Healthy Pumpkin Bread Recipes

Find healthy, delicious pumpkin bread recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Pumpkin-Oatmeal Muffins

Rating: Unrated
3
These healthy pumpkin-oatmeal muffins will get you in the mood for fall. Sprinkling the muffins with pecans adds a nutty crunch to every bite. Serve them for breakfast or as a grab-and-go snack.
By Pam Lolley

Pumpkin-Oat Mini Muffins

Rating: Unrated
11
These flourless pumpkin muffins are made entirely in the blender, making cleanup a breeze. If you'd rather make 12 regular-size muffins, bake for 18 to 20 minutes and let cool for 10 minutes before turning them out of the pan.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Pumpkin Pie English Muffin Bake

This festive brunch dish is perfect for when you have to feed a crowd and want to get some of the preparation out of the way the night before. It will fill your kitchen with the smell of spices and pumpkin while it’s baking, bringing people to the table without you even having to ask.
By Caroline Fennessy Campion

Pumpkin Banana Bread

Rating: Unrated
3
Two favorite quick breads come together in this healthy pumpkin banana bread recipe. Pumpkin puree and mashed banana add sweetness to help cut down the amount of added sugar while ensuring this 100-percent whole-wheat loaf stays moist and tender.
By Carolyn Casner

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins

Rating: Unrated
1
What could possibly make pumpkin muffins even better? Mini chocolate chips! Our healthy pumpkin chocolate chip muffins are made with white whole-wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour and are sweetened with just the right amount of brown sugar to make them sweet without being cloying.
By Carolyn Casner

Easy Pumpkin Spice Bagels

Rating: Unrated
2
Give easy two-ingredient dough bagels a fall-flavor makeover with this genius hack. We've replaced half the Greek yogurt in our traditional two-ingredient dough with pumpkin puree and added in a little pumpkin spice. Five ingredients are all you need for this special, yet healthy, breakfast treat.
By Devon O'Brien

Double-Chocolate Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin bread gets a chocolatey makeover in this healthy recipe that has cocoa powder in the batter and is studded with even more chocolate in the form of melty chips. This easy quick bread is so tasty, it could pass as a dessert.
By Carolyn Casner

Pumpkin Spice Bread

Rating: Unrated
1
This pumpkin spice bread recipe is a snap to pull together. Pumpkin puree and maple syrup add sweetness to help cut down the amount of added sugar while ensuring this healthy loaf stays moist and tender. This easy quick bread is finished off with a sweetened cream cheese spread over the top to complement the spices.
By Julia Levy

Chocolate Pumpkin Swirl Bread

Rating: Unrated
1
Layers of pumpkin and chocolate batter swirl together to make this equally beautiful and delicious quick bread. A big bonus: you'll use a whole can of pumpkin, so no leftover bits to worry about when making this healthy pumpkin bread.
By Breana Killeen

Mini Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins

This sweet little treat is made with good-for-you whole wheat flour, but even the pickiest of eaters won't notice. These mini pumpkin and chocolate chip muffins are also incredibly easy to make--just stir all of the ingredients together, no mixer required. For a more filling and indulgent snack, smear your bite-size piece with almond butter or Nutella.
By Ivy Odom

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread

Plenty of bittersweet chocolate chips and pumpkin pie spices make this pumpkin bread recipe extra special. But this moist bread requires just 15 minutes of active prep time, so it doesn't have to be just a special-occasion treat. Serve it warm with a cup of coffee or a glass of milk.
By Carolyn Casner

Orange-Date Pumpkin Muffins

Rating: Unrated
11
A whole orange pulverized in the food processor gives these nutrient-rich date-pumpkin muffins a wonderful intense flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

One Can of Pumpkin, 6 Delicious Recipes

One Can of Pumpkin, 6 Delicious Recipes

As the leaves on the trees change from green to yellow and red, the cooling weather can mean only one thing: it's pumpkin time.
Picking the Right Pumpkins for Cooking

Picking the Right Pumpkins for Cooking

Get the lowdown from Vermont farmers on how to find the right types of pumpkins for delicious recipes for baking and more!
Make Glazed Chocolate-Pumpkin Bundt Cake

Make Glazed Chocolate-Pumpkin Bundt Cake

Vegan Pumpkin Bread

Vegan Pumpkin Bread

Rating: Unrated
1
Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin Bread

Rating: Unrated
18
Pumpkin Doughnuts

Pumpkin Doughnuts

Rating: Unrated
2

Easy Vegan Pumpkin Spice Bagels

Our popular two-ingredient dough bagels are easy to make vegan with a simple swap. Here, we use pureed pumpkin (instead of Greek yogurt) combined with self-rising flour to make a dairy-free version of the easiest bagels ever. A little pumpkin pie spice takes them to next-level deliciousness. Want to go even further? Add a tablespoon of pure maple syrup to the dough. Then spread on some nut butter or vegan cream cheese and breakfast is served!

All Healthy Pumpkin Bread Recipes

Pumpkin & Cranberry Bread

Rating: Unrated
7
Cornmeal gives this moist quick bread a subtle crunch. Pumpkin puree and dried cranberries make it particularly festive.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Muffins

The secret to these delicious low-calorie muffins is a combination of moist, rich pumpkin and flavorful buckwheat. They're also rich in fiber.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bread

Rating: Unrated
1
Now everyone can enjoy the essential fall quick bread with this easy gluten-free recipe. Pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice add tons of flavor, but stir in pecans or chocolate chips to take it a step further!
By Breana Killeen
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com