Healthy Biscuit Recipes

Find healthy, delicious biscuit recipes including fluffy buttermilk and whole wheat biscuits. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Cranberry-White Chocolate Cornmeal Tea Biscuits

Little biscuits are flavored with dried cranberries and white chocolate for a sweet bite that's just right with coffee or as a snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Low-Carb Cloud Bread

This gluten-free, low-carb "bread" is light and airy--like a cloud! Use it in place of a burger bun or sandwich bread if you're following a low-carb or keto diet. To get the fluffiest cloud bread, make sure there is no yolk in your egg whites, and whip them in a clean bowl for maximum volume.
By Hilary Meyer

Sugar and Spice Biscuits

Serve these low-fat biscuits for breakfast or brunch. Family and guests will love the sweet flavor and the pretty fan shapes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cheddar Cornmeal Biscuits with Chives

Rating: Unrated
7
These chive-flecked cornmeal biscuits taste best made with extra-sharp Cheddar, but any type of Cheddar will work.
By Molly Stevens

Buttermilk Biscuits

Rating: Unrated
1
Nothing like a basket of hot, flaky biscuits to accompany a home-cooked dinner. You can also use these biscuits to top a chicken potpie or for strawberry shortcake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cheddar Biscuits

Make these savory biscuits to go with Country Breakfast Sausage Gravy, or just as a delightful addition to any meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sprouted-Wheat Biscuits

Rating: Unrated
3
In this healthy buttermilk biscuit recipe, sprouted whole-wheat flour lends the nutritional benefits of whole-wheat flour without the bitterness. If you can't find sprouted flour, white whole-wheat and all-purpose flour are good substitutes. Adapted with permission from Bread Revolution by Peter Reinhart (Ten Speed Press, © 2014).
By Peter Reinhart

Whole-Wheat Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

Homemade creamy sausage gravy over flaky biscuits is the perfect breakfast to start a weekend morning. A mixture of white whole-wheat flour and cake flour makes these Southern whole-wheat biscuits exceptionally tender. Cake flour has a lower protein content than all-purpose flour and is used for delicate cakes and biscuits. Look for unbleached cake flour, available at large supermarkets and natural-foosd stores.
By Carolyn Casner

Quark Biscuits

Quark, a mild fresh cheese, yields a particularly moist biscuit.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Light & Fluffy Biscuits

Rating: Unrated
2
A combination of all-purpose flour and cake flour produces a light, tender low-fat biscuit. Serve with dinner or for breakfast or tea with fruit preserves.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Jack Cheese Biscuits

These homemade biscuits are full of Monterey Jack cheese and reduced-fat cream cheese. They're great to have on hand when serving stew or chili.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cauliflower Cheddar Bay Biscuits

Not only are these cheesy biscuits gluten-free, they're also made with cauliflower for a low-carb copycat recipe of a favorite. Cheddar cheese, garlic and chives add mouthwatering flavor to these biscuits that make a great way to start a meal. Serve along with soup or eat as a snack.
By Carolyn Casner

Inspiration and Ideas

Campfire Biscuits on a Stick

Who said warm, buttery biscuits weren't campfire food? Thinly twist dough around a stick or skewer and hold over the fire for deliciously toasty campfire biscuits. Want to take it up a notch? Spread some butter on the cooked biscuits and roll them in cinnamon sugar for a sweet treat or Parmesan cheese for savory snack.
Buttermilk Biscuits

Buttermilk gives a pleasant tart flavor to biscuits. These are best served right from the oven, but to simplify last-minute preparations you can form the biscuits several hours ahead and refrigerate until you're ready to pop them into the oven.
Sage-Scented Cornmeal Biscuits

