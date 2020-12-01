Healthy Zucchini Bread Recipes

Find healthy, delicious zucchini bread recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Almond-Flour Zucchini Bread

Rating: Unrated
3
Almond flour gives this tender gluten-free zucchini bread a boost of protein. Squeezing excess moisture from the zucchini prevents the bread from becoming too soggy. If you want to make it extra special, add some dark chocolate chips to the mix.
By Hilary Meyer

Zucchini Banana Bread

Rating: Unrated
3
Shredded zucchini and mashed banana complement each other and ensure that this wholesome loaf stays nice and moist. The banana adds sweetness to this quick-bread mashup for just the right flavor without too much added sugar.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemon Zucchini Bread

Rating: Unrated
2
This super-moist zucchini bread is a great way to use up homegrown summer zucchini! Full of bright lemon flavor, it makes the perfect breakfast, snack or dessert. It's just sweet enough to satisfy a craving without giving you a sugar crash.
By Carolyn Casner

Zucchini Bread Breakfast Pancakes

Rating: Unrated
7
This zucchini pancake recipe marries the warm-spiced flavors of zucchini bread with the ease of quick and healthy whole-grain pancakes. When topped with maple syrup and pecans, these zucchini bread pancakes make an irresistibly delicious breakfast. If you don't have pumpkin pie spice, use 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger and 1/8 teaspoon each ground nutmeg and cloves.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Protein-Packed Zucchini Bread

Late in the summer there's usually an abundance of zucchini and this recipe is one way to use it up. Make a few batches and freeze any extra loaves to have on hand for snacks and quick breakfasts.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

EatingWell Zucchini Bread

Rating: Unrated
7
This simple zucchini bread recipe is a great way to use up your summer bumper crop of zucchini. Try it with toasted walnuts or raisins, or add chocolate chips for a more dessertlike bread. Freeze 2-cup portions of shredded zucchini so you can make zucchini bread all year long.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blueberry-Lemon Zucchini Bread

Rating: Unrated
2
This easy and healthy zucchini bread recipe is elevated to company-worthy brunch fare with the addition of fresh blueberries to the batter and a simple lemon glaze and toasted almonds on top. A combination of whole-wheat flour and oats in the batter make it more nutritious--and more interesting--than standard zucchini bread, too!
By Julia Levy

Zucchini Mini Muffins

Rating: Unrated
2
Shredded zucchini provides moisture and texture to these two-bite muffins, while chocolate chips add just the right amount of sweetness. A perfect quick breakfast or after-school snack, these muffins freeze well, so make a batch ahead of time for busy days.
By Carolyn Casner

Vegan Zucchini Bread

This whole-wheat zucchini bread uses juicy shredded zucchini in place of butter and milk for a tender loaf. Vegans and nonvegans alike will love how moist this quick bread is. You can add toasted nuts or coconut flakes, if you like. Vegan dark chocolate chips would be an ultra-decadent addition.
By Carolyn Casner

Moist Zucchini Bread

Rating: Unrated
1
Mable Clarke includes this zucchini bread among the treats that end the fish fry she started to save Soapstone Baptist Church in her South Carolina community. This recipe uses grated zucchini--it's easy to do with a food processor, but you can also use a box grater to do the job. While some recipes call for squeezing the water out of the zucchini after it's grated, don't--it's the secret to this quick bread's extra moistness.
By Mable Owens Clarke

Zucchini-Walnut Loaf

Rating: Unrated
8
Lisa Asuncion Feliciano of Manila, Philippines, shared this recipe in our Kitchen to Kitchen department. She recommends making extra loaves when zucchini is abundant because they freeze well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

EatingWell Zucchini Bread with Chocolate Chips

Rating: Unrated
11
Here's a super-simple zucchini bread recipe. The addition of chocolate chips makes it more like a dessert than a breakfast, but you can enjoy it anytime. Skip the chocolate and try it with toasted walnuts or raisins if you prefer. Freeze 2-cup portions of shredded zucchini so you can make zucchini bread all year long.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

How to Make Healthy Zucchini Bread

How to Make Healthy Zucchini Bread

Vary the recipe every time by adding in walnuts, raisins or chocolate chips—or just leave it plain for a satisfying snack or sweet breakfast treat.
One-Bowl Chocolate Zucchini Brownies

One-Bowl Chocolate Zucchini Brownies

This healthy one-bowl dessert recipe is packed with veggies (and no one will ever know)!
Zucchini Bread Breakfast Pancakes

Zucchini Bread Breakfast Pancakes

Goat Cheese Zucchini Bread with Bacon

Goat Cheese Zucchini Bread with Bacon

Zucchini-Oatmeal Muffins

Zucchini-Oatmeal Muffins

Rating: Unrated
6
Chocolate Zucchini Bread

Chocolate Zucchini Bread

Rating: Unrated
20

Zucchini Chip Bread

Zucchini bread gets an added burst of flavor with shredded orange peel, toasted walnuts, and chocolate chips. The recipe makes 2 loaves, so it makes a sweet little gift.

All Healthy Zucchini Bread Recipes

Zucchini Bread

Rating: Unrated
3
Not too sweet, and very fragrant, this is good bread to bake if you're trying to sell your house.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Zucchini-Chocolate Chip Muffins

Zucchini muffins with chocolate chips are sure to be a hit with children and adults alike. Shredded zucchini adds loads of moisture, and chocolate chips provide a hint of sweetness for the perfect breakfast or snack.
By Carolyn Casner

Gluten-Free Zucchini Bread

Here's a variation on classic zucchini bread with lots of spices, almond milk, Greek yogurt, and walnuts--and it's gluten free!
By Diabetic Living Magazine
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com