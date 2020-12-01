Healthy Muffin Recipes

Find healthy, delicious muffin recipes including blueberry, banana, chocolate chip and low-calorie muffins. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. Feel free to swap out the pecans for any other nut--walnuts would be great--or omit them altogether. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
By Carolyn Casner

Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins

Just because you're watching carbs doesn't mean you can't have the classic breakfast pastry. In place of all-purpose flour, nutty almond and coconut flours make these muffins fluffy while slashing carbs. A bit of brown sugar blunts the tartness of fresh blueberries. Make these ahead for a grab-and-go breakfast for the week.
By Carolyn Casner

Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato

Potatoes, cheese and greens make this mini quiche recipe delicious and satisfying. Bake up a batch over the weekend and you'll have breakfast available in a hurry for the rest of the week.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemon-Raspberry Muffins

The secret to the sparkling flavor of these delicately crumbed muffins is the strips of lemon zest finely ground into the sugar. Enjoy the muffins warm right from the oven.
By Marie Simmons

Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

Pulsing rolled oats with eggs, banana, brown sugar and oil creates the moist dough of these chocolaty muffins without a bit of all-purpose flour. These are two-bite muffins with a dense and gooey texture. They're delicately sweet and rich, too, so baking them as mini muffins makes them a perfect snack or quick morning bite.
By Carolyn Casner

Healthy Carrot Cake Muffins

Carrot cake meets muffins in this healthy breakfast recipe. Whole-wheat pastry flour along with plenty of carrots and toasted walnuts add fiber while applesauce keeps the muffins moist and helps cut back on sugar.
By Marianne Williams

Pumpkin-Oatmeal Muffins

These healthy pumpkin-oatmeal muffins will get you in the mood for fall. Sprinkling the muffins with pecans adds a nutty crunch to every bite. Serve them for breakfast or as a grab-and-go snack.
By Pam Lolley

Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

The addition of chia seeds in the quick “jam” topping adds heart-healthy omega-3s to this healthy breakfast recipe.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Apple-Cinnamon Muffins

These healthy apple-cinnamon muffins will put you in an autumnal state of mind no matter the time of year. Sprinkling the muffins with sugar before baking gives them a crispy top, just like a coffee-shop muffin--but these are a whole lot more nutritious than your average coffee-shop muffin, thanks to wholesome ingredients like white whole-wheat flour. Serve them for breakfast or a grab-and-go snack.
By Julia Levy

Pumpkin-Oat Mini Muffins

These flourless pumpkin muffins are made entirely in the blender, making cleanup a breeze. If you'd rather make 12 regular-size muffins, bake for 18 to 20 minutes and let cool for 10 minutes before turning them out of the pan.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Blueberry-Lemon Crumb Muffins

Blueberries and lemon are a natural pairing in these light and airy muffins with a delicate brown sugar crumble. If you like an extra blast of lemon flavor, use lemon extract rather than vanilla. These muffins are best with fresh blueberries, but you can substitute with frozen. Don't thaw them before you stir them into the batter.
By Hilary Meyer

Banana-Oat Muffins

Whip up a batch of these diabetic-friendly Banana-Oat Muffins for a quick and easy snack or add them to complete a balanced breakfast. These muffins can be eaten over several days or frozen and enjoyed for up to a month.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cinnamon-Ginger Spiced Pear Muffins

These perfectly spiced muffins are diabetic-friendly.

Banana Protein Muffins

These healthy banana muffins are packed with protein thanks to ingredients like peanut butter and Greek yogurt, while white whole-wheat flour gives them a fiber boost. Serve them for breakfast or for a grab-and-go snack.
By Jasmine Smith

Morning Glory Muffins

These Morning Glory muffins are full of everything you'd expect in the bakery favorite-carrots, apple and raisins, topped with nuts and toasted wheat germ. If raisins aren't your favorite, substitute an equal amount of the dried fruit of your choice.
By Patsy Jamieson

Flourless Blender Zucchini Muffins

The batter for these healthy gluten-free zucchini muffins comes together in a flash in your blender. And these tasty treats are baked in a mini muffin tin, so they're the perfect snack or quick breakfast. The chocolate chips are an optional but excellent addition.
By Carolyn Casner

Blueberry-Oat Muffins

These diabetic-friendly, Blueberry-Oat Muffins, sweetened with brown sugar and honey, are best when served still warm from the oven.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon-Cranberry Muffins

These lemony cranberry-studded muffins crunch lightly with cornmeal and are topped with a kiss of sugared lemon zest. They're great warm from the oven, but also keep well for a few days and freeze beautifully.
By Melissa Pasanen

17 High-Fiber Muffins Packed with Fall Flavors

Celebrate the flavors of fall with these high-fiber muffin recipes. These muffins are packed with seasonal ingredients like carrots and apples and have at least 3 grams of fiber per muffin. Fiber is a great nutrient that’s been associated with health benefits like healthy gut bacteria and helping you lose weight. Try upping the fiber in your diet with delicious recipes like Carrot & Banana Muffins and Blueberry-Maple Muffins.

Gluten-Free Morning Glory Blender Muffins

These gluten-free muffins use finely ground rolled oats in place of flour. That gives the fruit- and nut-studded muffins a tender texture and fluffy crumb. To make the muffins even easier, everything is combined in the blender so you can blend, pour, bake and enjoy.
By Carolyn Casner

Corn Muffins

Call on these hearty cornmeal muffins to help boost a soup, stew, chili, or salad into a filling meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

15 Healthy Kid-Friendly Muffins the Whole Family Will Love

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins

What could possibly make pumpkin muffins even better? Mini chocolate chips! Our healthy pumpkin chocolate chip muffins are made with white whole-wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour and are sweetened with just the right amount of brown sugar to make them sweet without being cloying.
By Carolyn Casner

Blueberry Muffin Bars

With all the supersize muffins out there, portion control can be a challenge. These let you enjoy the flavors of a blueberry muffin, and easily keep track of what you eat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Savory Breakfast Muffins

If you're tired of sweet breakfast muffins or just looking for a savory breakfast, try these--you'll love the smoky flavor from the Canadian bacon and the fresh-tasting combination of red bell pepper and scallions.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Honey- & Goat Cheese-Filled Fig Muffins

Sweet figs and a filling of tangy goat cheese give a surprising twist to these hearty breakfast muffins. Make a batch of these on the weekend and enjoy them for breakfast all week long. If you're not a fan of goat cheese, try them with cream cheese instead.
By Maria Speck

Coconut-Carrot Morning Glory Muffins

These carrot-flecked, whole-grain morning glory muffins can be made ahead for breakfast or a snack so you can hit the ground running on a busy morning. Add a nonfat latte and your day will be off to a healthy start. Or make this coconut-carrot morning glory muffin recipe for a special brunch. Look for coconut oil, in jars or tubs, near other cooking oils in large supermarkets, in the natural-foods section, or in natural-foods stores.
By Katie Webster

Rhubarb Oat Muffins

These whole-grain rhubarb-oat muffins are full of flavor. Sprinkled with a sweet and nutty topping, they're a great choice for a grab-and-go breakfast or an afternoon snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Our 20 Favorite Fall Muffins to Make

Say hello to autumnal produce with these muffin recipes. Whether it’s apples, pumpkins or even carrots, these muffins are an ode to the fall season. Recipes like Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins and Apple-Cinnamon Muffins are healthy, delicious and full of warming spices that will make your kitchen smell amazing.

Date-Oat Muffins

Toasting the oats for this hearty muffin enhances their nutty flavor; orange zest contributes a citrus fragrance that plays well with the sweet dates.
By Patsy Jamieson

Ham-&-Cheese Purses

With easy bread dough standing by in your fridge, you can bake up these savory muffins in just 20 minutes.
By Adam Dolge

Blueberry-Ricotta Muffins

These muffins are made with blueberries and light and creamy ricotta cheese and dipped in a sweet orange glaze. Perfect for a quick snack or a breakfast on-the-go, they're ready in just 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Zucchini Mini Muffins

Shredded zucchini provides moisture and texture to these two-bite muffins, while chocolate chips add just the right amount of sweetness. A perfect quick breakfast or after-school snack, these muffins freeze well, so make a batch ahead of time for busy days.
By Carolyn Casner

Mini Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins

This sweet little treat is made with good-for-you whole wheat flour, but even the pickiest of eaters won't notice. These mini pumpkin and chocolate chip muffins are also incredibly easy to make--just stir all of the ingredients together, no mixer required. For a more filling and indulgent snack, smear your bite-size piece with almond butter or Nutella.
By Ivy Odom

Orange-Date Pumpkin Muffins

A whole orange pulverized in the food processor gives these nutrient-rich date-pumpkin muffins a wonderful intense flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blueberry-Maple Muffins

Whole-wheat flour and flaxseeds give these maple syrup-sweetened blueberry muffins a delicious, nutty flavor. Compared to a traditional version of the recipe, they have four times the dietary fiber and substitute healthful monounsaturated fat (canola oil) for saturated fat (butter).
By Patsy Jamieson

Pineapple Upside-Down Muffins

Glistening like sticky buns, these unusual muffins are packed with wholesome ingredients--vegetables, fruit and whole grains--so you can feel good about serving them to your family. If you prefer to make simple carrot muffins for lunchboxes or breakfasts-on-the-go, omit the topping; sprinkle 2 tablespoons chopped nuts over the muffins before baking, if desired.
By Patsy Jamieson
