Healthy Carrot Salad Recipes

Carrot-Cucumber Salad
Carrot salads are refreshing, and this one--with cucumbers, red onion and a zesty cilantro-chili vinaigrette--is sure to become a new favorite. It's excellent served with grilled fish.
Carrot-Peanut Noodle Salad
This crunchy salad is made with spiralized carrots instead of noodles. Make sure to use unrefined peanut oil, which is way more flavorful than its refined counterpart and is one of the trio of peanutty ingredients that makes this simple salad stand out. Look for it with other specialty oils or in the Asian section of your grocery store.
Carrot Salad with Honey-Lemon Dressing
Here we combine carrots and celery root (also known as celeriac) in a quick shredded slaw. Try it as a change from an ordinary mixed green salad.
Sesame-Honey Carrot Ribbon Salad
A simple vegetable peeler turns carrots into beautifully thin strips in this healthy vegetable side dish recipe. If you have a spiralizer, you can go for an artful tangle instead. Serve with miso-glazed fish or tofu.
Carrot & Radish Slaw with Pickled Onions
Cutting vegetables into long thin strips--a technique called julienning--rather than shredding them gives this healthy slaw recipe a marvelous, crisp texture. You can cut the vegetables by hand, but a mandoline will save you a lot of time. If your radishes still have the greens attached, reserve them and use as a garnish.
Lemony Carrot Salad with Dill
Carrots are great keepers, so this makes a handy, refreshing salad when you haven't had time to shop for fresh greens. It brightens up a tuna sandwich too.
Radish & Carrot Slaw with Toasted Sesame Dressing
Enjoy this fresh-tasting and healthy slaw with Asian flavors as an accompaniment to grilled chicken and fish. If you have a mandoline-style vegetable slicer, use it to slice the radishes easily, but you can also slice them by hand. Using an assortment of colored radishes makes an interesting presentation. Like broccoli, Brussels and other crucifers, radishes boast potent plant compounds credited with anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory properties. The easy sesame dressing is great on all sorts of salads and veggies, such as spinach, broccoli or asparagus.
Apple, Carrot & Cabbage Chopped Salad
Orange blossom water adds an exotic citrus essence to the dressing in this spiced carrot and cabbage salad recipe. If you prefer, you can substitute orange juice, which will give you a similar flavor without the delicate perfumed notes. Look for orange blossom water in natural-foods stores and Middle Eastern grocers.
Snow Pea & Carrot Salad with Miso-Tamari Dressing
Perk up your dinner salad by tossing greens with snow peas, carrots and a tangy dressing.
Spiralized Rainbow Carrots
Spiralized carrots come together quickly in this simple lemony side dish. Don't have a spiralizer? Use a julienne vegetable peeler to create the carrot strands.
Pea & Carrot Salad
This healthy salad recipe calls for tiny carrots, harvested in spring when young, with their tops still attached. If you can't find them, use 2 cups julienned carrots and substitute arugula for the carrot tops. Pea greens, also known as pea shoots, are the leaves, tendrils and flowers of a mature pea plant. Look for them at farmers' markets or Asian markets.