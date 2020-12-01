Healthy Caesar Salad Recipes

Miso-Garlic-Roasted Tofu Caesar Salad

In this hearty version of the classic romaine salad, miso does double duty as a marinade for the roasted tofu and a rich, savory layer in the dressing. There are several varieties of miso available, but the mellow, subtle sweetness of brown rice miso is just unobtrusive enough to blend into the lemony dressing while letting the flavors of the olive oil come through, and just rich enough to add character to otherwise plain-Jane tofu.