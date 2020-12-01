Healthy Crab Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious crab salad recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

San Francisco Crab Louis

Crab Louis, a salad of crab, hard-boiled eggs, steamed asparagus and romaine, is a West Coast favorite that has often been called “The King of Salads.” But the king has gotten a bit fat over the years so we put him on a diet. To make our dressing, we combine chili sauce and minced shallot with a modest amount of low-fat mayonnaise with regal results. Long live the King!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crab Salad Melts

This crab and asparagus melt is delicious for a light spring dinner or lunch. You can use any type of crabmeat--including more affordable options available in pouches or cans near other canned fish or in tubs in the seafood department. Serve with a tossed salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

King Crab & Potato Salad

Bright lemony dressing graces this summery combination of green beans, snappy radishes, earthy red potatoes and crab. All you need is crunchy bread and a bottle of A to Z Pinot Gris.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crab Salad with Pimiento Mayonnaise

Pimientos and a touch of cayenne enrich a light creamy dressing for a luxurious but healthful seafood salad that makes a sensational lunch or light supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crab Salad-Stuffed Pitas

Hold the mayo! We use ingredients that are high in flavor but low in calories--lime juice, ginger, cilantro and chile peppers among them--to make this crab salad both nutritionally sound and absolutely delicious. If you want to skip the pita, serve on a bed of Boston lettuce or mixed greens.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crab Salad in Pita Pockets

A fresh, lively dressing of ginger, jalapeño and lime juice replaces mayonnaise in this luxurious crab salad sandwich.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
