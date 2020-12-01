Healthy Cobb Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious cobb salad recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Cobb Salad with Herb-Rubbed Chicken

Try this satisfying salad recipe for an updated version of the classic Cobb. Kale, feta and strawberries give this chicken salad a colorful upgrade.
By Gaby Dalkin

Shrimp Cobb Salad with Dijon Dressing

Rating: Unrated
4
We've replaced chicken with shrimp in this delicious and easy spin on the classic Cobb salad. This satisfying salad takes just 20 minutes to make, so it's perfect for weeknight dinners, but it's elegant enough to serve to guests.
By Carolyn Casner

Meal-Prep Turkey Cobb Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
Cubed deli turkey takes the place of chicken, while Cheddar replaces blue cheese in this easy Cobb-inspired salad. The protein-rich turkey and cheese, plus eggs and bacon, gives the salad staying power, so you won't get hungry an hour after you eat. Feel free to swap out the turkey for cooked chicken or chickpeas to mix things up. Serve the salad right away or pack it up in individual containers and you'll be set for lunch for days.
By Carolyn Casner

Winter Cobb Salad

This seasonal twist on a traditional Cobb salad swaps in kale for lettuce and spiced butternut squash for chicken but keeps the essential avocado, blue cheese, bacon and egg.
By Adam Dolge

The EatingWell Cobb Salad

Rating: Unrated
4
This Cobb salad is true to the original with all the good stuff--chicken, eggs, bacon, avocado and a tangy dressing. But we cut the saturated fat in half and doubled the amount of healthy monounsaturated fat. We've left the blue cheese optional, but the salad is so nutritious you might just want to go ahead and indulge yourself with a little bit anyway.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chopped Cobb Salad with Chicken

This healthy chopped salad is a great way to use up leftover cooked chicken. You can reserve the remaining hard-boiled egg half for a snack.
By Rachel Meltzer Warren, M.S., RDN

Chopped Cobb Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
This single-serving recipe for Cobb salad swaps chicken in for bacon, which makes it a great source of protein for lunch. If you prefer another salad dressing, feel free to use that instead of our honey-mustard vinaigrette.
By Katie Webster

Southwestern Salmon Cobb Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Here's a healthy twist on a classic Cobb salad recipe: we skip the bacon, getting smoky flavor from chipotle peppers instead, and add salmon for a power-protein kick. Look for small cans of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce with Mexican foods at large supermarkets.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Classic Cobb Mason Jar Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Pack classic Cobb salad upside down in a mason jar for a healthy lunch that won't get soggy while sitting in the fridge all morning. Or pack it up the night before for an easy grab-and-go lunch in the morning.
By Holley Grainger, M.S., R.D.N.

Cobb Salad Sandwiches

The best parts of a Cobb salad--avocado, bacon, chicken and tomato--come together on whole-wheat bread with a creamy ranch-yogurt sauce.
By Ellen Davis

Shrimp Cobb Salad

Rating: Unrated
3
Cooked peeled shrimp is perfect for quick and healthy meals--here we use it in place of chicken in our simplified Cobb Salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cobb Egg Salad

Rating: Unrated
4
The bacon, blue cheese and avocado in this egg salad make it decadent. Serve it open-face on a piece of toasted whole-grain bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Deconstructed Cobb Salad Bento Lunch for Kids

Deconstructed Cobb Salad Bento Lunch for Kids

This kid-friendly twist on classic Cobb salad gives children the choice to eat all the healthy ingredients--veggies, turkey, eggs, bacon and avocado--together or separately. Packing it all in a bento box makes it easy to tote to school and keeps all the ingredients from touching, a plus for picky eaters.
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

This simplified Cobb salad is light and quick--perfect for a hurried summer night.
