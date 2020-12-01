Healthy Banana Bread Recipes

Find healthy, delicious banana bread recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

Rating: Unrated
12
Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. Feel free to swap out the pecans for any other nut--walnuts would be great--or omit them altogether. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
By Carolyn Casner

Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

Rating: Unrated
8
Pulsing rolled oats with eggs, banana, brown sugar and oil creates the moist dough of these chocolaty muffins without a bit of all-purpose flour. These are two-bite muffins with a dense and gooey texture. They're delicately sweet and rich, too, so baking them as mini muffins makes them a perfect snack or quick morning bite.
By Carolyn Casner

Vegan Banana Bread

Mashed bananas, flaxseed meal and almond milk make this healthy vegan banana bread deliciously moist and tender. While this quick and easy bread might be eggless and dairy-free, it's just as delicious as traditional versions. Add bittersweet chocolate chips for a decadent treat.
By Carolyn Casner

Banana-Oat Muffins

Whip up a batch of these diabetic-friendly Banana-Oat Muffins for a quick and easy snack or add them to complete a balanced breakfast. These muffins can be eaten over several days or frozen and enjoyed for up to a month.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Banana Protein Muffins

These healthy banana muffins are packed with protein thanks to ingredients like peanut butter and Greek yogurt, while white whole-wheat flour gives them a fiber boost. Serve them for breakfast or for a grab-and-go snack.
By Jasmine Smith

Banana Bread French Toast

Rating: Unrated
2
Take banana bread to the next level when you soak it in a classic French toast batter and fry it for an impressive (but oh so easy!) breakfast or brunch. Top with chopped walnuts, sliced bananas and maple syrup for extra decadence.
By Breana Killeen

Banana-Coconut Bread

A unique take on banana bread, this recipe introduces the banana-coconut flavor combination. This creative, diabetic-friendly recipe is the perfect solution for using over-ripe bananas and is easy to make.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Zucchini Banana Bread

Rating: Unrated
3
Shredded zucchini and mashed banana complement each other and ensure that this wholesome loaf stays nice and moist. The banana adds sweetness to this quick-bread mashup for just the right flavor without too much added sugar.
By Carolyn Casner

Banana-Blueberry Muffins

Rating: Unrated
28
The slight acidity of buttermilk tenderizes and moistens baked goods while allowing you to cut way back on butter or oils. Here, it also lends a slight tanginess to the winning combination of bananas and blueberries.
By Jim Romanoff

Healthy Banana Bread

Rating: Unrated
3
Got leftover bananas? Give everyone's favorite baked good recipe a healthy whole-wheat spin with this easy banana bread recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Pumpkin Banana Bread

Rating: Unrated
3
Two favorite quick breads come together in this healthy pumpkin banana bread recipe. Pumpkin puree and mashed banana add sweetness to help cut down the amount of added sugar while ensuring this 100-percent whole-wheat loaf stays moist and tender.
By Carolyn Casner

Banana-Blueberry Buttermilk Bread

Rating: Unrated
32
The slight acidity of buttermilk tenderizes and moistens baked goods while allowing you to cut way back on butter or oils. Here, it also lends a slight tanginess to the winning combination of bananas and blueberries. To make muffins instead, see Muffin Variation.
By Jim Romanoff

Inspiration and Ideas

Healthy Banana Bread Recipes & Banana Muffin Recipes

Rating: Unrated
5
Gluten-Free Banana Bread

Rating: Unrated
1

Time to use up those overripe bananas! Turn a classic quick bread gluten-free with this easy recipe. This banana bread is mouthwatering as is, but stir in some walnuts or chocolate chips to take it to the next level.

All Healthy Banana Bread Recipes

Pineapple Coconut Banana Bread

Rating: Unrated
1
This lightened-up banana bread packs plenty of tropical flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bagel Gone Bananas

Rating: Unrated
8
Talk about a grab-and-go breakfast: this bagel topped with nut butter and banana slices is ready in just 5 minutes and easy to eat on the run.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Banana Bread

Rating: Unrated
11
Banana bread is the perfect vehicle for using bananas once they are past their prime.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Banana-Nut-Chocolate Chip Quick Bread

Rating: Unrated
20
This banana quick bread is full of chocolate chips and toasted heart-healthy walnuts so you get a taste of nuts and chocolate in each bite. This version reduces the fat substantially and uses nonfat buttermilk to make the results extremely moist and tender.
By Stacy Fraser

Cocoa Hazelnut Banana Bread

Cocoa and hazelnuts work in harmony to create a new twist on the classic banana bread in this simple recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Banana-Zucchini Muffins

Rating: Unrated
1
Use up your extra bananas and zucchini in these healthy banana-zucchini muffins. Serve them for breakfast with fresh fruit or as an afternoon snack with a glass of milk. If you prefer a larger muffin, these can be baked in a 10-cup muffin tin instead of a 12-cup tin.
By Anonymous

Cherry-Berry Banana Bread

Frozen cherries and berries make a pretty and tasty twist on banana bread. These fruit-studded mini loaves are great for gifts and bake sales.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Banana-Bran Muffins

Rating: Unrated
99
By the end of the week, any bananas left in the fruit bowl are past their prime--just right for these moist bran muffins. Add a handful of dark chocolate chips to entice children to enjoy a fiber-rich treat.
By Patsy Jamieson

Spiced Bran Muffins with Dried Apricots

The daily recommendation for grains is to make half of them whole-grains. These bran muffins--flavored with banana, apricot and delicious spices--are a tasty and creative way to incorporate whole-grains into your diet.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Banana-Fig Ginger Muffins

Rating: Unrated
1
These muffins are the perfect start to any day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate-Cherry Banana Bread

Rating: Unrated
1
Add pizzazz to this healthy banana-bread recipe by mixing in red and green maraschino cherries.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Carrot & Banana Muffins

Rating: Unrated
13
Packed with flavorful and wholesome ingredients, these carrot-banana muffins make a good snack or breakfast.
By Patsy Jamieson

Reduced-Sugar Banana Bread

This reduced-sugar take on a classic contains 54% less sugar than the full-sugar version. It's moist, delicious, and ready to be enjoyed by the whole family!
By Truvia®
