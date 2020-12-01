Healthy Caesar Salad Recipes

Best Caesar Salad with Crispy Parmesan
For a nutrient-packed twist, this healthy Caesar salad features spinach and kale in addition to romaine. But it's the Parmesan crisps that make this salad holiday-worthy. Serve it for Thanksgiving or any other special meal.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
This chicken Caesar salad wrap recipe is elevated by the irresistible smoky flavor of grilled chicken and grilled romaine. Whisk together this easy Caesar salad dressing, toss with the grilled chicken and romaine and wrap it all together for a delicious lunch or dinner.
Salmon Caesar Salad
This easy Caesar salad subs creamy Greek yogurt and buttermilk for the traditional egg yolks and olive oil and mixes in mildly bitter radicchio in addition to classic romaine. Using just a small amount of flavorful Parmigiano-Reggiano shaves calories and sodium too.
Vegan Kale Caesar Salad with Tofu Croutons
Swapping tofu for the bread in these meal-prep Caesar salad bowls bumps up the satiety factor with 18 grams of protein. These crispy tofu croutons originally appeared in Lauren Grant's recipe for Diabetic Living magazine (see Associated Recipes). Lacinato kale, also known as dinosaur kale or Tuscan kale, has flat, dark green-blue leaves--and its tenderness makes it perfect for eating raw, like in this salad.
Caesar Salad with Cashew Dressing & Tofu "Croutons"
In this healthy salad recipe, blended cashews and flaxseed take the place of oil in the dressing, while seasoned tofu works as a lower-carb crouton alternative. Cashews are packed with potassium and iron, but also have more carbs than many other nuts (they have 8 grams per ounce vs. 4 grams for walnuts).
Asparagus & Baby Kale Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar salad gets a nutrition and flavor boost with the addition of crisp asparagus and dark, leafy baby kale in this healthy recipe. Use arugula or mixed greens for the salad if baby kale isn't at your market.
Miso-Garlic-Roasted Tofu Caesar Salad
In this hearty version of the classic romaine salad, miso does double duty as a marinade for the roasted tofu and a rich, savory layer in the dressing. There are several varieties of miso available, but the mellow, subtle sweetness of brown rice miso is just unobtrusive enough to blend into the lemony dressing while letting the flavors of the olive oil come through, and just rich enough to add character to otherwise plain-Jane tofu.
Shrimp Caesar
While most Caesars drown the greens in a heavy dressing, this lemony version lets the taste of the shrimp shine through. Don't worry about the anchovies--they'll mellow in the dressing, giving it a rich taste that can't be duplicated.
Kale & Chicken Caesar Salad with Parmesan Crisps
Replacing some of the romaine lettuce with massaged kale gives this classic Caesar salad a nutritional upgrade. The homemade Caesar dressing is rich and so flavorful you'll swear off bottled varieties. For an extra-delicious topping, bake the Parmesan into tempting cheese crisps called frico.
Southwest Grilled Chicken Caesar
In this Southwestern spin on the classic Caesar salad, avocado stands in for raw egg and some of the oil in this rich, creamy dressing. Grilled spice-rubbed chicken makes it satisfying.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Our Grilled Chicken Caesar is far lighter, and just as good, as the popular full-fat version.