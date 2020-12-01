Healthy Chopped Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious chopped salad recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Balsamic Berry Vinaigrette Winter Salad

This festive salad features colorful greens, fruit and cheese tossed with a light and zesty dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Crunchy Mexican Salad with Spicy Cilantro Vinaigrette

A spicy cilantro vinaigrette gives this black bean salad Mexican flair. We used the beans for protein, but if you have cooked chicken on hand, you can use that instead. Also, if you have it, finish the salad with a quarter of an avocado for a boost of healthy fats.
By Lauren Grant

Stetson Chopped Salad

Knock it out of the park at dinner with this composed salad recipe inspired by the crazy-popular Stetson Chopped Salad at Cowboy Ciao in Scottsdale, Arizona. It packs in colorful vegetables and a variety of textures from whole grains, seeds and a creamy homemade dressing for a photo-worthy, healthy meal. Keep it vegetarian or add smoked salmon or roasted chicken.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Cranberry, Squash & Cauliflower Salad

Serve this healthy salad as a main course or as a starter for a special meal. To speed up prep, look for precut butternut squash in the refrigerated area of the produce section at your grocery store.
By Breana Killeen

"Use a Spoon" Chopped Salad

When Paul Newman and Michel Nischan opened their Westport, Connecticut, restaurant Dressing Room, Paul's request was that the menu always include a chopped salad that you could eat with a spoon. This chopped salad recipe is full of great flavors, colors and textures, featuring celery, carrots, red pepper, apple, cucumber, greens, cabbage, goat cheese and almonds. This is great for any holiday meal: you can let it stand and it stays crisp.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp Cobb Salad with Dijon Dressing

We've replaced chicken with shrimp in this delicious and easy spin on the classic Cobb salad. This satisfying salad takes just 20 minutes to make, so it's perfect for weeknight dinners, but it's elegant enough to serve to guests.
By Carolyn Casner

Avocado & Shrimp Chopped Salad

The smoky flavors of grilled shrimp and corn in this healthy chopped salad recipe are a tasty match for the creamy cilantro dressing.
By Romney Steele

Meal-Prep Turkey Cobb Salad

Cubed deli turkey takes the place of chicken, while Cheddar replaces blue cheese in this easy Cobb-inspired salad. The protein-rich turkey and cheese, plus eggs and bacon, gives the salad staying power, so you won't get hungry an hour after you eat. Feel free to swap out the turkey for cooked chicken or chickpeas to mix things up. Serve the salad right away or pack it up in individual containers and you'll be set for lunch for days.
By Carolyn Casner

Chopped Greek Salad with Chicken

Chicken turns this Greek-inspired salad into a substantial main course. Feel free to substitute other chopped fresh vegetables, such as broccoli or bell peppers, for the tomatoes or cucumber. Use leftover chicken, store-roasted chicken or quickly poach a couple boneless, skinless chicken breasts while you prepare the rest of the salad. Serve with pita bread and hummus.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chopped Cobb Salad with Chicken

This healthy chopped salad is a great way to use up leftover cooked chicken. You can reserve the remaining hard-boiled egg half for a snack.
By Rachel Meltzer Warren, M.S., RDN

Chopped Cobb Salad

This single-serving recipe for Cobb salad swaps chicken in for bacon, which makes it a great source of protein for lunch. If you prefer another salad dressing, feel free to use that instead of our honey-mustard vinaigrette.
By Katie Webster

Greek-Style Chicken Salad

Transform leftover chicken into a fresh Mediterranean-style salad with bottled vinaigrette, plenty of veggies, feta and olives.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

All Healthy Chopped Salad Recipes

Creamy Chopped Cauliflower Salad

Caraway and cauliflower are a match that brings to mind wursts, kraut and foamy, cold mugs of beer. Alas, not everyone loves that caraway flavor so leave out the caraway seeds if you prefer--the salad's wonderful either way.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chopped Greek Salad with Chicken for Two

Have a warm-weather supper on the table quickly with this Greek-inspired chicken salad. Feel free to substitute other chopped fresh vegetables, such as broccoli or bell peppers, for the tomatoes or cucumber. Use leftover chicken, store-roasted chicken or quickly poach a couple boneless, skinless chicken breasts while you prepare the rest of the salad. Serve with pita bread and hummus.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chopped Ham & Apple Salad with Creamy Parmesan Dressing

This healthy main-course chopped salad recipe pairs bitter escarole and radicchio with sweet apple, smoky ham and crunchy pecans. But the pairing possibilities are limitless--you can also use cooked chicken and tangerines instead of ham and apples or bell pepper in place of the radishes. Serve with pumpernickel bread toasted with extra-sharp Cheddar cheese.
By Katie Webster

BLT Chopped Salad with Avocado

Turn a classic sandwich into a healthy salad with this easy BLT-inspired recipe. Didn't think a BLT could get any better? Add creamy avocado to punch up the flavor and texture.
By Stephanie Olson

Turkey Chopped Salad

This salad recipe is a great option for leftover turkey. Served over chopped romaine with corn, bell pepper and tortilla strips and tossed in citrus-poppy seed dressing, this Mexican-inspired salad is a perfect choice for a quick lunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chopped Tandoori Chicken Salad

Tandoori chicken is a traditional Northern Indian dish of spiced yogurt-marinated chicken cooked in a clay oven. In this tandoori chicken salad recipe we grill chicken and toss it in a salad with grilled tomatoes and cucumber.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Green Machine Salad with Baked Tofu

Baked tofu adds meatiness and protein this healthy packable lunch salad. A topping of toasted almonds and Parmesan adds a layer of nuttiness, and honey-mustard vinaigrette gives everything a sweet-tangy finish.
By Lauren Grant

Chopped Jicama Salad

The slightly sweet, nutty flavor of jicama--a round root vegetable with thin brown skin and white crunchy flesh--is delicious in this quick, Italian-style slaw recipe. Peel the jicama with a knife or vegetable peeler, making sure to remove both the papery skin and the layer of fibrous flesh just underneath.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Chicken & Nectarine Chopped Salad

For a more elegant presentation, arrange the ingredients for this main-course chicken and nectarine salad recipe separately on a large serving platter instead of combining them in a large bowl. Drizzle with the honey-dijon dressing just before serving.
By Romney Steele

Chopped Tomato Salad

This ultra-simple preparation screams for ripe, juicy, in-season tomatoes. It's worth splurging on the best you can buy, or if you're lucky, pick them out of your own garden.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chopped Salad al Tonno

Why have the same mayonnaise-laden tuna when you can make a light, fresh salad that won't hold you back while you chase the kids around the yard?
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chopped Salad

Crunchy vegetables and tangy blue cheese combine in this simple, delicious salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
