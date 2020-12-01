Healthy Edamame Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious edamame salad recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

3
This big salad is a feast for the eyes and an everyday way to incorporate nutrient-rich beets and plant-based protein from edamame (green soybeans). If you're not a fan of cilantro, mix in freshly chopped basil or dill instead.
By Katie Webster

Greek Salad with Edamame

2
Edamame adds protein to the classic Greek salad: romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, feta and olives. Serve with toasted pita brushed with olive oil and sprinkled with dried oregano or za'atar.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Kale & Avocado Salad with Blueberries & Edamame

2
Bursting with nutrient-rich produce, this California-inspired salad is a delicious and satisfying way to get your vitamins. We love the unique combination of blueberries, edamame, and goat cheese.
By Lauren Grant

Sauteed Chicken and Edamame Salad

Deli chicken slices and edamame are heated on the stove with vegetables and then served over baby spinach with light Italian dressing in this warm salad recipe. The broken, baked pita crisps sprinkled on top add a nice crunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Edamame & Chicken Greek Salad

3
This healthy dinner salad recipe with cucumber, feta, basil and olives has edamame added for extra protein. Serve with toasted pita brushed with olive oil and sprinkled with oregano.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Super-Green Edamame Salad

3
Avocado, fresh chives and spinach are blended right into the creamy, bright-green dressing in this healthy edamame salad recipe. Pink beans are popular in the Caribbean, but you can substitute pinto beans or light red kidney beans if you can't find them.
By Katie Webster

Broccoli, Edamame & Cabbage Millet Salad

Trying to eat more whole grains? Try millet--a gluten-free ancient grain with a slight corn flavor. In this grain-salad recipe, the millet is tossed with a white-wine vinaigrette, green veggies and apricots. Serve with grilled chicken, fish or tofu.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Asian Tofu & Edamame Salad

1
Craving crunch? Bite into this salad loaded with crisp red cabbage, edamame, bamboo shoots, and chow mein noodles. This salad is slightly sweetened with baked tofu, mandarin oranges, and Asian sesame vinaigrette.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rice Noodle & Edamame Salad

3
Seaweed asserts its umami magic in this beautiful noodle-edamame salad recipe, which is perfect for a summer evening. Several types of dried seaweed are available in natural-foods markets--arame and dulse (sometimes called “sea vegetables”) are two of the most common. Snipped pieces of nori (the seaweed used for sushi rolls) would work too.
By David Bonom

Warm Quinoa Salad with Edamame & Tarragon

18
Quinoa, a super food from South America, is packed with protein and fiber. Toasting it gives it a slightly nutty taste, a complement to the walnuts and a foil to the lemony tarragon dressing. Try this salad over greens of any sort: fresh arugula, Boston lettuce leaves or wilted spinach.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry, Quinoa & Edamame Salad

The nutty flavor of red quinoa pairs beautifully with fresh strawberries, edamame, almonds and toasted coconut in this cold grain salad. Be sure to chill at least 2 hours so the salad can absorb the full flavor of the balsamic dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mediterranean Edamame Toss

5
Enjoy a superfood lunch with this light and fresh soybean-and-quinoa salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Tabbouleh With Edamame and Feta

This healthy Mediterranean salad makes a great vegetarian main dish. Or you could serve smaller portions as a side dish with grilled chicken, beef, or pork.
Edamame Slaw in Lettuce Cups

This festive light vegetarian lunch features protein-rich quinoa and edamame tossed with veggies in an Asian-inspired dressing.
Shrimp and Edamame Salad with Ginger Dressing

Edamame, Vermicelli and Watercress Salad

Seared Steak Salad with Edamame & Cilantro

1
