Healthy Cornbread Recipes

Real Cornbread
This traditional cornbread is made without flour, isn't sweet and has a crumbly texture. You can change the adaptable recipe to suit your cornbread preference. For a variation, substitute 1/2 teaspoon baking soda for the baking powder and use buttermilk instead of milk. If you're looking for a more muffinlike texture, substitute flour for half the cornmeal.
Mexican Cornbread
This recipe takes cornbread to the next level with added spice from green chiles and cheesy Cheddar on top.
Gluten-Free Cornbread
This simple gluten-free cornbread recipe makes a great side dish for chili night or use it in your favorite cornbread stuffing recipe to easily make it gluten-free-friendly.
Salsa Cornbread
EatingWell reader Chuck Allen of Dana Point, California, contributed this moist vegetable-studded cornbread. It makes a fine accompaniment to stews, chilis and breakfast eggs.
Whole-Grain Cornbread
Made with whole-grain cornmeal and white whole-wheat flour, this healthy cornbread recipe is quick enough for a weeknight and perfect to serve with chili or instead of dinner rolls. We like to make a few extra batches of the dry mix and store it in the freezer. To make a batch of cornbread, just measure out 2 cups of dry mix and combine with the liquid ingredients. If you don't want to pull out your food processor, you can skip pureeing the corn in Step 2 and instead whisk an 8-ounce can of creamed corn with the egg, milk, oil and sugar before combining with the dry ingredients.
Cranberry Cornbread
Cornbread gets a festive makeover in this recipe with the addition of fresh and dried cranberries. If you like your cornbread on the sweeter side, increase the honey to 1/2 cup.
Mini Cornbread Loaf
Cornbread tastes great with chili, but think outside the box and serve it with roasted chicken or turkey, or alongside soup and a salad. This recipe makes one mini loaf (2 servings) but it's so good you may want to consider doubling or tripling the batch.
Vegan Cornbread
Classic cornbread can easily be made vegan with delicious results by replacing the egg and dairy milk with flaxseed meal and soymilk! Serve this easy recipe as a side with vegan chili or turn it into vegan cornbread stuffing.
Buttermilk Cornbread with Vidalia Onions
This healthy skillet cornbread recipe looks similar to an upside-down cake. To make it special, artfully arrange the sautéed onions in the pan before pouring the batter in. Serve with soft butter, if desired.
Okra & Red Pepper Cornbread
Colorful red bell pepper and thinly sliced okra add an exciting element in this cast-iron skillet cornbread recipe. Serve the cornbread in wedges alongside chili, baked beans or barbecued chicken or pork.
Upside-Down Tomato Cornbread Muffins
Roasted roma tomatoes are certainly the visual centerpiece of these inverted muffins, but the cheesy-cornbread taste is definitely what will have you reaching for seconds.