Healthy Zucchini Bread Recipes

Moist Zucchini Bread

Rating: Unrated 1

Mable Clarke includes this zucchini bread among the treats that end the fish fry she started to save Soapstone Baptist Church in her South Carolina community. This recipe uses grated zucchini--it's easy to do with a food processor, but you can also use a box grater to do the job. While some recipes call for squeezing the water out of the zucchini after it's grated, don't--it's the secret to this quick bread's extra moistness.