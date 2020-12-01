Healthy Tea Recipes

Find healthy, delicious tea recipes including mint, orange and pomegranate tea. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Apple Cider Vinegar Tonic

2
This weight-loss tonic might help you slim down, even though it's not a quick fix for healthy habits. Apple cider vinegar's sour flavor (the acetic acid) may help you eat less and stay more satisfied. Green tea has caffeine and antioxidants that may help boost fat loss. Ginger might help you burn more calories. And maple syrup adds a touch of natural sweetness to this hydrating drink. Add this tonic to your diet in addition to sensible eating and exercise to help boost your weight-loss efforts.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Herbal Chamomile Health Tonic

1
Immunity-boosting ingredients--ginger, lemon and rosemary--are steeped with soothing chamomile tea and honey for a homemade health tonic. While the drink may help when you're sick, it's not a quick fix. Drinking wellness tonics, like this one, regularly over time may help boost your immune system. Serve hot, room temperature or cold.
By Carolyn Casner

Warm Honey Green Tea

Green tea is loaded with antioxidants and has been shown to keep your blood sugar stable. We like it flavored with orange, lemon, and honey in this easy recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Soothing Ginger-Lemon Tea

Take a moment out of your day to savor this soothing tea made with lemon peel, ginger, and green tea.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Good Green Tea Smoothie

8
This green smoothie is packed with grapes, spinach, green tea and avocado. A touch of honey adds sweetness.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Anti-Inflammatory Golden Tonic

1
The momentum behind functional foods and wellness elixirs is at an all-time high. Expensive products are touted as having the power to do everything from restoring gut health to boosting immunity and fighting inflammation, but their health claims are often backed by little solid science. So instead of pricy supplements, we're mixing up a more affordable antidote that's both healthy and homemade. A tonic, by definition, is a combination of ingredients that have the potential to enhance or restore health. While this tonic (or any tonic) is not a cure-all remedy, consuming more anti-inflammatory foods--like the ones found in this tonic--over time may only not only ease current symptoms (such as fatigue, joint pain and chronic bloating), but it may also reduce the risk of future diseases and slow aging. The combination of green tea, herbs, honey, apple-cider vinegar and spices also makes for a tasty and refreshing beverage!
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Matcha Green Tea Latte

3
A touch of honey balances the bitterness of matcha in this healthy latte recipe. For a nondairy latte, swap unsweetened almond, soy or coconut milk for the low-fat milk.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Color-Changing Lemonade Slushies

1
Kids and adults alike will be wowed watching this delicious slush turn from blue to pink and purple in an instant. The magical concoction is made with natural blue tea (see Note) and refreshing lemonade for a fun science experiment that's tasty too. Perfect for your child's birthday party! (Adults may enjoy spiking their drink with a little vodka or gin.)
By Carolyn Casner

Lavender-Chamomile Herbal Tea

The scent alone of this stress-relieving tea will lead you to relaxation. Mint is a wonderful stomach soother and aids in digestion. Chamomile and lavender help prevent insomnia and serve as a great combination to sip before bed.
By Tassy de Give

Hibiscus-Pomegranate Iced Tea

1
This herbal iced tea blends sour, berry-flavored hibiscus tea with sweet pomegranate juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sage Tea

Fresh sage is an aromatic herb perfect for making flavorful caffeine-free tea. Herbalists say sage tea may even settle upset stomachs and soothe sore throats. Plus, the honey in this tea recipe can also help calm a cough.
By Carolyn Casner

Green Tea-Fruit Smoothie

4
Start your day with a burst of antioxidants in this energizing healthy smoothie recipe.
By Patsy Jamieson

Homemade Kombucha

Kombucha is a lightly fizzy, fermented tea drink that's making waves for its probiotic benefits and tart flavor. Making kombucha at home is quite simple: make sweetened tea, add it to a jar with a scoby (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast) and let it ferment for about a week. The scoby is a pancake-shaped living culture that eats most of the sugar in the tea, turning it into a tangy and delicious fermented beverage.
By Sonja Overhiser

Hibiscus & Goji Tea

Goji berries and hibiscus flowers are steeped in boiling water with agave and cinnamon sticks. This flavorful tea is refreshing and can be enjoyed hot, but we suggest drinking it ice-cold.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Iced Mint Green Tea

2
Crisp and refreshing, you just may find yourself craving this beverage on a hot summer's night.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

EatingWell Energy Drink

Here's a refreshing lemony energy drink recipe to give you a caffeine energy boost when you don't want coffee. It's a double-strength brew of green tea plus yerba maté and delivers about 135 mg caffeine plus antioxidants. Compared with store-bought energy drinks, this homemade energy drink recipe saves about 150 calories and has less than half the sugar. Add an extra-fresh taste by garnishing the rim with chopped mint. Yerba maté is a tea made from the leaves of a South American tree. Look for it with other tea in the natural-foods section of large supermarkets or natural-foods stores.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peppermint Herbal Tea

A perfect blend to sip on after meals, this healthy digestion tea contains peppermint, which helps soothe the stomach and helps combat IBS.
By Tassy de Give

Strawberry-Peach Green Tea Smoothie

Green tea adds an energizing kick to this healthy fruit smoothie recipe to start your day on the right foot.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sparkling Pomegranate-Chai Mocktail

This nonalcoholic punch recipe tastes like a cocktail but doesn't include a hangover. Perfect for the holidays or a brunch.
By Kara Newman

Peach Iced Tea

This refreshing tea gets a subtle hint of sweetness and fruity peach flavor from muddled peaches and fresh mint leaves. If you can't find fresh peaches, thawed frozen peaches will work too, with a slightly more subtle flavor.
By Katie Webster

Spiced Fruit Tea

This fruity beverage is brewed in a slow cooker. Black tea and fruit juice are infused with loads of spicy flavor from a cinnamon- and ginger-filled spice sachet. Serve it to take the chill out of the winter air.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Afghan Spiced Tea (Kahwah)

Afghans sip this spiced tea throughout the day.
By Laurel Randolph

Green Tea & Mango Splash

Feel the island breezes as you sip this cooling concoction.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fresh Mint Iced Tea

2
This crisp and healthy low-calorie summer drink is easy to make and very refreshing. Sweeteners, like honey or stevia, are optional; the mint provides plenty of flavor without adding any calories or sugar.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Ruby Red Winter Iced Tea

White tea is slightly sweeter than green or black tea, either of which can be substituted to make this low-calorie ruby-red winter iced tea drink.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Citrus Iced Tea

A healthy version of the summertime favorite.
By Ruth Cousineau

Blackberry Tea Sangria

A fruity twist on a summer cocktail, this blackberry tea sangria will be a surefire hit at your next summer BBQ.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
