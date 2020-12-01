Healthy Bagel Recipes

Two-Ingredient-Dough Bagels
Traditional bagels are made with a yeast dough and boiled before they are baked. This much faster version uses a two-ingredient dough made from self-rising flour and Greek yogurt, which eliminates the need for a rise time. Sprinkle the bagels with your favorite toppings--like everything bagel seasoning--before baking.
Easy Pumpkin Spice Bagels
Give easy two-ingredient dough bagels a fall-flavor makeover with this genius hack. We've replaced half the Greek yogurt in our traditional two-ingredient dough with pumpkin puree and added in a little pumpkin spice. Five ingredients are all you need for this special, yet healthy, breakfast treat.
Bagel Gone Bananas
Talk about a grab-and-go breakfast: this bagel topped with nut butter and banana slices is ready in just 5 minutes and easy to eat on the run.
Green Eggs & Ham Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
This healthy bagel breakfast-sandwich recipe, with layers of ham, Swiss cheese, egg and spinach, is ready in just 5 minutes and can be wrapped up to eat on the go.
Cinnamon-Raisin Bagels
If you love to bake, these hearty homemade bagels are well worth the effort. Serve them warm with a little reduced-fat cream cheese.
Golden Egg Bagels
Egg bagels are lighter and a bit sweeter than water bagels. They are great for sandwiches.
Water Bagels
These classic bagels are also known as New York bagels. If the secret ingredient, as New Yorkers always contend, is indeed the water, out-of-town bakers are out of luck. However, minus the Hudson River, these bagels are still a good replica of the bagels many think of as the definitive model.
Easy Vegan Pumpkin Spice Bagels
Our popular two-ingredient dough bagels are easy to make vegan with a simple swap. Here, we use pureed pumpkin (instead of Greek yogurt) combined with self-rising flour to make a dairy-free version of the easiest bagels ever. A little pumpkin pie spice takes them to next-level deliciousness. Want to go even further? Add a tablespoon of pure maple syrup to the dough. Then spread on some nut butter or vegan cream cheese and breakfast is served!