Healthy Scone Recipes

Lemon-Poppy Seed Scones
No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy lemon-poppy seed scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. For a sweeter scone, drizzle with the optional scone glaze.
Ham & Cheese Scones
No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy, savory ham-and-cheese scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. Try them with brunch or alongside your favorite stew.
Morning Glory Scones
No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy carrot- and raisin-studded morning glory scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. For a sweeter scone, drizzle with the optional scone glaze.
Sun-Dried Tomato, Thyme & Asiago Scones
No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy, savory sun-dried tomato-and-Asiago scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. Try them with brunch or alongside your dinner salad.
Chocolate-Cherry Scones
No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy chocolate-and-cherry scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. For a sweeter scone, drizzle with the optional scone glaze.
Smoked Salmon & Dill Scones
No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy, savory smoked salmon-and-dill scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. Try them with brunch or alongside your dinner salad.
Irish Soda Bread Scones
This single-serve version of classic Irish soda bread is fun for St. Patrick's Day, but you'll find they're also delicious for weekend brunches. All you need with these scones is a warm cup of tea.
Blackberry Buttermilk Scones
If you've never baked scones at home, you'll be pleasantly surprised by how easy they are to make. And it's hard to beat this version made with fresh blackberries and tangy buttermilk. This healthy scone recipe calls for half all-purpose flour and half white whole-wheat flour--the latter improves the nutritional profile of the scones without affecting their flavor and texture. Serve these for weekend brunch, at teatime or anytime you want a special breakfast treat.
Blueberry-Oat Scones with Flaxseeds
Start the day off right by enjoying these flaky scones made with oats, yogurt, blueberries, and flaxseeds. Spread them with light or fat-free cream cheese or low-sugar preserves.
Goat Cheese & Onion Scones
These savory scones are flavored with a delightful combination of scallions and goat cheese. Serve them warm with fresh butter at your next brunch.
Cranberry Whole Wheat Scones
These quick bread scone recipe is packed with flavor and diabetic-friendly! An ideal treat to serve for breakfast or brunch.
Zucchini-Chocolate Chip Scones
Zucchini and whole wheat flour add their moistness and hearty texture to quick chocolate chip scones.