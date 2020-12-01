Healthy Yeast Bread Recipes

Whole-Wheat Bread-Machine Bread

This wholesome whole-wheat loaf is perfect for your bread machine, but you can also just use a food processor. This type of loaf has an interesting history: In the 1930s, Cornell University scientists pumped up white bread's nutrition by adding soy flour for protein, dry milk powder for calcium, and wheat germ for vitamin E and folic acid. This is known as Cornell Bread, or Triple-Rich Bread, and the formula also works particularly well in a whole-wheat loaf. Slice this healthy bread for sandwiches or to dip into soups, or toast it and slather it with butter and jam for breakfast.