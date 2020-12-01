Healthy Bagel Recipes

Easy Vegan Pumpkin Spice Bagels

Our popular two-ingredient dough bagels are easy to make vegan with a simple swap. Here, we use pureed pumpkin (instead of Greek yogurt) combined with self-rising flour to make a dairy-free version of the easiest bagels ever. A little pumpkin pie spice takes them to next-level deliciousness. Want to go even further? Add a tablespoon of pure maple syrup to the dough. Then spread on some nut butter or vegan cream cheese and breakfast is served!