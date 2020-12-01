Healthy Carrot Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious carrot salad recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Carrot-Cucumber Salad

Carrot salads are refreshing, and this one--with cucumbers, red onion and a zesty cilantro-chili vinaigrette--is sure to become a new favorite. It's excellent served with grilled fish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Carrot-Peanut Noodle Salad

This crunchy salad is made with spiralized carrots instead of noodles. Make sure to use unrefined peanut oil, which is way more flavorful than its refined counterpart and is one of the trio of peanutty ingredients that makes this simple salad stand out. Look for it with other specialty oils or in the Asian section of your grocery store.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Carrot Salad with Honey-Lemon Dressing

Here we combine carrots and celery root (also known as celeriac) in a quick shredded slaw. Try it as a change from an ordinary mixed green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sesame-Honey Carrot Ribbon Salad

A simple vegetable peeler turns carrots into beautifully thin strips in this healthy vegetable side dish recipe. If you have a spiralizer, you can go for an artful tangle instead. Serve with miso-glazed fish or tofu.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemony Carrot Salad

Tangy lemon and fresh dill make a bright dressing for shredded carrots.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Carrot & Radish Slaw with Pickled Onions

Cutting vegetables into long thin strips--a technique called julienning--rather than shredding them gives this healthy slaw recipe a marvelous, crisp texture. You can cut the vegetables by hand, but a mandoline will save you a lot of time. If your radishes still have the greens attached, reserve them and use as a garnish.
By Anna Thomas

Lemony Carrot Salad with Dill

Carrots are great keepers, so this makes a handy, refreshing salad when you haven't had time to shop for fresh greens. It brightens up a tuna sandwich too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Radish & Carrot Slaw with Toasted Sesame Dressing

Enjoy this fresh-tasting and healthy slaw with Asian flavors as an accompaniment to grilled chicken and fish. If you have a mandoline-style vegetable slicer, use it to slice the radishes easily, but you can also slice them by hand. Using an assortment of colored radishes makes an interesting presentation. Like broccoli, Brussels and other crucifers, radishes boast potent plant compounds credited with anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory properties. The easy sesame dressing is great on all sorts of salads and veggies, such as spinach, broccoli or asparagus.
By Adam Dolge

Apple, Carrot & Cabbage Chopped Salad

Orange blossom water adds an exotic citrus essence to the dressing in this spiced carrot and cabbage salad recipe. If you prefer, you can substitute orange juice, which will give you a similar flavor without the delicate perfumed notes. Look for orange blossom water in natural-foods stores and Middle Eastern grocers.
By Romney Steele

Snow Pea & Carrot Salad with Miso-Tamari Dressing

Perk up your dinner salad by tossing greens with snow peas, carrots and a tangy dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spiralized Rainbow Carrots

Spiralized carrots come together quickly in this simple lemony side dish. Don't have a spiralizer? Use a julienne vegetable peeler to create the carrot strands.
By Laura Marzen, R.D., L.D.

Pea & Carrot Salad

This healthy salad recipe calls for tiny carrots, harvested in spring when young, with their tops still attached. If you can't find them, use 2 cups julienned carrots and substitute arugula for the carrot tops. Pea greens, also known as pea shoots, are the leaves, tendrils and flowers of a mature pea plant. Look for them at farmers' markets or Asian markets.
By Jamie Simpson

Inspiration and Ideas

Kohlrabi & Carrot Salad with Cheddar

Kohlrabi's slightly sweet, broccoli-stem-like flavor adds excellent crunch to this salad. Either the green- or purple-skinned variety will work for this jazzed-up carrot salad recipe.
Carrot-Cumin Salad

Grated carrots are anything but plain when tossed with with parsley, lemon juice and cumin.
