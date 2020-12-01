Healthy Punch Recipes

Staff Picks

Cranberry-Orange Punch

This gorgeous fruity punch is perfect for any party--serve it on its own for a fun mocktail that will please kids and adults alike. Or, set out optional alcoholic mix-ins, like tequila and/or vodka, for a mix-your-own cocktail station.
By Melissa Fallon

Red Wine Ice Cream Float

Step up your cocktail game with this unlikely combination that is not only completely delicious, but also gorgeous. Two of your favorites--red wine and ice cream--are combined to make a fun, fruity dessert cocktail.
By Carolyn Casner

Fruit Sparklers

This easy sparkling fruit drink will please both children and adults. Choose a juice--either grape, cranberry or pomegranate--and mix it with sparkling water and fresh fruit. Delicious and refreshing!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pomegranate Champagne Punch

Rating: Unrated
4
For a nonalcoholic version, combine 2 1/2 cups seltzer and 2 cups pomegranate juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brandy Alexander Punch

Skip eggnog in favor of this classic holiday cocktail recipe. We even sized it up for a thirsty group of revelers.
By Kara Newman

Mistletoe Fizz

For this bubbly punch recipe, try making a decorative ice ring: fill a Bundt pan halfway with water and set in the freezer for about an hour. Add fresh or frozen cranberries and rosemary sprigs to resemble holly. Fill the mold with water and freeze overnight.
By Kara Newman

Pear-Rum Punch

Rating: Unrated
1
Pureed ripe pears naturally sweeten the fruity base for this healthy rum punch recipe. For garnish, cut very thin, whole slices from small pears and lay them on top.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

'Ti Punch

Traditionally a 'ti punch (as in petit, pronounced “tee”) is served deconstructed so everyone can make their drink as they like. This easy cocktail recipe makes a not-too-strong version. Alter it as you wish.
By Kathy Gunst

Solstice Holiday Sangria

Kombucha gives a nice fizz to this holiday sangria. Bonus: It's full of probiotic bacteria that may help maintain a healthy gut.
By Amber Turupin

Berry Sangria

Rating: Unrated
1
In this red, white and blue sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used a slightly sparkling white wine, sweet dessert wine and tons of fresh fruit to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Classic Sangria

In this classic red sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used fruity red wine, orange-flavored liqueur and fresh fruit to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Watermelon Cucumber Basil Seltzer

Watermelon, cucumber, fresh basil, and lime juice flavor a summer drink that's fancy enough for guests. The soda takes only minutes to put together. Keep the fruit concentrate, simple syrup, and seltzer water separately in the fridge, then mix just before serving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Very Merry Punch

There was a time when every household had its own recipe for spiced hot-wine punch. Folks would roam from house to house testing each one. With the blend of flavors in this punch, revelers might never move on to other houses on the block.
White Sangria

Rating: Unrated
1
OK, so it's kind of a contradiction for a sangria, which is named for its blood-red color, to be made with white wine, but once you've tasted this festive thirst quencher it won't matter a bit. Pieces of mixed summer melons are the perfect match for a crisp Sauvignon Blanc.
Watermelon Rose Sangria

Red Sangria

Holiday Spice Punch

Peach Sangria

Cucumber & Melon White Sangria

In this refreshing white sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used fruity white wine, zesty liquor and tons of fresh fruit and basil to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.

All Healthy Punch Recipes

Citrus-Rum Punch

Begin the festivities with this rum-spiked fruity punch--green tea adds antioxidants and orange slices make a pretty garnish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry Ginger Lime Seltzer

Raspberries, lime, and ginger sparkle in a homemade soft drink that's the taste of summer in a glass. This homemade soda has three parts: fruit concentrate, simple syrup, and seltzer water. Store all three components in the fridge separately, then mix just before serving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Passion Fruit Punch

Buy frozen lemon juice for easy squeezing.
By Ruth Cousineau

Windward Islands Rum Punch

This is the classic aperitif of the French Antilles. Old men sit in cafes on city squares, sipping their 'ti punch and watching the world go by.
By Jessica B. Harris

Summer Fruit Punch

Your favorite stone fruit stars in this sparkling punch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
