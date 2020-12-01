Healthy Biscuit Recipes

Cranberry-White Chocolate Cornmeal Tea Biscuits
Little biscuits are flavored with dried cranberries and white chocolate for a sweet bite that's just right with coffee or as a snack.
Low-Carb Cloud Bread
This gluten-free, low-carb "bread" is light and airy--like a cloud! Use it in place of a burger bun or sandwich bread if you're following a low-carb or keto diet. To get the fluffiest cloud bread, make sure there is no yolk in your egg whites, and whip them in a clean bowl for maximum volume.
Sugar and Spice Biscuits
Serve these low-fat biscuits for breakfast or brunch. Family and guests will love the sweet flavor and the pretty fan shapes.
Cheddar Cornmeal Biscuits with Chives
These chive-flecked cornmeal biscuits taste best made with extra-sharp Cheddar, but any type of Cheddar will work.
Buttermilk Biscuits
Nothing like a basket of hot, flaky biscuits to accompany a home-cooked dinner. You can also use these biscuits to top a chicken potpie or for strawberry shortcake.
Cheddar Biscuits
Make these savory biscuits to go with Country Breakfast Sausage Gravy, or just as a delightful addition to any meal.
Sprouted-Wheat Biscuits
In this healthy buttermilk biscuit recipe, sprouted whole-wheat flour lends the nutritional benefits of whole-wheat flour without the bitterness. If you can't find sprouted flour, white whole-wheat and all-purpose flour are good substitutes. Adapted with permission from Bread Revolution by Peter Reinhart (Ten Speed Press, © 2014).
Whole-Wheat Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
Homemade creamy sausage gravy over flaky biscuits is the perfect breakfast to start a weekend morning. A mixture of white whole-wheat flour and cake flour makes these Southern whole-wheat biscuits exceptionally tender. Cake flour has a lower protein content than all-purpose flour and is used for delicate cakes and biscuits. Look for unbleached cake flour, available at large supermarkets and natural-foosd stores.
Light & Fluffy Biscuits
A combination of all-purpose flour and cake flour produces a light, tender low-fat biscuit. Serve with dinner or for breakfast or tea with fruit preserves.
Jack Cheese Biscuits
These homemade biscuits are full of Monterey Jack cheese and reduced-fat cream cheese. They're great to have on hand when serving stew or chili.
Cauliflower Cheddar Bay Biscuits
Not only are these cheesy biscuits gluten-free, they're also made with cauliflower for a low-carb copycat recipe of a favorite. Cheddar cheese, garlic and chives add mouthwatering flavor to these biscuits that make a great way to start a meal. Serve along with soup or eat as a snack.