Healthy Punch Recipes

Cranberry-Orange Punch
This gorgeous fruity punch is perfect for any party--serve it on its own for a fun mocktail that will please kids and adults alike. Or, set out optional alcoholic mix-ins, like tequila and/or vodka, for a mix-your-own cocktail station.
Red Wine Ice Cream Float
Step up your cocktail game with this unlikely combination that is not only completely delicious, but also gorgeous. Two of your favorites--red wine and ice cream--are combined to make a fun, fruity dessert cocktail.
Fruit Sparklers
This easy sparkling fruit drink will please both children and adults. Choose a juice--either grape, cranberry or pomegranate--and mix it with sparkling water and fresh fruit. Delicious and refreshing!
Pomegranate Champagne Punch
For a nonalcoholic version, combine 2 1/2 cups seltzer and 2 cups pomegranate juice.
Brandy Alexander Punch
Skip eggnog in favor of this classic holiday cocktail recipe. We even sized it up for a thirsty group of revelers.
Mistletoe Fizz
For this bubbly punch recipe, try making a decorative ice ring: fill a Bundt pan halfway with water and set in the freezer for about an hour. Add fresh or frozen cranberries and rosemary sprigs to resemble holly. Fill the mold with water and freeze overnight.
Pear-Rum Punch
Pureed ripe pears naturally sweeten the fruity base for this healthy rum punch recipe. For garnish, cut very thin, whole slices from small pears and lay them on top.
'Ti Punch
Traditionally a 'ti punch (as in petit, pronounced “tee”) is served deconstructed so everyone can make their drink as they like. This easy cocktail recipe makes a not-too-strong version. Alter it as you wish.
Solstice Holiday Sangria
Kombucha gives a nice fizz to this holiday sangria. Bonus: It's full of probiotic bacteria that may help maintain a healthy gut.
Berry Sangria
In this red, white and blue sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used a slightly sparkling white wine, sweet dessert wine and tons of fresh fruit to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
Classic Sangria
In this classic red sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used fruity red wine, orange-flavored liqueur and fresh fruit to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
Watermelon Cucumber Basil Seltzer
Watermelon, cucumber, fresh basil, and lime juice flavor a summer drink that's fancy enough for guests. The soda takes only minutes to put together. Keep the fruit concentrate, simple syrup, and seltzer water separately in the fridge, then mix just before serving.