Healthy Greek Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Greek salad recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Greek Salad with Edamame

Rating: Unrated
2
Edamame adds protein to the classic Greek salad: romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, feta and olives. Serve with toasted pita brushed with olive oil and sprinkled with dried oregano or za'atar.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Quick Greek Chopped Salad with Chicken

Make lunch in a pinch with this healthy Greek salad recipe, ready in just 10 minutes. It’s packed with protein and fiber, to help keep you full for longer.
By Breana Killeen

Greek Salad Skewers

Turn classic Greek salad into finger food appetizers on a stick. The cute presentation is also super easy to prepare and makes for easy eating at a cocktail party or on game day. Just skewer tomatoes, cucumber, onion, feta and olives and serve with a side of Greek salad dressing for dipping!
By Carolyn Casner

Hummus & Greek Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
Tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and feta top arugula in this quick Greek salad. Served with whole-wheat pita and prepared hummus, it makes a filling, yet healthy lunch.
By Breana Killeen

Greek Salad with Sardines

Rating: Unrated
16
The fresh, tangy elements of a Greek salad--tomato, cucumber, feta, olives and lemony vinaigrette--pair well with rich-tasting sardines. Look for sardines with skin and bones (which are edible) as they have more than four times the amount of calcium as skinless, boneless sardines. If you're lucky enough to have fresh sardines available in your supermarket, try them in place of the canned sardines. Lightly dredge them in salt-and-pepper-seasoned flour and sauté them in a little olive oil.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Salad with Peaches, Feta & Mint Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
2
This healthy side salad recipe follows one of the essential formulas for great salads: tossing bitter greens with sweet fruit, crunchy toasted nuts and salty cheese. Melons are a good alternative to the stone fruit later in the summer, or try dried apricots during the winter months.
By Joyce Goldstein

Beet Salad with Feta & Dill

The sweet, earthy flavor of beets shines alongside tangy feta and fresh dill in this easy Greek-inspired beet salad. If you don't have time to roast beets, look for precooked beets in the fresh produce section.
By Carolyn Casner

Chopped Greek Salad with Chicken

Rating: Unrated
45
Chicken turns this Greek-inspired salad into a substantial main course. Feel free to substitute other chopped fresh vegetables, such as broccoli or bell peppers, for the tomatoes or cucumber. Use leftover chicken, store-roasted chicken or quickly poach a couple boneless, skinless chicken breasts while you prepare the rest of the salad. Serve with pita bread and hummus.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Revival Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
This attractive, full-bodied dish celebrates the Greek flavors of feta, black olives and plenty of oregano.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chickpea Salad

Rating: Unrated
6
Feta cheese and chickpeas lend a Mediterranean flair to this satisfying side salad. The Creamy Dill Ranch is great with it, but would also be good with a tangy vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Traditional Greek Salad

Called horiatiki, this lettuce-free salad made up of tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, onion, olives and feta is one of the most popular Greek dishes. It is traditionally served with bread, not pita.
By Carolyn Casner

Greek Pasta Salad

Rating: Unrated
8
This quick, healthy Greek pasta salad recipe is tossed with all the elements of a Greek salad--plus chickpeas for added protein. This pasta salad holds well in the refrigerator or a cooler and tastes even better as the pasta absorbs the tomato-infused vinaigrette. Serve with pita chips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

18 Quick and Easy Greek Salad Recipes

18 Quick and Easy Greek Salad Recipes

Edamame & Chicken Greek Salad

Edamame & Chicken Greek Salad

Rating: Unrated
3
This healthy dinner salad recipe with cucumber, feta, basil and olives has edamame added for extra protein. Serve with toasted pita brushed with olive oil and sprinkled with oregano.
Cucumber & Black-Eyed Pea Salad

Cucumber & Black-Eyed Pea Salad

Rating: Unrated
18
Herbed Lamb Chops with Greek Couscous Salad

Herbed Lamb Chops with Greek Couscous Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Grilled Greek Chicken & Vegetable Salad

Grilled Greek Chicken & Vegetable Salad

Greek-Style Chicken Salad

Greek-Style Chicken Salad

Broccoli Salad with Creamy Feta Dressing

Rating: Unrated
16

Finely chopped raw broccoli is tender and mild--here it's tossed with a creamy dressing, meaty chickpeas and sweet bell pepper.

All Healthy Greek Salad Recipes

Greek Potato Salad

In this healthy potato salad recipe, a white-wine vinaigrette dresses the potatoes, tomatoes, feta and olives. Waxy potatoes, such as red and yellow, make the best potato salad because they hold their shape when cooked. Keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grapefruit Rounds with Halloumi Cheese

Rating: Unrated
1
In this beautiful grapefruit salad recipe we pair the salty flavor of halloumi cheese with sweet-tart ruby grapefruit and aromatic mint. Halloumi cheese has a texture similar to mozzarella, but it browns rather than melts when it is heated. Look for halloumi in tubs or airtight packs near other imported cheese in large supermarkets.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach Salad with Beets, Beans & Feta

Rating: Unrated
2
Salty feta, briny olives and earthy beets give a Greek feel to this vegetarian spinach dinner salad recipe. We prefer the taste and texture of freshly cooked white beans, but you can skip that step and use 2 cups rinsed canned white beans instead. If you have a special olive oil, now's the time to break it out.
By Joyce Goldstein

Grilled Chicken & Feta Greek Salad

Packed with seven kinds of veggies, this salad will make a dent in your daily vitamin recommendations. Top your veggies with lean juicy chicken, tangy feta, and roasted red pepper hummus.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mediterranean Tuna Antipasto Salad for Two

Rating: Unrated
5
Capers, red onion and fresh herbs give canned tuna and beans a light, fresh taste. Here we serve the tuna salad on a bed of greens. It also works well stuffed into a pita for a sandwich. Give it some extra kick with a pinch of crushed red pepper or cayenne. Serve with olive bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mixed Greens with Herbed Balsamic Vinaigrette

The fresh-tasting, low-carb vinaigrette is a nice contrast to the bitter greens and salty olives in this Greek-inspired side-dish salad recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Greek Tomato & Watermelon Feta Salad

Sweet, hydrating, colorful watermelon is a fun swap for its botanical cousin, cucumber, which is traditional in a Greek salad. Briny and creamy feta pairs perfectly with the fruit and vegetables in this colorful and easy summer salad that takes just 15 minutes to make.
By Beth Lipton

Shepherd's Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
This simple salad of chopped summer vegetables and herbs is typical of country salads served throughout the Mediterranean. It is best served right after mixing, but if you wish to make the salad ahead, add the tomatoes just before serving. Serve with warm pita bread.
By Patsy Jamieson

Orzo Salad with Chickpeas & Artichoke Hearts

Rating: Unrated
9
Quintessential Greek flavors--feta, lemon and dill--combine perfectly in this hearty salad. To complete the Mediterranean mood, try pairing it with a Greek Retsina or a Portuguese Vinho Verde.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Salad with Tofu

Tofu boosts the protein in this Greek salad, making it substantial enough for a whole meal. But this dish would also be a perfect addition to a mezze, a Middle Eastern meal of “small dishes”; serve it with warmed, whole-wheat pitas, store-bought hummus, stuffed grape leaves, tzatziki (cucumber sauce) and your favorite olives.
By Ruth Cousineau

Salad of White Beans & Greens (Fasolia me Horta)

Rating: Unrated
1
During the weeks before Easter, the women and children of Hydra collect basketfuls of the wild greens that grow on the hillsides. The greens are used in salads and soups.
By Susie Jacobs

Greek Tofu Salad

Rating: Unrated
3
This quick tofu salad is flavored with feta, onion, olives and lemon. Make it a meal: Spoon the salad into toasted whole-wheat pitas and add lettuce leaves.
By Ruth Cousineau

The Big Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Big flavors, big benefits. Loaded with vitamins and minerals, antioxidants and fiber--not to mention color, crunch and great taste--starting a meal with this salad is a healthy habit you could really live with.
By Elizabeth Hiser

Greek Kale Salad with Quinoa & Chicken

Rating: Unrated
2
Toss the cooked chicken into this healthy 5-ingredient salad recipe while it's still warm to lightly wilt the kale, making it softer and easier to eat. Using store-bought salad dressing saves time, but you could also make your own Mediterranean vinaigrette.
By Joy Howard

Greek Diner Salad

The secret to this New York diner-style salad is to dice the vegetables to the same size, so that the flavors can meld in one bite. The tangy dressing really perks up the vegetables and makes this dish a stand-alone entree or a zippy accompaniment to barbecued or roasted meats.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com