Healthy Whole Wheat Bread Recipes

Lemon-Raspberry Muffins
The secret to the sparkling flavor of these delicately crumbed muffins is the strips of lemon zest finely ground into the sugar. Enjoy the muffins warm right from the oven.
Two-Ingredient Dough
Containing just two ingredients--self-rising flour and Greek yogurt--this healthy dough is a snap to make! It is exceptionally versatile; you can use it to make pizza and even bagels (see associated recipes). To make this dough whole-wheat or gluten-free, make your own self-rising flour by adding baking powder and salt to your favorite whole-wheat or gluten-free flour (see Tip).
Honey Oat Quick Bread
This honey-oat bread has a pleasant flavor and divinely moist, tender crumb. It requires minimal mixing and cleanup, calls for ingredients usually stocked in the pantry, and is tasty yet healthful. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
Two-Ingredient-Dough Bagels
Traditional bagels are made with a yeast dough and boiled before they are baked. This much faster version uses a two-ingredient dough made from self-rising flour and Greek yogurt, which eliminates the need for a rise time. Sprinkle the bagels with your favorite toppings--like everything bagel seasoning--before baking.
Blueberry-Lemon Crumb Muffins
Blueberries and lemon are a natural pairing in these light and airy muffins with a delicate brown sugar crumble. If you like an extra blast of lemon flavor, use lemon extract rather than vanilla. These muffins are best with fresh blueberries, but you can substitute with frozen. Don't thaw them before you stir them into the batter.
Vegan Banana Bread
Mashed bananas, flaxseed meal and almond milk make this healthy vegan banana bread deliciously moist and tender. While this quick and easy bread might be eggless and dairy-free, it's just as delicious as traditional versions. Add bittersweet chocolate chips for a decadent treat.
Whole-Wheat Sourdough Bread
Re-create fresh artisan sourdough bread to rival your local bakery--at home! This simple blend of whole-wheat flour, sourdough starter, sea salt and water produces bread with a tart, melt-in-your-mouth taste perfect for sopping up sauces, eating as toast or making into a sandwich.
Morning Glory Muffins
These Morning Glory muffins are full of everything you'd expect in the bakery favorite-carrots, apple and raisins, topped with nuts and toasted wheat germ. If raisins aren't your favorite, substitute an equal amount of the dried fruit of your choice.
Whole-Wheat Pizza Dough
To improve the nutritional profile of pizza, use half whole-wheat and half all-purpose flour, which yields a light crust with a distinctive nutty taste. Quick-rising yeast shortens rising time to just 10 minutes, making homemade pizza a possibility for busy weeknights. Use a food processor, stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment or your hands to mix the dough. Add enough liquid to the dry ingredients to make a soft dough. If kneading by hand, toss, rather than push, the dough onto the counter for about 10 minutes; this allows the gluten to develop without incorporating too much flour.
Cranberry Bundt Cake
In this healthy cranberry-walnut Bundt cake recipe, Greek yogurt and shredded apple or pear keep the cake moist and are a healthy substitute for extra butter. If you want to use something other than allspice, try pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon in the filling. For a nut-free variation, omit the walnuts in the cake or use chopped dried cranberries in their place.
Seeded Multigrain Boule
Not only is this seeded loaf high in fiber, but the blend of seeds and grains lends it a wonderfully nutty flavor, aroma and texture. A heavy container with a tight-fitting lid works best, as the steam trapped inside the pot helps crisp the crust of the boule. Keep in mind that in a very wide-bottomed pot the loaf will spread out and be fairly flat; in a taller, narrower one it will be thicker and have more height (but may take slightly longer to bake).
Chicken Sausage Calzone
A typical calzone packs almost 800 calories and 25 grams of saturated fat. In this healthier calzone recipe, we use lean chicken sausage to keep fat in check and add nutrient-rich spinach to bulk up the filling without adding calories. Serve with marinara sauce for dipping.