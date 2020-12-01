Healthy Whole Wheat Bread Recipes

Find healthy, delicious whole wheat bread recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Lemon-Raspberry Muffins

The secret to the sparkling flavor of these delicately crumbed muffins is the strips of lemon zest finely ground into the sugar. Enjoy the muffins warm right from the oven.
By Marie Simmons

Two-Ingredient Dough

Containing just two ingredients--self-rising flour and Greek yogurt--this healthy dough is a snap to make! It is exceptionally versatile; you can use it to make pizza and even bagels (see associated recipes). To make this dough whole-wheat or gluten-free, make your own self-rising flour by adding baking powder and salt to your favorite whole-wheat or gluten-free flour (see Tip).
By Carolyn Casner

Honey Oat Quick Bread

This honey-oat bread has a pleasant flavor and divinely moist, tender crumb. It requires minimal mixing and cleanup, calls for ingredients usually stocked in the pantry, and is tasty yet healthful. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By Nancy Baggett

Two-Ingredient-Dough Bagels

Traditional bagels are made with a yeast dough and boiled before they are baked. This much faster version uses a two-ingredient dough made from self-rising flour and Greek yogurt, which eliminates the need for a rise time. Sprinkle the bagels with your favorite toppings--like everything bagel seasoning--before baking.
By Carolyn Casner

Blueberry-Lemon Crumb Muffins

Blueberries and lemon are a natural pairing in these light and airy muffins with a delicate brown sugar crumble. If you like an extra blast of lemon flavor, use lemon extract rather than vanilla. These muffins are best with fresh blueberries, but you can substitute with frozen. Don't thaw them before you stir them into the batter.
By Hilary Meyer

Vegan Banana Bread

Mashed bananas, flaxseed meal and almond milk make this healthy vegan banana bread deliciously moist and tender. While this quick and easy bread might be eggless and dairy-free, it's just as delicious as traditional versions. Add bittersweet chocolate chips for a decadent treat.
By Carolyn Casner

Whole-Wheat Sourdough Bread

Re-create fresh artisan sourdough bread to rival your local bakery--at home! This simple blend of whole-wheat flour, sourdough starter, sea salt and water produces bread with a tart, melt-in-your-mouth taste perfect for sopping up sauces, eating as toast or making into a sandwich.
By Elisabeth Almekinder

Morning Glory Muffins

These Morning Glory muffins are full of everything you'd expect in the bakery favorite-carrots, apple and raisins, topped with nuts and toasted wheat germ. If raisins aren't your favorite, substitute an equal amount of the dried fruit of your choice.
By Patsy Jamieson

Whole-Wheat Pizza Dough

To improve the nutritional profile of pizza, use half whole-wheat and half all-purpose flour, which yields a light crust with a distinctive nutty taste. Quick-rising yeast shortens rising time to just 10 minutes, making homemade pizza a possibility for busy weeknights. Use a food processor, stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment or your hands to mix the dough. Add enough liquid to the dry ingredients to make a soft dough. If kneading by hand, toss, rather than push, the dough onto the counter for about 10 minutes; this allows the gluten to develop without incorporating too much flour.
By Patsy Jamieson

Cranberry Bundt Cake

In this healthy cranberry-walnut Bundt cake recipe, Greek yogurt and shredded apple or pear keep the cake moist and are a healthy substitute for extra butter. If you want to use something other than allspice, try pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon in the filling. For a nut-free variation, omit the walnuts in the cake or use chopped dried cranberries in their place.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Seeded Multigrain Boule

Not only is this seeded loaf high in fiber, but the blend of seeds and grains lends it a wonderfully nutty flavor, aroma and texture. A heavy container with a tight-fitting lid works best, as the steam trapped inside the pot helps crisp the crust of the boule. Keep in mind that in a very wide-bottomed pot the loaf will spread out and be fairly flat; in a taller, narrower one it will be thicker and have more height (but may take slightly longer to bake).
By Nancy Baggett

Chicken Sausage Calzone

A typical calzone packs almost 800 calories and 25 grams of saturated fat. In this healthier calzone recipe, we use lean chicken sausage to keep fat in check and add nutrient-rich spinach to bulk up the filling without adding calories. Serve with marinara sauce for dipping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Lemon-Cranberry Muffins

Lemon-Cranberry Muffins

These lemony cranberry-studded muffins crunch lightly with cornmeal and are topped with a kiss of sugared lemon zest. They're great warm from the oven, but also keep well for a few days and freeze beautifully.
Greek Walnut Spice Cake

Greek Walnut Spice Cake

A rich, flavorful syrup infuses this Mediterranean-inspired walnut coffee cake with the bright aroma of oranges and cloves. Heart-healthy olive oil and whole-grain barley flour add subtle complexity and texture to this nutty treat.
Whole-Wheat Irish Soda Bread

Whole-Wheat Irish Soda Bread

Cinnamon Roll Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Cinnamon Roll Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Zucchini Banana Bread

Zucchini Banana Bread

Upside-Down Cinnamon-Pecan Coffee Cake

Upside-Down Cinnamon-Pecan Coffee Cake

Banana-Blueberry Muffins

The slight acidity of buttermilk tenderizes and moistens baked goods while allowing you to cut way back on butter or oils. Here, it also lends a slight tanginess to the winning combination of bananas and blueberries.

All Healthy Whole Wheat Bread Recipes

Pumpkin Banana Bread

Two favorite quick breads come together in this healthy pumpkin banana bread recipe. Pumpkin puree and mashed banana add sweetness to help cut down the amount of added sugar while ensuring this 100-percent whole-wheat loaf stays moist and tender.
By Carolyn Casner

Pecan-Berry Coffee Cake

This scrumptious coffee cake recipe has a crumbly pecan topping and is speckled with blueberries or raspberries. You'll never guess there's apple in the berry coffee cake: it replaces some of the butter found in most coffee cakes and adds a decidedly sweet taste and moist crumb. This is a great recipe to serve at brunch and can be made the day before.
By Julee Rosso

Morning Glory Scones

No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy carrot- and raisin-studded morning glory scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. For a sweeter scone, drizzle with the optional scone glaze.
By Breana Killeen

Savory Breakfast Muffins

If you're tired of sweet breakfast muffins or just looking for a savory breakfast, try these--you'll love the smoky flavor from the Canadian bacon and the fresh-tasting combination of red bell pepper and scallions.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Whole Wheat Quick Bread

This simple bread makes a great soup accompaniment or breakfast loaf. White whole wheat flour adds fiber while keeping it light; flaxseeds add fiber and healthy fats. Put a tasty spin on it with one of the variations below.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Banana-Blueberry Buttermilk Bread

The slight acidity of buttermilk tenderizes and moistens baked goods while allowing you to cut way back on butter or oils. Here, it also lends a slight tanginess to the winning combination of bananas and blueberries. To make muffins instead, see Muffin Variation.
By Jim Romanoff

Lemon-Poppy Seed Scones

No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy lemon-poppy seed scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. For a sweeter scone, drizzle with the optional scone glaze.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pineapple Coconut Banana Bread

This lightened-up banana bread packs plenty of tropical flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Honey- & Goat Cheese-Filled Fig Muffins

Sweet figs and a filling of tangy goat cheese give a surprising twist to these hearty breakfast muffins. Make a batch of these on the weekend and enjoy them for breakfast all week long. If you're not a fan of goat cheese, try them with cream cheese instead.
By Maria Speck

Zucchini Bread Breakfast Pancakes

This zucchini pancake recipe marries the warm-spiced flavors of zucchini bread with the ease of quick and healthy whole-grain pancakes. When topped with maple syrup and pecans, these zucchini bread pancakes make an irresistibly delicious breakfast. If you don't have pumpkin pie spice, use 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger and 1/8 teaspoon each ground nutmeg and cloves.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bagel Gone Bananas

Talk about a grab-and-go breakfast: this bagel topped with nut butter and banana slices is ready in just 5 minutes and easy to eat on the run.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Pecan Cinnamon Rolls

This cranberry-pecan cinnamon roll recipe is a cinch to put together--there's no kneading and no rolling of any dough. These rolls are baked in a muffin tin and are already perfectly portioned, making them great for a morning treat or as part of a brunch menu.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Coconut-Carrot Morning Glory Muffins

These carrot-flecked, whole-grain morning glory muffins can be made ahead for breakfast or a snack so you can hit the ground running on a busy morning. Add a nonfat latte and your day will be off to a healthy start. Or make this coconut-carrot morning glory muffin recipe for a special brunch. Look for coconut oil, in jars or tubs, near other cooking oils in large supermarkets, in the natural-foods section, or in natural-foods stores.
By Katie Webster

Pineapple Coffee Cake

Nonfat plain yogurt stands in for sour cream to add moisture and tenderness to this lightened-up pineapple coffee cake. Best of all, you can mix the batter and have this wholesome breakfast treat in the oven in under 15 minutes--that's healthy in a hurry.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Banana Bread

Banana bread is the perfect vehicle for using bananas once they are past their prime.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Banana-Nut-Chocolate Chip Quick Bread

This banana quick bread is full of chocolate chips and toasted heart-healthy walnuts so you get a taste of nuts and chocolate in each bite. This version reduces the fat substantially and uses nonfat buttermilk to make the results extremely moist and tender.
By Stacy Fraser

Apple-Cinnamon Mini Doughnuts

These bite-size baked apple doughnuts have all the flavor of their fried counterparts with fewer calories. Serve plain for breakfast, with an afternoon cup of coffee or alongside whipped cream for an after-dinner treat.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Soft Whole-Wheat Dinner Rolls

Finding tasty, healthy, whole-grain dinner rolls in the supermarket or even at a local bakery can be a challenge. Here's a not-too-big dinner roll you can feel good about serving for the holidays or any special occasion.
By Katie Webster

Date-Oat Muffins

Toasting the oats for this hearty muffin enhances their nutty flavor; orange zest contributes a citrus fragrance that plays well with the sweet dates.
By Patsy Jamieson

EatingWell Zucchini Bread

This simple zucchini bread recipe is a great way to use up your summer bumper crop of zucchini. Try it with toasted walnuts or raisins, or add chocolate chips for a more dessertlike bread. Freeze 2-cup portions of shredded zucchini so you can make zucchini bread all year long.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coconut-Rum Banana Bread

In this island-inspired whole-wheat banana bread recipe, coconut, brown sugar and ginger come together for a wonderful twist to make this our new favorite healthy quick bread.
By Kathy Gunst

Berry-Almond Quick Bread

This wholesome quick-bread recipe is just what you need; whatever berries you have on hand go into a versatile, whole-grain buttermilk batter that can be baked into muffins, loaves or even doughnutlike mini Bundts.
By Stacy Fraser

Zucchini Mini Muffins

Shredded zucchini provides moisture and texture to these two-bite muffins, while chocolate chips add just the right amount of sweetness. A perfect quick breakfast or after-school snack, these muffins freeze well, so make a batch ahead of time for busy days.
By Carolyn Casner

Orange-Spiced Fruit Bread

Orange zest, aniseed and allspice, along with honey, lend this full-bodied fruit bread an intriguing flavor. The medley of three dried fruits gives it a chewy texture, eye-catching color and healthful fiber. For a festive look, the bread is baked in a tube pan: a 10-cup Bundt, Kugelhopf or other pan with a center tube and decorative shape is ideal. This bread is nice as a snack or, when drizzled with the sugar glaze, as a dessert or fine companion to tea. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By Nancy Baggett
