Healthy Recipes with Pita Bread

Find healthy, delicious recipes with pita bread, such as recipes for pita pockets, pita pizza and pita chips from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Piled-High Greek Vegetable Pitas

The bright, fresh flavors of the Mediterranean come alive in these easy vegetarian pitas. Give yourself enough time to make the roasted vegetables called for in the recipe--or make them a day or two in advance for a healthy meal that takes less than 30 minutes to prepare. These pitas would also work well with whatever leftover cooked veggies you have on hand. No need to warm the roasted veggies up; this recipe tastes great chilled or at room temperature.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Greek Burgers with Herb-Feta Sauce

Rating: Unrated
4
These healthy burgers get a Mediterranean twist with a yogurt sauce seasoned with oregano, lemon and feta cheese. If you can't find ground lamb, ask the butcher to grind some for you.
By Breana Killeen

Green Salad with Pita Bread & Hummus

Rating: Unrated
3
Elevate hummus and pita by piling your plate high with cucumbers, carrots and mixed greens! Just a drizzle of balsamic vinegar and extra-virgin olive oil is all it takes to dress it up.
By Katie Webster

Mushroom Shawarma with Yogurt-Tahini Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
The bold spices and cooling and creamy tahini-yogurt sauce make these vegetarian pitas a home run for lunch or dinner. The meaty, umami-rich mushrooms do enough heavy lifting so that you don't miss the meat at all.
By Carolyn Casner

Mediterranean Bento Lunch

Rating: Unrated
2
Travel to the Mediterranean over your lunch break with this healthy bento box idea that combines Greek salad, hummus, pita and more for a satisfying work lunch.
By Holley Grainger, M.S., R.D.N.

Salmon Pita Sandwich

This quick lunch recipe is loaded with heart-healthy omega-3s thanks to the canned sockeye salmon. If you're bringing this sandwich for lunch, keep the salmon salad separate and stuff the pita just before eating.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Greek Chicken & Cucumber Pita Sandwiches with Yogurt Sauce

Cucumbers do double duty in this healthy Greek chicken pita recipe--they're grated to lend a refreshing flavor to the quick cucumber-yogurt sauce and sliced to provide cool crunch tucked into the pita. Serve these Mediterranean sandwiches for a healthy dinner or light lunch.
By Lauren Grant

Vegan Bistro Lunch Box

Perfect to pack for lunch to take to work or for a picnic in the park, this vegan bistro box is filled with Mediterranean diet-inspired crunchy vegetables, pita bread, creamy hummus and olives.
By Joy Howard

Hummus & Greek Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
Tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and feta top arugula in this quick Greek salad. Served with whole-wheat pita and prepared hummus, it makes a filling, yet healthy lunch.
By Breana Killeen

Spanakopita Scrambled Egg Pitas

Rating: Unrated
1
This meatless dinner comes together in only 15 minutes, thanks to the convenience of frozen chopped spinach and crumbled feta. We've added a flavorful burst of sun-dried tomato tapenade to spread over the whole-wheat pita before nestling the scrambled eggs inside. If you can't find it, basil pesto or sun-dried tomato pesto also work well.
By Katie Webster

Roasted Veggie & Hummus Pita Pockets

Rating: Unrated
1
Mediterranean flavors and fiber-packed ingredients combine for a satisfying and tasty pita-pocket sandwich.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Chicken Gyros

Rating: Unrated
1
Skip the takeout and make these easy, healthy gyros at home. Lean chicken breast is flavored with classic gyro seasonings and tucked into a whole-wheat pita with veggies and a cool tzatziki sauce. Look for tzatziki--Greek cucumber-yogurt sauce--near other prepared refrigerated dips like hummus and salsa.
By Carolyn Casner

Inspiration and Ideas

Beef Gyros with Tzatziki Sauce

Beef Gyros with Tzatziki Sauce

A gyro is a Greek sandwich made of thin slices of roasted meat, served on pita bread with a cucumber-yogurt sauce. In this recipe, lean ground beef is seasoned with oregano and marjoram, pressed into a loaf pan, baked and thinly sliced to fill the pita.
Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

Red cabbage gives this fattoush salad extra crunch. Recipe adapted from New Arrival Supper Club chef Maysaa Kanjo.
Chickpea Burgers & Tahini Sauce

Chickpea Burgers & Tahini Sauce

Rating: Unrated
48
Charred Vegetable & Chicken Pitas with Garlic Mayo

Charred Vegetable & Chicken Pitas with Garlic Mayo

Indian-Spiced Chicken Pitas

Indian-Spiced Chicken Pitas

Rating: Unrated
23
Apple & Cheddar Pita Pockets

Apple & Cheddar Pita Pockets

Rating: Unrated
3

Lebanese Fattoush Salad with Grilled Chicken

Fattoush is a popular salad in Lebanon made with mixed greens, a lemony vinaigrette and pita bread pieces. Toasting the pita adds crunch and a sprinkle of ground sumac--which grows wild all over Lebanon--adds depth. Let the salad sit for a bit to let the pita soak up the lemony dressing.

All Healthy Recipes with Pita Bread

Tabbouleh, Hummus & Pita Plate

This Mediterranean-inspired vegan picnic dinner features traditional fare like tabbouleh, hummus, olives and fresh fruit and vegetables. It's perfect to pack and take along or even to serve as an easy, healthy meal at home.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Pita Panzanella Salad with Meatballs

This Mediterranean-inspired salad combines the flavors of Greece with the format of a traditional Tuscan bread salad for a refreshing, yet hearty meal. For a twist, try stuffing the salad into the pitas rather than crisping them in Step 3.
By Lauren Grant

Loaded Pita Pockets

Stuffing a whole wheat pita pocket with delicious, healthy ingredients is great way to make an on-the-go breakfast. Plus, these loaded pita pockets are sweet and savory with a tasty crunch!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Toasted Pita & Bean Salad

Rating: Unrated
14
Beans add protein to this tasty riff on the classic Middle Eastern salad fattoush, made with lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, mint and pita bread.
By Vanessa Barrington

Bacon 'n' Egg Pockets

Scrambled eggs and Canadian bacon are normally eaten with a fork, but in this 15-minute recipe we serve them up sandwich style by loading the eggs, bacon, and Cheddar into a pita pocket--it's a delicious fork-free meal!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Vegetable Pitas

Perfect for outdoor dining, these pitas are filled with grilled vegetables and tangy feta cheese and make for easy, no-utensil noshing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkish Lamb Pita Burgers

Rating: Unrated
1
Heavy on exotic spices, this decadent sandwich is a great way to familiarize yourself with the joys of Turkish cooking. Lean turkey blended with lamb lightens the mix. Stuff the patties into warm pita bread or roll the mixture into meatballs and serve with the yogurt sauce on the side as an hors d'oeuvre.
By Bruce Aidells

Chicken Shawarma Platter

A little like Greek gyros, Shawarma is a Middle-Eastern specialty in which meats are grilled on a rotating spit. In this yummy dish, the chicken is served in a warm pita with vegetables and a creamy tahini-yogurt sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pita "Pizza"

Pearl mozzarella isn't just for snacking! Try slicing it to top an individual pita pizza with fresh tomato and basil. A little goes a long way.
By Katie Webster

Roasted Veggie Pitas

Roasting brings out the sweetness of the vegetables in this vegetarian sandwich recipe, which is topped off with smoked provolone cheese.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chickpea Burgers

Rating: Unrated
2
These chickpea burgers are similar to falafel, but with the added whole-grain goodness of brown rice and wheat germ. Serving them on pita breads with thick slices of tomato and a dab of plain yogurt continues the Middle Eastern theme, but if you want to take it even further, drizzle with a little sauce made with minced garlic and tahini thinned with water and lemon juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Souvlaki-Style Pork Chops with Celeriac-Apple Tzatziki

Traditional Greek souvlaki is marinated for hours, so to get similar flavor we season the pork chops with a bit more oregano after they're cooked to give them an extra-potent pop of flavor. Serve with a small Greek salad of lettuce, cucumber, olives, tomato and feta, if desired.
By Breana Killeen

Mediterranean Egg and Tomato Skillet with Pita (Shakshouka)

Shakshouka is a North African dish that is usually eaten for breakfast or lunch. Made up of tomatoes, onions, pepper, eggs and spices; this recipe is tasty and simple to make.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chickpeas with Garlicky Yogurt & Toasted Pita (Fatteh Hommos)

Fatteh means "broken" and signifies a dish of toasted bread pieces mixed with other ingredients. In this easy recipe, the yogurt is also "broken" with tahini, garlic and oil. Enjoy it immediately, before the crispy bread gets soggy from the yogurt.
By Kamal Mouzawak

Mediterranean Pita Melts

Feta cheese, cucumber, and mint add new flavor to the Mediterranean Meatballs used in this quick-and-easy main dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spicy Black Bean Sandwiches with Chipotle Mayonnaise

Rating: Unrated
3
Canned chipotle peppers add a rich, smoky flavor to these black bean sandwiches. Make it a meal: Serve with crunchy Mexican Coleslaw and Papaya-Lime Sorbet.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garlic & Herb Pita Chips

Rating: Unrated
6
You can make your own tasty pita chips in a matter of minutes. Just cut pita bread into wedges (stale pitas work very well), brush them with a little olive oil and bake. Not only do homemade pita chips save you money, you'll also cut calories by 16 percent.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Curry-Cashew Turkey Salad Sandwiches

Rating: Unrated
1
Hot curry powder (sometimes labeled as Madras curry powder) gives this healthy sandwich a kick. For a mellower flavor, you can use regular or mild curry powder in its place.
By Hilary Meyer

Chicken Pita Sandwiches with Harissa Sauce

We serve these lemon-oregano chicken pitas with lots of fixings tucked in, but you could ditch the pita and serve it all over cooked bulgur, cauliflower rice or a bed of greens.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Greek Lemony-Rice Soup with Pita Salad

Full of chicken, tofu and brown rice, and served alongside a Greek-inspired pita bread, cucumber, olive and feta cheese salad, this filling soup can be served for either lunch or dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peanut Butter and Banana Pita Bites

In this redition of the all-time classic peanut butter and banana sandwich, we replaced the bread with mini pita bread rounds, which are eaten open-faced and sprinkled with mini chocolate bits.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mini Mezze Bento Box

Pita wedges and crudité with hummus make a satisfyingly simple lunch box. We round out this Mediterranean-inspired snack lunch with cheese and fruit. If your child likes olives, sprinkle some into the veggie dippers.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Greek Pita Pizzas

These Greek-inspired mini pizzas use whole-wheat pita bread for theircrusts. Topped with beef, spinach, olives and a mozzarella-feta cheese blend, they're ready in just 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fattoush

Rating: Unrated
2
Toasting the pita adds crunch to this bright-tasting salad, and a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of ground sumac--the berry of a bush that grows wild all over Lebanon--add depth. Letting the salad sit for a bit before eating allows the pita to soak up the lemony dressing.
By Carolyn Malcoun
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com