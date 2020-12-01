Healthy Scone Recipes

Find healthy, delicious scone recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Lemon-Poppy Seed Scones

No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy lemon-poppy seed scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. For a sweeter scone, drizzle with the optional scone glaze.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ham & Cheese Scones

No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy, savory ham-and-cheese scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. Try them with brunch or alongside your favorite stew.
By Breana Killeen

Morning Glory Scones

Rating: Unrated
4
No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy carrot- and raisin-studded morning glory scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. For a sweeter scone, drizzle with the optional scone glaze.
By Breana Killeen

Sun-Dried Tomato, Thyme & Asiago Scones

Rating: Unrated
1
No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy, savory sun-dried tomato-and-Asiago scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. Try them with brunch or alongside your dinner salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Cherry Scones

Rating: Unrated
1
No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy chocolate-and-cherry scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. For a sweeter scone, drizzle with the optional scone glaze.
By Breana Killeen

Smoked Salmon & Dill Scones

No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy, savory smoked salmon-and-dill scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. Try them with brunch or alongside your dinner salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Irish Soda Bread Scones

Rating: Unrated
2
This single-serve version of classic Irish soda bread is fun for St. Patrick's Day, but you'll find they're also delicious for weekend brunches. All you need with these scones is a warm cup of tea.
By Sarah Epperson

Blackberry Buttermilk Scones

If you've never baked scones at home, you'll be pleasantly surprised by how easy they are to make. And it's hard to beat this version made with fresh blackberries and tangy buttermilk. This healthy scone recipe calls for half all-purpose flour and half white whole-wheat flour--the latter improves the nutritional profile of the scones without affecting their flavor and texture. Serve these for weekend brunch, at teatime or anytime you want a special breakfast treat.
By Robb Walsh

Blueberry-Oat Scones with Flaxseeds

Start the day off right by enjoying these flaky scones made with oats, yogurt, blueberries, and flaxseeds. Spread them with light or fat-free cream cheese or low-sugar preserves.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Goat Cheese & Onion Scones

Rating: Unrated
1
These savory scones are flavored with a delightful combination of scallions and goat cheese. Serve them warm with fresh butter at your next brunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry Whole Wheat Scones

These quick bread scone recipe is packed with flavor and diabetic-friendly! An ideal treat to serve for breakfast or brunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Zucchini-Chocolate Chip Scones

Zucchini and whole wheat flour add their moistness and hearty texture to quick chocolate chip scones.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Ham and Cheese Scones

Ham and Cheese Scones

No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy, savory ham-and-cheese scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins.
What are scones?

What are scones?

Find out the difference between biscuits and scones, plus get six healthy recipes.
Morning Glory Scones

Morning Glory Scones

13 Easy, Healthy Scone Recipes That Are Sweet & Delicious

13 Easy, Healthy Scone Recipes That Are Sweet & Delicious

Orange-Raisin Scones

Orange-Raisin Scones

Rating: Unrated
3
Peppery Shallot Scone Bites

Peppery Shallot Scone Bites

All Healthy Scone Recipes

Proper Scottish Oat Scones

Rating: Unrated
10
What alchemy gives scones their crumbly, buttery texture? And what wizardry it took to maintain that texture, after a little more than half the fat was cut from the original recipe. These are nutritionally superior to their forebears and offer 81 fewer calories.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Maple Nut & Pear Scones

Rating: Unrated
3
Delicate pears, pecans and maple flavor make these scones really special. Our makeover of this tender, flaky breakfast pastry uses reduced-fat cream cheese, canola oil and just a touch of butter to replace 1 1/2 sticks of butter. The addition of rolled oats and whole-wheat pastry flour boosts fiber and enhances the nutty flavor. For more fruit intensity, serve with pear butter.
By Patsy Jamieson

Whole-Wheat Scones

Rating: Unrated
4
This simple scone is sure to become a regular addition to your brunch menu.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Peanut Butter Scones

Ready in under an hour, the chocolate and peanut butter flavor of these filling breakfast scones will delight your taste buds. They're also perfect as an on-the-go snack or an afternoon pick-me-up treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Nectarine Scones

Rating: Unrated
2
This easy scone recipe calls for nectarines, but try swapping in different stone fruits, such as peaches and plums, as they ripen throughout the season. Serve for brunch or afternoon tea.
By Kate McDermott

Scones with Currants

Scones are best eaten warm and fresh the day they're made. Spread with a little sugar-free strawberry jam, these current-filled scones qualify as one of life's simple pleasures.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Scones with Candied Lemons

These scones are bursting with lemon flavor. The scones have a lemony taste but the stars of the show may just be the glaze and the beautiful--and edible--candied lemon slices!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Currant Scones

Rating: Unrated
1
Save your favorite jam for these teatime treats.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
