Healthy Egg Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious egg salad recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Avocado Egg Salad

This quick recipe takes classic egg salad to the next level with the addition of creamy avocado. Serve it on a piece of toasted whole-grain bread or inside a tender lettuce leaf. Avocados brown quickly, so plan on making it no more than two hours before you plan to serve it.
By Julia Levy

Egg Salad Lettuce Wraps

We love the retro vibe of these egg salad lettuce wraps. Iceberg lettuce makes a perfect low-carb swap for bread to serve the egg salad.
By Katie Webster

Veggie Egg Salad

Crunchy carrot, cucumber and scallions are a colorful addition to this vegetarian egg salad recipe. Pack it with some crunchy crackers and tomatoes for a healthy, light lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Open-Face Egg Salad Sandwich

This egg salad recipe is spiked with dill and lemon zest. Crisp pancetta adds texture and flavor. If you don't want to go with the pancetta, try a few capers sprinkled on top instead.
By Kathy Gunst

Egg Salad Bento Lunch

This egg salad bento box is a hearty lunch and snack all in one. Spoon the egg salad into a lettuce “bowl” to keep it looking pretty and enjoy with cocktail bread and veggies. Toss banana and blueberries with yogurt to keep the bananas from turning brown. Save the chocolate chips and pistachios for an afternoon pick-me-up.
By Stacy Fraser

Deviled-Egg Macaroni Salad

This pasta salad looks like the classic picnic side, but in one bite you'll know it's special. It holds all the incredible flavors of deviled eggs and is creamy too, thanks to mashed avocado and hard-boiled eggs. For the best texture, don't make this more than a few hours before you plan to eat it.
By Adam Hickman

Cobb Egg Salad

The bacon, blue cheese and avocado in this egg salad make it decadent. Serve it open-face on a piece of toasted whole-grain bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Egg Salad

Try this easy egg salad on your favorite multigrain bread or on top of lightly dressed salad greens.
By Stacy Fraser

Sweet Southern Egg Salad

Crunchy celery, gherkin pickles and sweet onion flavor this Southern-style egg salad recipe. Serve on pumpernickel toast or a bed of lettuce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fresh Egg Salad

This egg salad isn't the one you remember from your childhood, but it will be one you'll want to serve your guests. Instead of mayonnaise and celery, we use Greek yogurt, chopped cucumber and green onions, and then season it with dill.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Nicoise Egg Salad

Green beans, tuna and olives make this Niçoise-style egg salad recipe substantial. Serve it over salad greens.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Egg Salad Sandwiches with Watercress

Watercress, a cruciferous vegetable, adds a zesty note--and welcome phytonutrients--to this enlightened version of an American classic.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bacon & Egg Salad

Bacon and eggs aren't just for breakfast--here they star along with slightly bitter dandelion greens in a simple main-dish salad.
