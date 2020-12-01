Healthy Lentil Salad Recipes

Lentil & Roasted Vegetable Salad with Green Goddess Dressing
Goddess dressing typically gets its umami-ness from anchovies, but we use miso in this super green salad recipe to keep it vegetarian. Substitute 2 chopped anchovies for the miso if you like. Or add baked tofu, poached salmon or grilled chicken for a boost of protein.
Mixed Greens with Lentils & Sliced Apple
This salad with lentils, feta and apple is a satisfying vegetarian entree to whip together for lunch. To save time, swap in drained canned lentils--just make sure to look for low-sodium and give them a rinse before adding them to the salad.
Lemony Lentil Salad with Salmon
Salmon and lentils are a familiar combo in French bistro cooking; here they combine in a quick and easy salad. For the best presentation, flake the salmon with a fork, then stir gently into the salad to keep it in chunks, not tiny bits.
Moroccan Lentil Salad
This healthy date, carrot and lentil salad recipe is flavored with a spiced preserved-lemon dressing. While most salads taste best when freshly assembled, lentil salads appreciate time for the flavors to marry so try to make it at least a few hours ahead if you can. Bring the salad to room temperature before serving and adjust salt if needed.
Warm Lentil Salad with Sausage & Apple
We like the firmer texture of French green lentils in this hearty dinner salad featuring sausage and tart apples. Serve with pickled beets and your favorite beer.
Rice & Lentil Salad
A simple dressing of sherry vinegar, Dijon mustard and paprika flavors this rice and lentil salad. It's a great way to use up leftovers.
Mediterranean Lentil & Kale Salad
The kale and lentils in this Mediterranean-inspired salad recipe are combined with sweet red peppers and a bold garlic and dried tomato vinaigrette. To cut down on prep time, we use refrigerated steamed lentils, but offer instructions on preparing your own.
Spiced Eggplant-Lentil Salad with Mango
Spiced eggplant, lentils and mangoes combine deliciously in this Indian-inspired vegetarian salad. Customize the spiciness of this by choosing mild, medium or hot versions of salsa, chili powders and curry powder. The flavor is even better when the salad is prepared ahead. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
Apple & Ginger Lentil Salad
Crunchy apples are chopped finely to match the size of tiny lentils and toasted sunflower seeds in this healthy lentil salad recipe. Enjoy any leftovers in a whole-wheat pita with some crumbled goat cheese for a quick, healthy vegetarian lunch.
Couscous, Lentil & Arugula Salad with Garlic-Dijon Vinaigrette
This hearty combination of whole-wheat couscous and lentils perched atop a lightly dressed bed of arugula makes a tasty vegetarian main-course salad. The lemony vinaigrette is especially good for bringing out the spicy notes of the arugula.
Warm Lentil & Roasted Red Pepper Salad
Tossed with a garlicky vinaigrette and sweet roasted peppers, lentils are perfect for a leisurely lunch. Plus, like dried beans, lentils are rich in complex carbohydrates and soluble fiber.
Salmon over Warm Lentil, Apple & Walnut Salad
Pair broiled salmon with a warm lentil, apple and toasted walnut salad for a healthy dinner that's perfect for entertaining. Serve with sautéed spinach or chard for a well balanced and satisfying meal.