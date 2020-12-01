Healthy Yeast Bread Recipes

Find healthy, delicious yeast bread recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Two-Ingredient Dough

Containing just two ingredients--self-rising flour and Greek yogurt--this healthy dough is a snap to make! It is exceptionally versatile; you can use it to make pizza and even bagels (see associated recipes). To make this dough whole-wheat or gluten-free, make your own self-rising flour by adding baking powder and salt to your favorite whole-wheat or gluten-free flour (see Tip).
By Carolyn Casner

Two-Ingredient-Dough Bagels

Traditional bagels are made with a yeast dough and boiled before they are baked. This much faster version uses a two-ingredient dough made from self-rising flour and Greek yogurt, which eliminates the need for a rise time. Sprinkle the bagels with your favorite toppings--like everything bagel seasoning--before baking.
By Carolyn Casner

Gluten-Free Cinnamon Rolls

These rolls are wonderfully fluffy and packed with cinnamon flavor--you'd never know they're gluten-free. Plus, with only one rise time, this recipe is quicker to make than other yeasted doughs.
By Devon O'Brien

Whole-Wheat Sourdough Bread

Re-create fresh artisan sourdough bread to rival your local bakery--at home! This simple blend of whole-wheat flour, sourdough starter, sea salt and water produces bread with a tart, melt-in-your-mouth taste perfect for sopping up sauces, eating as toast or making into a sandwich.
By Elisabeth Almekinder

Two-Ingredient-Dough Margherita Pizza

You won't believe how quick and easy it is to make this healthy pizza. Thanks to a two-ingredient dough that combines self-rising flour and Greek yogurt, there is no need for a rise time. Just roll, top and bake, and you'll have a delicious dinner on the table in under half an hour.
By Carolyn Casner

Whole-Wheat Pizza Dough

To improve the nutritional profile of pizza, use half whole-wheat and half all-purpose flour, which yields a light crust with a distinctive nutty taste. Quick-rising yeast shortens rising time to just 10 minutes, making homemade pizza a possibility for busy weeknights. Use a food processor, stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment or your hands to mix the dough. Add enough liquid to the dry ingredients to make a soft dough. If kneading by hand, toss, rather than push, the dough onto the counter for about 10 minutes; this allows the gluten to develop without incorporating too much flour.
By Patsy Jamieson

Seeded Multigrain Boule

Not only is this seeded loaf high in fiber, but the blend of seeds and grains lends it a wonderfully nutty flavor, aroma and texture. A heavy container with a tight-fitting lid works best, as the steam trapped inside the pot helps crisp the crust of the boule. Keep in mind that in a very wide-bottomed pot the loaf will spread out and be fairly flat; in a taller, narrower one it will be thicker and have more height (but may take slightly longer to bake).
By Nancy Baggett

Chicken Sausage Calzone

A typical calzone packs almost 800 calories and 25 grams of saturated fat. In this healthier calzone recipe, we use lean chicken sausage to keep fat in check and add nutrient-rich spinach to bulk up the filling without adding calories. Serve with marinara sauce for dipping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fried Apple Pie Rolls

In this healthy take on apple pie, wonton wrappers stand in for pie crust, saving you calories and the headache of rolling out dough. We like to use Granny Smith apples because they hold their shape and provide tart balance to the sweet filling. Try dipping these handheld crispy treats in whipped cream.
By Breana Killeen

Cardamom-Orange Rolls

For a quick and easy sweet treat, try these cardamom-orange rolls. Ready in just 35 minutes, these rolls are perfect for brunch or with tea.
By Adam Dolge

Cinnamon Roll Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Here we take all the warm, delicious flavors of cinnamon buns and roll them into a cake smothered with a sweet cream cheese frosting. It's best enjoyed fresh out of the oven.
By Hilary Meyer

EatingWell Cauliflower Pizza Crust

Lighten up pizza night with this low-carb alternative to traditional pizza dough. Riced cauliflower combines with egg and cheese to make a gluten-free pizza crust that's crisp on the outside but soft on the inside. Simply top with your favorite pizza toppings and bake for a healthier pizza you'll love.
By Hilary Meyer

Slow-Cooker Dinner Rolls

These dinner rolls are baked in the slow cooker, then browned under the broiler for a couple minutes for a crisp crust. The results? Billowy, crusty, decadent rolls to serve with any meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Cinnamon-Sugar Pull-Apart Rolls

Get a delicious breakfast treat in the oven in just 15 minutes with this easy pull-apart roll recipe. 
By Adam Dolge

Soft Whole-Wheat Dinner Rolls

Finding tasty, healthy, whole-grain dinner rolls in the supermarket or even at a local bakery can be a challenge. Here's a not-too-big dinner roll you can feel good about serving for the holidays or any special occasion.
By Katie Webster

Whole-Wheat Cranberry Dinner Rolls

These buttery thyme-seasoned knotted dinner rolls have a sweet and tangy cranberry-ginger topping baked right in. The prep time is only 20 minutes thanks to frozen whole-wheat bread dough, so you can make these any night of the week.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Orange-Spiced Fruit Bread

Orange zest, aniseed and allspice, along with honey, lend this full-bodied fruit bread an intriguing flavor. The medley of three dried fruits gives it a chewy texture, eye-catching color and healthful fiber. For a festive look, the bread is baked in a tube pan: a 10-cup Bundt, Kugelhopf or other pan with a center tube and decorative shape is ideal. This bread is nice as a snack or, when drizzled with the sugar glaze, as a dessert or fine companion to tea. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By Nancy Baggett

Parmesan-Herb Focaccia

Puffy, chewy-crisp and fragrant with fresh herbs, this Parmesan focaccia goes well with soups, stews and, of course, Italian-style fare. Be sure to use only fresh herbs and avoid the temptation to stir them into the dough (sprinkle them over it); many herbs, including the ones called for here, inhibit yeast growth when they're combined in the dough. The dough bakes on the lowest rack in a very hot oven to simulate the hearth baking that is traditional for focaccia. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By Nancy Baggett

Easy Whole-Wheat Pizza Dough

This homemade, yeasted whole-wheat pizza dough requires only one rising, not two, so it's quicker to make than you might suspect. Although bread flour provides more gluten to help the dough maintain its elasticity when shaped and baked, we tested the recipe with all-purpose flour and had good results. This sturdy dough was developed for grilled pizzas, but it can be used in any pizza recipe calling for 1 pound of pizza dough.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rye Soft Pretzels

This homemade soft pretzel recipe uses olive oil and rye flour to put a healthy, flavorful spin on the traditional version.
By Adam Dolge

Cherry-Walnut Stuffed Monkey Bread

Monkey bread is a sweet bread made up of many small pieces of dough that are baked together into a single, large pastry. Each piece of monkey bread in this recipe contains a cherry and toasted walnut center, and a maple-brown sugar syrup coating.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Whole-Wheat Flax Bread

The bakers at King Arthur Flour came up with this super-high-fiber bread. Its nutty whole-grain taste and texture make particularly great sandwiches and toast.
By Brinna Sands King Arthur Flour

Caramelized Onion & Goat Cheese Rolls

Store-bought pizza dough is the time-saving secret to making this homemade dinner roll recipe in your muffin tin in under an hour.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Eggs & Ham Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

This healthy bagel breakfast-sandwich recipe, with layers of ham, Swiss cheese, egg and spinach, is ready in just 5 minutes and can be wrapped up to eat on the go.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Perfect Water & Whole-Wheat Challah

Whether you use it for sandwiches, breakfast toast, or as a serve-along for soups, this whole-wheat version of challah is delightful.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Multigrain Molasses Bread

The flavor of this hearty, home-style multigrain bread is reminiscent of nice, “bran-y” bran muffins. It's great for toasting, making sandwiches or eating as is. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By Nancy Baggett

Whole-Wheat Burger Buns

No store-bought bun can compare with rustic, wheaty, homemade burger buns like these.
By Ken Haedrich

Whole-Wheat Bread-Machine Bread

This wholesome whole-wheat loaf is perfect for your bread machine, but you can also just use a food processor. This type of loaf has an interesting history: In the 1930s, Cornell University scientists pumped up white bread's nutrition by adding soy flour for protein, dry milk powder for calcium, and wheat germ for vitamin E and folic acid. This is known as Cornell Bread, or Triple-Rich Bread, and the formula also works particularly well in a whole-wheat loaf. Slice this healthy bread for sandwiches or to dip into soups, or toast it and slather it with butter and jam for breakfast.
By Patsy Jamieson

Thin-Crust Whole-Wheat Pizza Dough

This easy homemade pizza dough for thin-crust pizza, made with 50 percent whole-grain flour, provides 4 grams of fiber per serving without tasting too wheaty. If you have a food processor or stand-mixer with a dough hook, let your machine do the kneading for you. The pizza dough freezes beautifully, so make a few batches at a time and keep your freezer stocked.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cinnamon-Raisin Babka

This sweet and swirly cinnamon-raisin babka is topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon-sugar streusel. Fresh orange juice and zest come through to give the flavor some added zing, which helps break up the sweetness and adds a nice bright flavor. This recipe makes two loaves--keep one for yourself and gift the other! You're sure to enjoy it in the morning alongside coffee or as a tasty afternoon treat.
By Sarah Epperson

Crunchy-Munchy Corn & Millet Bread

The outside of this rustic-looking bread is crunchy and the inside is soft, with a smattering of small bits of corn grits and millet or sesame seeds. The loaf's mild corn flavor goes well with chowders, stews and Tex-Mex dishes. The bread calls for millet, but sesame seeds can be substituted with good results. A pot with a 9- to 10-inch diameter, such as a Dutch oven, will produce a nicely domed loaf, while a wider-bottomed pot will allow the dough to spread out and form a relatively flat loaf.
By Nancy Baggett

Whole-Wheat Irish Soda Bread Rolls

This easy whole-wheat Irish soda bread roll recipe gets its rise from baking soda instead of yeast, so you can enjoy warm bread with just a few minutes of prep and 25 minutes in the oven.
By Ivy Manning

Easy Garden Focaccia

Fresh herbs, tomatoes and colorful mini sweet peppers decorate homemade focaccia in this easy and adorable bread-making project that's perfect for the whole family. This easy no-knead focaccia recipe is adapted from No-Knead Focaccia with Peaches & Prosciutto by Alanna Lipson (see Associated Recipes).
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Roasted Garlic & Mushroom Batter Bread

Say goodbye to boring bread--this round loaf is full of savory mushrooms, fresh parsley and chives, and creamy roasted garlic. Any fresh mushrooms will do, but mixing in different types, such as button, cremini, or stemmed shiitake, will result in more compliments from your dinner companions.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

No-Knead Focaccia with Peaches & Prosciutto

Kneading usually keeps breads from coming out tough and flat, but this easy focaccia recipe lets a slow, overnight rise do the job instead. You could top this focaccia however you like, but here we chose a sweet, salty and tangy trio of fresh fruit, salty cured ham and crumbled goat cheese. Fresh herbs are a visually standout garnish that enhance this bread's summery feel.
By Alanna Lipson

Sesame Breadsticks

These easy sesame breadsticks are ready in just 30 minutes, thanks to our No-Knead Refrigerator Bread Dough
By Adam Dolge
