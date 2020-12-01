Healthy Crab Salad Recipes

San Francisco Crab Louis

Crab Louis, a salad of crab, hard-boiled eggs, steamed asparagus and romaine, is a West Coast favorite that has often been called “The King of Salads.” But the king has gotten a bit fat over the years so we put him on a diet. To make our dressing, we combine chili sauce and minced shallot with a modest amount of low-fat mayonnaise with regal results. Long live the King!