Healthy Coleslaw Recipes

Find healthy, delicious coleslaw recipes including Mexican coleslaw, low-calorie coleslaw and coleslaw dressing. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Tea-Leaf Salad

Traditionally, the star of this famous Burmese salad, laphet, is made by fermenting just-picked tea leaves for several months underground. While laphet is starting to be imported, it is still hard to find. This version, using readily available green tea, offers a quick alternative. Mix the salad at the table so everyone can appreciate the diversity of ingredients--from crunchy to savory--that make it so special.
By Kate Leahy

Sour Apple Slaw

Michael Twitty, a food writer and culinary historian, celebrates Hanukkah’s miracle of oil by making fried chicken and latkes. He serves up this sweet and tangy slaw alongside.
By Michael Twitty

Asian Beef and Cabbage Salad

Using ready-made slaw mix in this Asian-inspired salad cuts down on prep time. And because it uses lean ground beef, this main dish is full of iron and B-vitamins.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spicy Cabbage Slaw

Sliced radishes add a peppery kick to this 10-minute slaw, which can serve as both a side and a topping for sandwiches.
By Laura Marzen, R.D., L.D.

Cabbage Slaw

Although it's not a traditional topping for American tacos, cabbage slaw is an essential ingredient when making fish tacos. This colorful, vinegar-dressed coleslaw can be made in just a few minutes. Use preshredded cabbage to make it even quicker.
By John Ash

Panko-Crusted Pork Chops with Asian Slaw

Panko breadcrumbs and a high-heat oven lend satisfying crispiness to pork chops without frying. The miso-flavored chops pair with coleslaw, here updated with snow peas, red bell pepper and Asian flavors like ginger, to round out this healthy 400-calorie meal that's ready in under an hour.
By Carolyn Casner

Crunchy Bok Choy Slaw

A versatile side dish to go with grilled meats or poultry. Crispy, crunchy and thoroughly delicious.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Katsu with Creamy Slaw

This crispy Japanese chicken recipe comes complete with a creamy warm slaw on the side. Serve with steamed brown rice or buckwheat soba noodles to round out the meal. We like to use chicken cutlets made with dark-meat chicken thighs--they have more than twice the immune-boosting zinc of white-meat chicken breasts.
By Breana Killeen

Creamy Coleslaw

Red and green cabbage and bright orange carrots make a colorful, healthful combination. For an especially nutty flavor, use Savoy instead of regular green cabbage.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vinegary Coleslaw

Forget mayonnaise-laden coleslaw. The bright, clean flavors in this version go well with everything from tacos to barbecue.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mexican Coleslaw

Enjoy this crunchy, refreshing alternative to mayonnaise-based coleslaw on a taco or on the side.
By Stacy Fraser

Vinaigrette Coleslaw

If you prefer, make this salad with broccoli slaw mix instead of the coleslaw mix.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Carrot Salad with Honey-Lemon Dressing

Here we combine carrots and celery root (also known as celeriac) in a quick shredded slaw. Try it as a change from an ordinary mixed green salad.
Apple Slaw with Poppy Seed Dressing

Apples contribute a touch of sweetness to a traditional cabbage slaw, and pecans give it a delicious crunchy finish. To save time, substitute 3 cups prepared coleslaw mix for the sliced cabbage and shredded carrots.
Blue Cheese-Veggie Slaw

Bok Choy-Apple Slaw

Crispy Baked Turkey Nuggets with Honey-Mustard Slaw

Warm Cabbage-Apple Slaw

Sweet Potato & Cabbage Slaw

Sweet potatoes can be eaten raw as well as cooked. Here they star in a sprightly slaw, a quick and light accompaniment for simple poached or steamed fish.

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich with Coleslaw

This eastern North Carolina-style chicken barbecue recipe is vinegar-based, a far cry from the sweet tomato-heavy sauces from the western part of the state. Double the recipe to make a big batch, perfect for game-day parties and potlucks.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rainbow Slaw with Beet Greens

A touch of cumin and cinnamon give this colorful, healthy slaw recipe a hint of the Middle East. Serve with a wedge of cheese and a whole-grain roll on the side for a satisfying dinner--or with just about anything that comes off the grill.
By Anna Thomas

Seared Salmon with Sugar Snap-Fennel Slaw

A light and summery snap pea-and-fennel slaw makes a crisp bed for the seared salmon in this healthy dinner recipe. The delicate fennel fronds add more mild licorice flavor to the dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Radish & Carrot Slaw with Toasted Sesame Dressing

Enjoy this fresh-tasting and healthy slaw with Asian flavors as an accompaniment to grilled chicken and fish. If you have a mandoline-style vegetable slicer, use it to slice the radishes easily, but you can also slice them by hand. Using an assortment of colored radishes makes an interesting presentation. Like broccoli, Brussels and other crucifers, radishes boast potent plant compounds credited with anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory properties. The easy sesame dressing is great on all sorts of salads and veggies, such as spinach, broccoli or asparagus.
By Adam Dolge

Jicama Radish Slaw

This easy side dish compliments any summer meal. Full of fresh and crunchy jicama, radishes and red pepper, this slaw is also a great topper on a salad or in a poke bowl.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hot & Sour Slaw

This slaw, a combination of cabbage, red bell pepper, scallions and bamboo shoots, is tossed with a dressing full of the classic flavors of Chinese hot-and-sour soup. Serve with grilled pork tenderloin and a glass of Riesling.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Creamy Coleslaw

Classic coleslaw goes vegan in this easy barbecue side dish recipe. Eggless or vegan mayonnaise's mild flavor is indistinguishable from regular mayo in this coleslaw flavored with Dijon and cider vinegar. Look for it in the condiment section of large grocery stores or natural-foods stores.
By Hilary Meyer

Asian Coleslaw

Instead of a mayonnaise base, we use a low-fat, sesame-ginger salad dressing in this Asian-inspired coleslaw recipe. It's ready in just 10 minutes and can be chilled for up to 24 hours.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

White Bean Spread with Veggie Slaw

Turn canned beans into a quick and healthy lunch with this easy gluten-free recipe. Use your favorite salad dressing, such as an Italian or French vinaigrette, as a convenient way to add flavor to the mashed beans. Top the gluten-free crackers and bean spread with any combination of shredded raw vegetables you have on hand.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Cider & Honey Kohlrabi Slaw with Radicchio

This fast, confetti-colored slaw recipe is an exceptional accompaniment to grilled foods. To make it vegan, use agave in place of the honey.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Classic Coleslaw with Attitude

Lots of crunchy, aromatic seeds and the pungent agrodolce bite of quick-pickled raisins elevate this coleslaw recipe from plain to brilliant. If you're bringing it to a party, make sure to save some at home for yourself. You'll want to put it on sandwiches and salads, or serve it alongside pork chops.
By Anna Thomas

Apple, Carrot & Cabbage Chopped Salad

Orange blossom water adds an exotic citrus essence to the dressing in this spiced carrot and cabbage salad recipe. If you prefer, you can substitute orange juice, which will give you a similar flavor without the delicate perfumed notes. Look for orange blossom water in natural-foods stores and Middle Eastern grocers.
By Romney Steele

Apple Coleslaw

Chopped red and green apples give a tangy, fresh touch to a classic coleslaw.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Crispy Fish Sandwich with Pineapple Slaw

Rating: Unrated
A fish sandwich doesn't have to be deep-fried to be delicious. Try our healthy crispy fish sandwich recipe with a tangy, zesty pineapple slaw. It's worth taking the extra minute to chop pineapple slices instead of using crushed pineapple, which is too small and disappears into the slaw. Store-bought shredded cabbage-carrot mix saves time. Look for it in the produce section.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Broccoli Slaw

We've lightened this popular potluck classic with a dressing of reduced-fat mayo and yogurt. To speed preparation, use shredded broccoli slaw from the produce aisle.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pastrami-Spiced Beef with Sauerkraut-Broccoli Slaw

Pre-prepped veggies and sauerkraut are the secret to making this healthy dinner recipe super-fast. Find broccoli slaw mix in most supermarkets near the other coleslaw mixes, and refrigerated fresh sauerkraut near the hot dogs. If you have the time and want to make your own broccoli slaw, shred broccoli stems through the large holes of a box grater.
By Breana Killeen

Snap Pea & Radish Slaw

This pretty slaw recipe is a celebration of spring produce. The celery seed in the recipe is inspired by traditional Texas-style coleslaw, while the snap peas and radishes stand in for cabbage. Serve this healthy side dish with grilled or roasted chicken and new potato salad for a fresh dinner.
By Paula Forbes

Quick Broccoli Slaw

Use up unused broccoli stems by making your own broccoli slaw instead of using the bagged slaw in this easy potluck favorite. Trim and peel the stalks with a vegetable peeler, then cut 3 cups of matchsticks with the julienne blade on a mandoline or by hand.
By Carolyn Casner

Pear & Chioggia Beet Slaw

Raw shredded beets, pears and carrots make a crunchy, vibrant and sweet beet slaw. This healthy slaw is delicious on its own or as a topping for tacos, pork chops or grilled sausages.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Asian Slaw with Tofu & Shiitake Mushrooms

A simple slaw is given an Asian twist with bok choy, napa cabbage and a soy-wasabi dressing. The vibrant flavors and rich textures make this a great introduction to tofu for novices and skeptics.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon-Cilantro Slaw

This throw-together slaw is prepped in just 20 minutes and chilled for either 2 hours or an entire day, to allow the lemony-cilantro dressing to work its magic. It's great whether you have just a couple of hours to prepare your meal or a full day before company comes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Jessica's Coleslaw

Culinary historian and cookbook author Jessica B. Harris shares this classic coleslaw recipe, made with green and red cabbage, cider vinegar and a splash of tangy buttermilk. A bit of sugar balances the vinegar's acid, but adjust the sweetness to your preference. Serve it with fried fish, sandwiches, burgers or any other picnic or BBQ fare.
By Jessica B. Harris

Jicama Slaw

Crunchy jícama and carrots combine with a zesty dressing for a terrific summer side dish. It can be made ahead--perfect for summer potlucks.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Korean-Spiced Pork Chops & Slaw

Chili powder and garlic, both of which star in Korean cuisine, season grilled pork chops and a cool, tangy slaw. If you can find Korean chili powder use it, otherwise conventional chili powder is fine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
