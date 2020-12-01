Healthy Zucchini Bread Recipes

Almond-Flour Zucchini Bread
Almond flour gives this tender gluten-free zucchini bread a boost of protein. Squeezing excess moisture from the zucchini prevents the bread from becoming too soggy. If you want to make it extra special, add some dark chocolate chips to the mix.
Zucchini Banana Bread
Shredded zucchini and mashed banana complement each other and ensure that this wholesome loaf stays nice and moist. The banana adds sweetness to this quick-bread mashup for just the right flavor without too much added sugar.
Lemon Zucchini Bread
This super-moist zucchini bread is a great way to use up homegrown summer zucchini! Full of bright lemon flavor, it makes the perfect breakfast, snack or dessert. It's just sweet enough to satisfy a craving without giving you a sugar crash.
Zucchini Bread Breakfast Pancakes
This zucchini pancake recipe marries the warm-spiced flavors of zucchini bread with the ease of quick and healthy whole-grain pancakes. When topped with maple syrup and pecans, these zucchini bread pancakes make an irresistibly delicious breakfast. If you don't have pumpkin pie spice, use 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger and 1/8 teaspoon each ground nutmeg and cloves.
Protein-Packed Zucchini Bread
Late in the summer there's usually an abundance of zucchini and this recipe is one way to use it up. Make a few batches and freeze any extra loaves to have on hand for snacks and quick breakfasts.
EatingWell Zucchini Bread
This simple zucchini bread recipe is a great way to use up your summer bumper crop of zucchini. Try it with toasted walnuts or raisins, or add chocolate chips for a more dessertlike bread. Freeze 2-cup portions of shredded zucchini so you can make zucchini bread all year long.
Blueberry-Lemon Zucchini Bread
This easy and healthy zucchini bread recipe is elevated to company-worthy brunch fare with the addition of fresh blueberries to the batter and a simple lemon glaze and toasted almonds on top. A combination of whole-wheat flour and oats in the batter make it more nutritious--and more interesting--than standard zucchini bread, too!
Zucchini Mini Muffins
Shredded zucchini provides moisture and texture to these two-bite muffins, while chocolate chips add just the right amount of sweetness. A perfect quick breakfast or after-school snack, these muffins freeze well, so make a batch ahead of time for busy days.
Vegan Zucchini Bread
This whole-wheat zucchini bread uses juicy shredded zucchini in place of butter and milk for a tender loaf. Vegans and nonvegans alike will love how moist this quick bread is. You can add toasted nuts or coconut flakes, if you like. Vegan dark chocolate chips would be an ultra-decadent addition.
Moist Zucchini Bread
Mable Clarke includes this zucchini bread among the treats that end the fish fry she started to save Soapstone Baptist Church in her South Carolina community. This recipe uses grated zucchini--it's easy to do with a food processor, but you can also use a box grater to do the job. While some recipes call for squeezing the water out of the zucchini after it's grated, don't--it's the secret to this quick bread's extra moistness.
Zucchini-Walnut Loaf
Lisa Asuncion Feliciano of Manila, Philippines, shared this recipe in our Kitchen to Kitchen department. She recommends making extra loaves when zucchini is abundant because they freeze well.
EatingWell Zucchini Bread with Chocolate Chips
Here's a super-simple zucchini bread recipe. The addition of chocolate chips makes it more like a dessert than a breakfast, but you can enjoy it anytime. Skip the chocolate and try it with toasted walnuts or raisins if you prefer. Freeze 2-cup portions of shredded zucchini so you can make zucchini bread all year long.