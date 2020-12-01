Healthy Bagel Recipes

Find healthy, delicious bagel recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Two-Ingredient-Dough Bagels

Traditional bagels are made with a yeast dough and boiled before they are baked. This much faster version uses a two-ingredient dough made from self-rising flour and Greek yogurt, which eliminates the need for a rise time. Sprinkle the bagels with your favorite toppings--like everything bagel seasoning--before baking.
By Carolyn Casner

Easy Pumpkin Spice Bagels

Give easy two-ingredient dough bagels a fall-flavor makeover with this genius hack. We've replaced half the Greek yogurt in our traditional two-ingredient dough with pumpkin puree and added in a little pumpkin spice. Five ingredients are all you need for this special, yet healthy, breakfast treat.
By Devon O'Brien

Bagel Gone Bananas

Talk about a grab-and-go breakfast: this bagel topped with nut butter and banana slices is ready in just 5 minutes and easy to eat on the run.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Eggs & Ham Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

This healthy bagel breakfast-sandwich recipe, with layers of ham, Swiss cheese, egg and spinach, is ready in just 5 minutes and can be wrapped up to eat on the go.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cinnamon-Raisin Bagels

If you love to bake, these hearty homemade bagels are well worth the effort. Serve them warm with a little reduced-fat cream cheese.
By Marcy Goldman

Golden Egg Bagels

Egg bagels are lighter and a bit sweeter than water bagels. They are great for sandwiches.
By Marcy Goldman

Water Bagels

These classic bagels are also known as New York bagels. If the secret ingredient, as New Yorkers always contend, is indeed the water, out-of-town bakers are out of luck. However, minus the Hudson River, these bagels are still a good replica of the bagels many think of as the definitive model.
By Marcy Goldman

Pumpernickel Bagels

Chewy and dark, this pumpernickel bagel exudes a hearty, peasant bread flavor.
By Marcy Goldman

Easy Vegan Pumpkin Spice Bagels

Our popular two-ingredient dough bagels are easy to make vegan with a simple swap. Here, we use pureed pumpkin (instead of Greek yogurt) combined with self-rising flour to make a dairy-free version of the easiest bagels ever. A little pumpkin pie spice takes them to next-level deliciousness. Want to go even further? Add a tablespoon of pure maple syrup to the dough. Then spread on some nut butter or vegan cream cheese and breakfast is served!
By Devon O'Brien

Montreal Bagels

Montreal-style bagels are smaller and sweeter than their counterparts.
By Marcy Goldman
