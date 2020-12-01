Healthy Bean Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious bean salad recipes including black bean, green bean and three bean salad. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Three-Bean Salad

Rating: Unrated
5
This three-bean salad has far less sugar than typical versions. We opt for a combination of canned and frozen beans (for convenience) along with fresh green beans for their great taste and texture.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Southwestern Salad with Black Beans

Rating: Unrated
13
Here we top salad greens with black beans, sweet corn and grape tomatoes and bring it all together with a tangy avocado-lime dressing for a Mexican-inspired salad. Try this salad for a take-along lunch. To keep the salad greens from getting soggy, pack the greens, salad toppings and dressing in separate containers and toss them together just before eating.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Corn, Black Bean & Mango Salad

Rating: Unrated
17
This simple, fresh-tasting salad adds delicious variety to grilled foods, such as salmon, halibut, chicken or pork. Browning the corn in a skillet gives it a nutty, caramelized flavor that contrasts with the sweetness of the mango.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Moroccan Kidney Bean & Chickpea Salad

Rating: Unrated
5
The bold flavors of the lemon-cumin dressing in this healthy bean salad recipe make it a wonderful side dish to grilled beef and lamb, yet it's also a stellar meatless main when served with whole-wheat couscous.
By Katie Webster

Tuna & White Bean Salad

Rating: Unrated
12
The time-honored Italian pairing of canned tuna and cannellini beans makes a super-simple, satisfying lunch. Serve over salad greens, on grilled whole-wheat country bread or tucked in a whole-wheat pita pocket.
By Ruth Cousineau

White Bean & Veggie Salad

Rating: Unrated
4
This meatless main-dish salad combines creamy, satisfying white beans and avocado. Try mixing it up with different seasonal vegetables.
By Katie Webster

No-Cook Black Bean Salad

Rating: Unrated
3
A classic black bean salad is a must for picnics and potlucks. This vegan version gets its creaminess from blended avocado. Any mix of salad greens will work well, but try arugula if you want to give this hearty salad a peppery kick.
By Hilary Meyer

Crunchy Mexican Salad with Spicy Cilantro Vinaigrette

A spicy cilantro vinaigrette gives this black bean salad Mexican flair. We used the beans for protein, but if you have cooked chicken on hand, you can use that instead. Also, if you have it, finish the salad with a quarter of an avocado for a boost of healthy fats.
By Lauren Grant

Quinoa Chickpea Salad with Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Dressing

This hearty vegan salad is loaded with plant-based power ingredients: chickpeas, quinoa and hummus. We love the crunch of the sunflower seeds and the unexpected flavor of roasted peppers.
By Katie Webster

Spinach Salad with Roasted Sweet Potatoes, White Beans & Basil

Rating: Unrated
1
Roasted sweet potatoes are paired with spinach, cabbage and white beans and tossed together with a bright basil dressing in this healthy main dish salad.
By Carolyn Casner

Tomato, Cucumber & White-Bean Salad with Basil Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
3
This no-cook bean salad is a delicious way to use summer's best cherry or grape tomatoes and juicy cucumbers for a light dinner or lunch. Fresh basil elevates an easy vinaigrette recipe that dresses up this simple salad into something extraordinary.
By Carolyn Casner

Broccoli, Chickpea & Pomegranate Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
Simple steps give this broccoli salad recipe a more nuanced flavor: soaking the onion tempers its bite and toasting the cumin enhances its aroma. Serve alongside grilled chicken, pork or fish.
By Christine Burns Rudalevige

Inspiration and Ideas

Composed Bean Salad

Composed Bean Salad

A homemade basil vinaigrette brightens up canned beans and fresh vegetables for a deliciously healthy addition to grilled chicken, scallops or fish.
Grilled Shrimp Skewers over White Beans

Grilled Shrimp Skewers over White Beans

Fresh herbs make all the difference in this light, summery bean salad that in turn makes an aromatic bed for the easy grilled shrimp.
Black Bean, Mango & Kale Wheat Berry

Black Bean, Mango & Kale Wheat Berry

Southwestern Chicken & Black Bean Salad

Southwestern Chicken & Black Bean Salad

Peppered Shrimp & Green Bean Salad

Peppered Shrimp & Green Bean Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
Roasted Buffalo Chickpea Salad

Roasted Buffalo Chickpea Salad

Rating: Unrated
1

Zucchini Ribbon Salad with Cannellini Beans & Anchovies

This simple but delicious five-ingredient salad highlights a number of elements beloved in the Occitanie region of France--white beans, olive oil, zucchini and anchovies. Use your best olive oil here, as it's essential to the flavor. You'll need a sharp vegetable peeler to make the zucchini ribbons. Serve as a side dish next to roast chicken or grilled steak, or double the salad and enjoy as an entree with a warm baguette.

All Healthy Bean Salad Recipes

Italian White Bean Salad

This Italian white bean salad is healthy and delicious. The capers and rosemary-lemon dressing add wonderful flavor to the cannellini beans and chopped tomato.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken & White Bean Salad

Rating: Unrated
16
Zucchini and celery give this chicken-and-bean salad a nice crunch. We like serving it over a bed of slightly bitter escarole and radicchio, but any type of salad greens will work. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Super-Green Edamame Salad

Rating: Unrated
3
Avocado, fresh chives and spinach are blended right into the creamy, bright-green dressing in this healthy edamame salad recipe. Pink beans are popular in the Caribbean, but you can substitute pinto beans or light red kidney beans if you can't find them.
By Katie Webster

Couscous & Chickpea Salad

Cooked couscous and canned chickpeas come together in this quick lunch salad. The basil vinaigrette makes it taste anything but basic! When in season, we recommend adding fresh chopped tomatoes for a spin on tabbouleh.
By Katie Webster

Mashed Chickpea Salad with Dill & Capers

Rating: Unrated
1
This creamy yet light vegan salad is full of bright, herby goodness. On its own, it's great to serve alongside a sandwich or veggie burger in place of potato salad or coleslaw. You can also make it into a light lunch by adding a handful of arugula to enjoy it as a green salad. Double the recipe and refrigerate to have on hand throughout the week.
By Carolyn Casner

Bean Salad with Charred Lemons

Creamy avocado, salty feta cheese and sweet-bitter caramelized lemon slices make this vegetarian bean salad recipe a standout. Using different colors, sizes and shapes of beans makes this salad extra special. But any bean that interests you, even canned, will work.
By Nora Singley

Green Bean & Shallot Salad

This easy Asian green bean salad recipe gets a deeply savory flavor from shallots and fish sauce. Part of the reason is time: after it's made, the dish is left at room temp for 20 minutes to allow the green beans to absorb more flavor. Serve with grilled chicken or shrimp.
By Kate Leahy

Blistered 3-Bean Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Haricots verts are thinner than regular green beans, but you can use any bean with an edible pod (ask the vendor at your local farmers' market) in their place in this easy side dish recipe. Serve this healthy 3-bean salad with grilled chicken or fish for a satisfying summer meal.
By Emily Nabors Hall

Wild Rice and Bean Salad with Peaches and Feta

An unexpected combination, but one worth trying! Peaches, feta, and arugula add some pizzazz to your rice.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
