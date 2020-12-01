Healthy Corn Salad Recipes

Southwestern Salad with Black Beans
Here we top salad greens with black beans, sweet corn and grape tomatoes and bring it all together with a tangy avocado-lime dressing for a Mexican-inspired salad. Try this salad for a take-along lunch. To keep the salad greens from getting soggy, pack the greens, salad toppings and dressing in separate containers and toss them together just before eating.
Grilled Corn Salad with Chili-Miso Dressing
Serve this Asian salad with grilled steak, chicken or firm white fish like halibut. You can also double the recipe and bring it to your next potluck. If you can find tatsoi, a peppery Asian leafy green, use it instead of mild-mannered spinach. Store-bought Thai sweet chili sauce and umami-packed white miso build fast flavor in this easy summer salad.
Fresh Sweet Corn Salad
We love fresh summer corn when it's in season, but frozen corn makes a great year-round substitute in this quick and easy side dish.
Grilled Summer Vegetable Salad
Enjoy this healthy and simple grilled vegetable salad recipe alongside anything else you feel like throwing on the grill. Or toss it with pasta and plenty of Parmesan and call it dinner.
Summer Succotash Salad
This summer salad is based on the Southern favorite, succotash, and is a fresh-tasting combination of butter beans, corn, summer squash and tomatoes. Butter beans, the same species as lima beans, are the bean of choice in the South. When they're in season you may be able to find them fresh--shell them yourself. Or use frozen butter beans, baby lima beans or even edamame.
Spicy Corn Salad
Jalapeño chile peppers add a pleasant spice to this chilled corn salad. If you like things a bit more spicy, leave in some of the seeds from the peppers.
Warm Shrimp & Arugula Salad
Bursting with vibrant flavors, this summery salad makes a terrific supper, light but still satisfying. Fresh, raw corn kernels lend a sweet, candylike crunch to the dish--and work well against the salty shrimp and peppery arugula.
Raspberry Corn Salad
Crunchy corn, creamy avocados, zesty radishes and fresh raspberries--this colorful salad is like art on a plate! And you'll love the zesty lime dressing that ties it all together.
Corn, Arugula & Tomato Salad
Fresh corn and tomatoes make an especially attractive and delicious summer salad. Sweet corn balances the peppery arugula and tart tomatoes.
Roasted Corn, Black Bean & Mango Salad
This simple, fresh-tasting salad adds delicious variety to grilled foods, such as salmon, halibut, chicken or pork. Browning the corn in a skillet gives it a nutty, caramelized flavor that contrasts with the sweetness of the mango.
Corn-On-The-Cob Salad
Italian dressing seasons grilled corn, fresh tomatoes, and tender spinach in this side-dish recipe that's an obvious choice to serve at cookouts.
Watercress & Endive Salad
Watercress and Belgian endive are topped with fresh corn kernels, grated egg and a simple lemon vinaigrette for a stunning first-course salad.