipe if you combine the dark outer leaves with the pale yellow inner leaves at the heart. If you can't collect enough celery leaves, make up the difference with extra parsley. The results will still be delicious.
Pea & Carrot Salad
This healthy salad recipe calls for tiny carrots, harvested in spring when young, with their tops still attached. If you can't find them, use 2 cups julienned carrots and substitute arugula for the carrot tops. Pea greens, also known as pea shoots, are the leaves, tendrils and flowers of a mature pea plant. Look for them at farmers' markets or Asian markets.
Sugar Snap Pea & Barley Salad
You get two sides in one with this dish--whole-grain barley along with crisp matchsticks of vitamin- and fiber-rich snap peas. Serve with roasted or grilled salmon or chicken.
Pea Shoot & Crispy Ham Salad
Pea shoots are the tender leaves and stems of sugar snap pea plants--not to be confused with the more delicate pea sprouts, which, like microgreens, are the sprouted seeds. Turn leftover ham into a crouton-esque topping with a quick sear in a hot pan.